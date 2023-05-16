Francis Ngannou, arguably the best heavyweight fighter in mixed martial arts, has officially signed with the Professional Fighters League. Ngannou announced his signing on Tuesday, months after vacating the UFC heavyweight championship and leaving the sport's top promotion for free agnecy.

After much speculation, PFL announced the deal, which will see Ngannou fight exclusively in the new PPV super fight division, which also has social media star turned pro boxer Jake Paul and former women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison. The idea is that the PPV events will see a 50% split of revenue go to fighters.

Ngannou is expected to make his promotional debut in mid-2024, according to the release. He will also be a part of PFL's Global Advisory Board to represent fighters. Ngannou will also be an equity owner and chairman for the upcoming PFL Africa.

"I am very excited for this game changing partnership with the Professional Fighters League to continue my MMA fighting career in the PFL's PPV Super Fight Division," Ngannou said in a statement. "I believe in the PFL's 'fighter first' culture and global vision including developing the sport in Africa. With that, I am also proud to announce that I will serve as Chairman of PFL Africa which will be the leading MMA organization on the continent providing great African fighters the opportunity to compete on a global platform."

The split between Ngannou and UFC was publicly announced on Jan. 14 after the two failed to reach terms on a new contract. UFC waived its one-year matching rights clause, making Ngannou an unrestricted free agent. In the aftermath of his departure, Ngannou detailed some of the requests that UFC allegedly declined in negotiations. Ngannou had asked for all fighters to receive health insurance and be able to acquire their own sponsors, as well as to have a fighter advocate present at all contract negotiations.

"The past few months have been a very interesting time to understand and see the landscape, but I'm very excited about this deal with PFL because they basically showed what I was expecting," Ngannou said in an interview with The New York Times. "They didn't just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person."

Ngannou is the first reigning UFC champion to leave the UFC since BJ Penn parted ways with the company in 2004. The free agent attracted many interested suitors including Bellator, ONE Championship and various boxing promoters. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong claimed that he never submitted his final offer to Ngannou because the two were not "fully aligned on non-financial matters."

"They didn't have much to offer more than a fighter and promotion contract, which was something that I wasn't interested in," Ngannou told The Times. "I was looking into value and an impact and what I can bring it and attach also to my legacy. I think there was a lot of media play, and a lot of people just know that this game wasn't big enough for this type of a deal, so they just stepped out."

UFC booked a vacant heavyweight championship fight between former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and top contender Ciryl Gane following Ngannou's departure. Jones won the heavyweight title via first-round submission at UFC 285 on March 4.