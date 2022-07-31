UFC 277 is in the books and a pair of new champions have been crowned. Amanda Nunes is once again atop the women's bantamweight division after dispatching of Julianna Pena over 25 minutes to earn the title. Nunes scored three knockdowns in Round 2 to lead the charge and set the tone for the rest of the fight.

Plus, Brandon Moreno is once again wearing gold around his waist as the Mexican scored a brutal knockout of Kai Kara-France via body kick to earn the interim flyweight title. Moreno called into the cage currently titleholder Deiveson Figuieredo so the two could bury the hatchet ahead of their expected fourth meeting for the full title.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 277 in Dallas.

UFC 277 fight card, odds, results

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Amanda Nunes (c) def. Julianna Pena via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

Brandon Moreno (ic) def. Kai Kara-France

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (punches)

Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via third-round knockout (punch)

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don'Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via third-round TKO (punches)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria second-round TKO (knees)



Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 277 countdown