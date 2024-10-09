Los Angeles star LeBron James has been announced as honorary chair for the 2025 Met Gala. He will be joining seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour.

The iconic fashion event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and it is held every year during the first Monday of May. The 2025 edition will take place on May 5 with the theme being "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Hamilton has attended the Met Gala regularly since 2015, but this will be James' first appearance.

In an interview with Vogue, curator in charge Andrew Bolton said menswear is in the midst of a renaissance, and described the male co-chairs of the Met Gala as "men of style."

"They're all men who aren't afraid to take risks with their self-presentation. They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways," Bolton said. "I think Black men and Black designers are very much at the forefront of this new renaissance in menswear."

Hamilton and James were certainly good choices when it comes to iconic athletes who also love fashion. In 2008, Hamilton became the first Black Formula F1 driver to win the world drivers' championship. He currently holds the record for most trophies along with Michael Schumacher. Earlier this year, Hamilton collaborated with Dior to release an eco-friendly winter collection.

Meanwhile, James participated in the Louis Vuitton men's Spring-Summer 2024 campaign. The four-time NBA champion is constantly in the GOAT conversations, and last year he added to his resume by surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's all-time leading scorer. Despite being almost 40 years old, James still has a lot of exciting moments remaining as an athlete.

This summer, James helped Team USA win an Olympic gold medal in Paris and was named the tournament MVP. During the Lakers media day late September, he said this showed him he still has "a lot in the tank." But perhaps what he is most excited about is the fact that he is officially teammates with his son, Bronny James. They are the first ever father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.