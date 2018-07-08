Daniel Cormier opens as betting favorite over Brock Lesnar for UFC heavyweight title fight

Newly crowned heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier already seems to be locked in on his next opponent. Cormier, who became the second simultaneous two-division champion on Saturday night by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round at UFC 226, quickly squared off with former champion Brock Lesnar in the Octagon after the fight.

The two exchanged words and a shove as they both seemingly joked about the potential fight, which was reported to being taking place at UFC 230 in November depending on when Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool. But if Lesnar did make it back into the pool in time for the fight to happen in 2018, you can already bet on who will win the proposed fight.

BetDSI Sportsbook has odds out for Cormier vs. Lesnar and it should come as no surprise that Cormier is the favorite (-260) over "The Beast (+200). Cormier was the betting underdog by a similar number coming into UFC 226 against Miocic and has been in bouts with Jon Jones and surprisingly against Anthony Johnson.

Lesnar (5-3, 1 NC) has actually been the underdog in his last two fights against Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. Prior to that, however, Lesnar has been the favorite throughout his MMA career. The fight must take place in 2018 for the wagers to pay out.