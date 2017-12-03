Georges St-Pierre out indefinitely after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis

With his immediate future already in question following a neck injury suffered at UFC 217, Georges St-Pierre has a new hurdle to clear before he can return to the Octagon.

St-Pierre, who returned from a four-year retirement to move up in weight and capture Michael Bisping's UFC middleweight championship in November, revealed on his Facebook page Saturday that he has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

"I now understand the health issues that I had during my last training camp," St-Pierre wrote. "I hoped my condition would improve after the fight but unfortunately it got worse and I had to go straight to the hospital for a colonoscopy when I came back from vacation last Wednesday.

"The diagnosis is ulcerative colitis and I am now taking medication that will hopefully appease the symptoms. My health is my #1 priority right now, I'm still a very happy man, thanks for your support!!!"

St-Pierre, 36, initially saw his health status outed by Dana White during a media scrum late Friday in Las Vegas following "The Ultimate Fighter 26" Finale. The UFC president announced he was supposed to talk with GSP earlier in the week to discuss what's next until the fighter's illness postponed matters.

"They didn't talk Monday, they actually called me yesterday and I think it's out that he has colitis," White said. "So he's out for a minute."

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease which affects the innermost lining of the large intestine and rectum, according to MayoClinic.com. The disease causes long-lasting inflammation and sores to the digestive tract and can lead to life-threatening complications.

St-Pierre hasn't yet decided which weight class he will compete in moving forward. The former welterweight king is contractually obligated, should he decide to return at middleweight, to defend the UFC 170-pound title against interim champion Robert Whittaker.

White was originally hoping to book GSP-Whittaker at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 3 in Whittaker's home country. Neither St-Pierre or the UFC have provided a timetable regarding his return.