Another massive UFC PPV event is in the books. The latest offering of UFC 266 delivered in kind with champions holding on to their belts and some veterans getting back in the win column in Las Vegas.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski managed to retain his title with a tremendous performance against Brian Ortega in the main event. Volkanovski controlled the fight from the on-set, but a wild third round saw him nearly submitted by Ortega twice when it seemed as though the fight was out of reach for "T-City". Volkanovski has now won 20 straight fights, including his first 10 inside the Octagon. That puts him in some elite company with Anderson Silva, Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Royce Gracie as the only fighters to accomplish a 10-0 start.

Plus, Valentina Shevchenko continued her reign of brilliance over the 125-pound division with a fourth-round TKO of Lauren Murphy. Shevchenko remains undefeated in her new weight class with an eight-fight winning streak and seemingly no end in sight as she's essentially cleaned out the flyweight division.

UFC 266 fight card, results

Alexander Volkanovski (c) def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Lauren Murphy via fourth-round TKO (punches)

Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via third-round TKO (punches)

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Andrade -240 def. Cynthia Calvillo via first-round TKO (punches)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via second-round TKO (punches)

Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakimov via second-round TKO (punches)

Talia Santos def. Roxanne Modafferii via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jalin Turner def. Uros Medic via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Matthew Semelsberger def. Martin Sano via first-round knockout (punch)

Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

