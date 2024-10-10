The Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees link up for Game 4 of the ALDS on Thursday night. The Yankees are up 2-1 and are one win away from advancing to the ALCS. On Wednesday, New York outlasted the Royals 3-2. Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) is taking the hill for the Yankees. On the other side, Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for Kansas City.

First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Royals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the second week of the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Royals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Royals:

Yankees vs. Royals money line: New York -155, Kansas City +129

Yankees vs. Royals over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Royals run line: Kansas City +1.5 (-131)

NYY: The Yankees have won three straight on the road

KC: The Under is 4-1 in the Royals' last five games

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Juan Soto is an athletic and reliable hitter. Soto owns the plate coverage skills and pop to push the ball into any gap on the diamond. This season, he hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. Over four postseason outings, he's hitting .300 with three hits and one double.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is an exceptional power hitter. Stanton owns the strength to make contact consistently and create extra-base hits. The five-time All-Star can strike fear in pitchers. This season, he smashed 27 home runs and 72 RBI. During the ALDS, Stanton is hitting a team-high .308 with one home run and three RBI. Last night, he went 3-of-5 with a double, a solo home run, and two RBI.

Why you should back the Royals

Second baseman Michael Massey has a compact swing that allows him to make consistent contact. Massey also has good awareness and instincts on the defensive end. This postseason, he's hitting .368, with seven hits. The Illinois native has logged a hit in all five playoff games thus far.

Catcher Salvador Perez is a veteran presence on the field for Kansas City. Perez provides good defensive skills with soft hands behind the plate. Meanwhile, as a hitter, Perez has good bat speed and strength to push the ball into gaps. This postseason, he's hitting .250 with five total hits, including a solo homer.

How to make Yankees vs. Royals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value.



So who wins Yankees vs. Royals, and which side has all the value?