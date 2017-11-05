UFC 217 results, highlights: Georges St-Pierre submits Michael Bisping for title
St-Pierre rallied after getting hurt early on to earn the middleweight title
Georges St-Pierre is back, everyone. The legend made a thunderous return at Madison Square Garden with a third-round submission victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.
Dillashaw TKOs Garbrandt to reclaim belt
Dillashaw looked like he was on the verge on getting knocked out early before defeating Ga...
Namajunas crushes Jedrezjczyk for title
Namajunas floored the champion in the first round and that was it
VanZant claims she's fighting for title
It was a very confusing report to say the least
UFC 217: Saint Preux delivers perfect KO
Saint Preux threw a kick Corey Anderson never saw coming
