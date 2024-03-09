The Brooklyn Nets have had wide swings already this week, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and then two days later losing to the Detroit Pistons.

Now with another lowly team next on the schedule, the Nets can't afford a setback when visiting the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

"I feel like every game is a must-win with us trying to make the playoffs," Nets center Nic Claxton said. "We need to win."

While the Brooklyn and Charlotte both reside in the bottom third of the Eastern Conference, the Nets were amid their best stretch of the season until losing in Detroit. That was just the club's second loss in its last five games.

Despite that setback, Brooklyn received 31 points from Dennis Schroder for his biggest output in the 12 games since he was acquired from the Toronto Raptors.

Schroder's last game with Toronto came when he scored 16 points Feb. 7 at Charlotte. He also faced the Hornets twice earlier in the season, posting seven and 13 points in those games, shooting 3-for-5 from 3-point range in one of those outings.

The Hornets couldn't hold a 10-point lead in the final quarter in Friday night's 112-100 loss at Washington, which scored 44 fourth-quarter points to end a 16-game losing streak.

"Again, you've got to get your defense set," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said.

The Hornets have lost six straight games. They played in Washington without guard Tre Mann, who has a groin strain. That adds to the team's limitations.

"We can't turn the ball over, which has been a big problem for us," Clifford said.

Forward Miles Bridges scored 32 points for Charlotte on Friday, but he was 1-for-10 on 3-point attempts.

The Nets have had significant roster fluctuation in recent days.

They'll likely have guard Cam Thomas, who averages 20.9 points per game, back from a six-game absence with a foot ailment. Backup center Day'Ron Sharpe should be available after missing two games with a wrist injury, but forward Cameron Johnson is expected to sit out with an ankle sprain.

"Our schedule is not allowing us to take a break," Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie said.

Brooklyn probably needs to get things right with its roster or risk more ailments. Mikal Bridges played 43 minutes in the Detroit game.

"I believe in him and our team believes in him," Ollie said. "I know if we continue to have faith and continue to put him in the right situations he will get through this. It's making him stronger."

Mikal Bridges' recent slump reflects 37.6 percent shooting from the field for the last 10 games. He's also averaging 20.9 points per outing for the season.

Perhaps more troubling was Brooklyn's 50-28 rebounding deficit against the Pistons. That should not happen this weekend with the Hornets struggling with missing post players.

Charlotte (107.3 points per game) and Brooklyn (112.0 ppg) are two of the six lowest-scoring teams in the NBA this season.

The Nets, who will play in the second outing of a five-game road swing, are 9-20 in road games, while the Hornets are 8-23 in home games.

