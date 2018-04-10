UFC fighter Paige VanZant says MMA saved her from suicide after sexual assault, bullying
The 24-year-old flyweight fighter is opening up about what she endured during her high school years
If it weren't for mixed martial arts, Paige VanZant may not have lived to see her own high school graduation.
As told in her new memoir, "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life," and in interviews with ABC News and MMA Fighting, the 24-year-old flyweight fighter was saved by the sport after her teenage years were marred by bullying, sexual assault and contemplation of suicide.
"MMA fighting saved my life," she said in an interview with ABC News. "It saved who I was as a person, too."
VanZant made it a point to highlight Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, another athlete who publicly detailed her encounter with assault, as inspiration in sharing struggles. But she also said her story -- the one told in explicit detail through her book -- was in the works far before the #MeToo movement became something of a social trend. Her story, she explained, began back in high school.
It was at that time VanZant, per her interviews, was the victim of a rape at the hands of fellow students in her Oregon hometown. This, according to MMA Fighting, led to the former model and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant "being mercilessly bullied by her fellow students when rumors spread that she had consensual sex with the boys" -- a recurring issue that even led the UFC fighter to change her last name from Sletten to VanZant when schoolmates started calling her "Paige Slutton."
Mixed martial arts, VanZant said, became a release from the pressures of the bullying, which at one point had her eating lunch in the stalls of her high school bathrooms and considering suicide.
"I didn't see any other way out," she said, per ABC News. "When you're in that position, when you're feeling that much pain, it's not that you want to die. You just don't want to be in pain anymore."
Now, VanZant is hoping her story will inspire others, saying she wants to be "an advocate for anti-bullying."
-
UFC 225 fight card, rumors, event
UFC's return to Chicago could be one of its better shows of the year
-
Dana White ready to support Ronda Rousey
White isn't Rousey's boss anymore, but he still has the former bantamweight champ's back
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
Top fighters unimpressed by Khabib's win
Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz seemed to be champing at the bit for their shot at the new 155-pound...
-
Complete guide to UFC 223 PPV event
Everything you need to know ahead of the second PPV from Brooklyn, New York
-
Khabib talks McGregor, Lobov after win
Nurmagomedov had some choice words after winning the lightweight title at UFC 223