UFC 217 results, highlights: Georges St-Pierre submits Michael Bisping for title

St-Pierre rallied after getting hurt early on to earn the middleweight title

Georges St-Pierre is back, everyone. The legend made a thunderous return at Madison Square Garden with a third-round submission victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

