UFC 294 is a wrap from Abu Dhabi and it delivered in numerous ways. From odd fouls throughout the night to violent finishes, this event really had it all. In the end, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev continues to reign supreme as he turned away Alexander Volkanovski for a second time with a vicious head kick knockout in the opening round.

Makhachev, who was scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira until an injury in training camp forced him out, stayed calm throughout the entirety of the fight as he controlled Volkanovski with his clinch and low kicks before deciding to go high and hitting the perfect spot.

It's unclear who would be next for Makhachev, but he does not care who it is. He told UFC president Dana White after the fight that he just wants someone to face. Volkanovski, who still holds the featherweight title, echoed that sentiment in hope of a quick turnaround once the cuts that were opened up heal.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of UFC 294 below.

Elsewhere on the card, Khamzat Chimaev appears to have stamped his ticket to a middleweight title shot with a majority decision over former welterweight king Kamaru Usman. Chimaev sprinted out of the gates with his power wrestling and nearly locked in a rear naked choke before Usman was able to shake him off his back briefly. Usman did rally in the second round and appeared to do well in the striking game, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 10-8 scorecards for the opening frame.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 295 in New York.

UFC 294 fight card, results

Islam Makhachev (c) def. Alexander Volkanovski via first-round TKO (head kick, punches)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker ends in no contest (unintentional foul)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov def. Muin Gafurov via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliot via third-round submission (arm triangle choke)

Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry ends in no contest (accidental groin strike)

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli via third-round knockout (punch)



Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Viktoriia Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 294 countdown