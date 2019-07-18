2019 NBA free agency: Sorting through free-agent scrap heap; Kyle Korver, Carmelo Anthony among top remaining options

Free agency is over, in the sense that all the stars are off the board and no teams have significant cap space left. In recent days, the biggest signings have been Delon Wright, JaMychal Green, Jabari Parker, Avery Bradley and Khem Birch. The remaining players are essentially fighting over salary-cap exceptions and minimum contracts, aside from the first guy on this list. Here's what the scrap heap looks like:

The Denver Nuggets rescinded their qualifying offer to Lyles, making him an unrestricted free agent. He's my favorite redraft candidate from the 2015 class, a 6-foot-10 forward who, in his third season, averaged a stellar 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per 36 minutes with a 59.1 true shooting percentage. He regressed in 2018-19, though, largely because his 3-point shooting dropped from 38.1 percent to 25.5 percent (and because a healthy Paul Millsap took his minutes away). Still just 23, he deserves a chance to prove that last season, not the one before it, was an anomaly.

It's been a weird offseason for the one-time All-Star. Korver was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Mike Conley deal, and then he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the Josh Jackson deal. Phoenix waived his partially guaranteed contract, and now he's on the market, ready to help a contender. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers, Sixers and Bucks were the front-runners to sign him, but that was before the Lakers signed Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley. I think he'd have the most fun playing the JJ Redick role in Philadelphia, but the Mike Budenholzer connection in Milwaukee is a factor, too.

Every team is trying to stockpile competent wings, so it's a little weird that Holiday is still available. He is an above-average perimeter defender, and he has made an acceptable 36.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s over the past four seasons, per NBA.com. The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported that the Bulls talked about sending Kris Dunn to Memphis for Holiday in a sign-and-trade, which makes less sense now that the Grizzlies' have Tyus Jones. I prefer the idea of Holiday becoming a role player on a contender, though, or even teaming up with his brother Aaron in Indiana.

The Warriors, as expected, waived the three-time champ on Tuesday using the stretch provision. He told The Athletic's Anthony Slater in April that he was considering retirement, but ESPN reported that he he intends to play next season. Livingston's usage rate dropped to a career-low 11.8 percent in 2018-19, per NBA.com, and the wear and tear of Golden State's repeated runs to the Finals -- years after his comeback from what was thought to be a career-ending injury -- appeared to finally catch up with him. Still, the veteran could be attractive to contending teams as a reserve, thanks to his experience and basketball IQ.

The Miami Heat used the stretch provision on Anderson, putting the 31-year-old stretch forward on the market. It is remarkable how drastically things have turned for him -- in 2016-17, he shot seven 3s a game (many of them from 27 or 28 feet) and made 40.3 percent of them, playing a major role in the Houston Rockets winning 55 games and Mike D'Antoni winning Coach of the Year. He lost his starting role when Houston went to a switch-everything defensive scheme the next season, and reduced the guarantee on his 2019-20 salary to facilitate a trade to the Phoenix Suns last summer. In Phoenix, he lost his spot again and the team sent him to Miami. Through all of this, the league has changed much more than Anderson has. He can still space the floor, but teams increasingly demand that their bigs either guard multiple positions or protect the rim.

Another offensive-minded forward cut loose by Houston and harmed by the league-wide emphasis on defensive versatility, Anthony played just 10 games for the Rockets last season and is still in limbo. It is odd to see such an accomplished player in this awkward position, but any front office considering signing him needs to ask itself if it will give Anthony a better environment than he had in Oklahoma City and Houston. While there has been noise about the Lakers for obvious reasons, count me as skeptical about that fit.

Larkin left the NBA last season and it went about as well as he could have hoped. The point guard quickly established himself as one of the best players in Europe, leading Anadolu Efes to the EuroLeague championship game and a Turkish league title. I am somewhat surprised that he hasn't already traded his overseas stardom for a backup role in the NBA, but it would be understandable if he were to want some assurance that he would at least be in the rotation. I could see the Hawks, Hornets, Clippers, Heat and Blazers potentially feeling comfortable with that.

The point guard has developed as a pick-and-roll playmaker and shooter since his time in Utah, and I'd love to see a team with good spacing empower him to run the show on the second unit. In 2017-18, he shot a spectacular 50 percent from midrange, but that mark fell to 38 percent with the Knicks' cramped spacing last season. After being traded to Dallas, it went back up to 48 percent.

I'm still not sure what happened to Lin in Toronto -- he had ample opportunity to establish himself toward the end of the regular season with Fred VanVleet injured, but he shot a miserable 37.4 percent, including 20 percent from 3-point range. He remains an interesting buy-low signing because, before injuries in Brooklyn got him off-track, he had improved meaningfully as a defender and 3-point shooter. Primarily, Lin is still an attacking pick-and-roll player, but, if he can recapture the health and confidence he had a few years ago, he can be more than that.

A 6-foot-4 guard with a 7-0 wingspan, Nwaba is essentially a 3-and-D guy without the 3s. (He has averaged 1.6 3-point attempts per 36 minutes in his career and made 32.6 percent of them.) If he were a little younger, he would be an obvious project for a rebuilding team's player development program, but he will turn 27 next season so it's unclear how much upside he has. As it stands, he is a strong defender who competes like crazy, so he can help a team if that team can withstand his lack of gravity.

Dorsey played much less point guard in his second season (split between the Hawks and Grizzlies) than he did in his first in Atlanta, and he might only be a combo guard in theory at the NBA level. In 21 games with Memphis, though, he made 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s, a particularly encouraging number because of how much he had struggled with his shot in limited minutes with the Hawks. His high-scoring performances in meaningless games down the stretch don't necessarily indicate that he can be a consistent, efficient scorer in a regular role, but they at least suggest that he should get a chance somewhere.

Another under-the-radar wing, Lee made 39.7 percent of his 3s last season, and that fact alone means he probably would have seen playing time in the NBA Finals for the depleted Warriors had he made the playoff roster instead of, say, Damian Jones. It seemed like next season would be a perfect time for Golden State to see if he could handle regular minutes, but that might have changed with the signings of Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks.

I have always had a soft spot for Thomas, a role player who does nothing flashy but can hit standstill 3s, move the ball and play heady team defense. Unfortunately, last season a knee injury limited him and his shot abandoned him. Teams that have an abundance of playmakers can trust him to quietly sop up minutes with a low usage rate and help in the margins (as long as he is healthy).

Will he finally chase a ring? The future Hall of Famer will turn 43 next season, and he has already announced that Year 22 will be his last -- and thus his last chance to latch onto a championship contender. He has been reluctant, however, to accept a role as strictly a mentor, and it's unclear if any of the league's best teams would have minutes for him. I suppose we should mention here that the Toronto Raptors still have one roster spot available and could use another spot-up shooter.

At 35, which doesn't sound that old compared to Carter, Sefolosha's defensive IQ still has value on a win-now team. He will not shoot every time he's open on the perimeter, but it's worth noting that he made a career-high 43.6 percent of his 3s last season and 38.1 percent the season before.

The outlines of a productive player are still there. Chriss is a top-tier athlete who looks like he should be able to be an effective rim runner and almost-every-position defender. Watching him, though, you get the feeling he wants to be a star, not a role player. At just 22, he would represent a low-risk, high-reward signing for a rebuilding team that is confident that it can get more out of him than Phoenix, Houston and Cleveland did.

I still don't really know what Bender does. He is 7-foot-1 and can move his feet pretty well, but through three seasons, the 21-year-old is still very much a project, and he has had a usage that has hovered between 12 and 15 percent. Before the 2016 draft, in which Phoenix infamously came away with Bender and Chriss, the Croatian forward earned rave reviews for his feel for the game and playmaking. In the NBA, he has been more of a bystander than a facilitator, and the team that picks him up will have to work with him on asserting himself. The Suns surely didn't help his confidence by taking him out of the rotation in a 19-win season.

New Orleans didn't issue Diallo a qualifying offer, so the 22-year-old energy guy is an unrestricted free agent. With Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors, Jaxson Hayes, Nicolo Melli and Jahlil Okafor in the frontcourt, the Pelicans had no room for him, but his production last season (once he got consistent minutes, anyway) suggested that he can contribute elsewhere. Diallo has always been an active player, and he is working on becoming a more polished one. His touch on floaters, hook shots and midrange jumpers is much better than it was a couple of years ago.

The 39-year-old scored 51 points on the final night of the regular season. You know what Jamal Crawford does.

The Rockets are reportedly interested in reuniting Chandler with Chris Paul, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. At 37, Chandler is no longer a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player, but he remains an intelligent backline defender. To wit: The Lakers surrendered 102.8 points per 100 possessions with Chandler on the court last season and 109.2 per 100 with him on the bench.

Noah, 34, revived his career as a backup for the Grizzlies last season, providing his usual combination of energy, passing and smarts. He doesn't have the same lift he used to, but was much better in Memphis than he was the last time he got on the floor in New York.

Is he healthy? Mbah a Moute was one of the league's most versatile defenders just two seasons ago, but missed all of last season with a knee injury that required surgery in late March. I wonder if the Clippers might re-sign him -- you can never have too many great defenders.

Gasol is recovering from his left foot surgery in May, and nobody expects him to recapture his All-Star form in his 19th year in the league. He will surely want to prove that he can still be a rotation player, though, after getting DNPs in San Antonio last season and negotiating a buyout so he could join the Bucks. It would be easier to find a natural landing spot for him if it didn't seem like every team had a glut of big men.

I was surprised nobody signed Johnson last year, and it would be an awesome story if he went from dominating in the BIG3 to hitting clutch shots in the NBA again.