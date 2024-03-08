Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. In an update late Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Towns will undergo surgery to repair the torn left meniscus. Per the report, Towns will be re-evaluated in one month, and "it's expected Towns will return by early in the Western Conference playoffs."

Towns, 28, was averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season. Last month, he played in his fourth All-Star Game.

Prior to the news of the operation, Towns was officially listed as out for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers with left knee soreness. Wojnarowski previously termed it a "meniscus injury," rather than a tear, though that no longer appears to be the case with news of an impending operation.

While Towns is expected to return by early in the playoffs, that isn't a foregone conclusion. Everything from a health standpoint would need to line up in order for that to be a reality. Should Towns end up missing the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, it would be a significant blow to the Wolves' chances of advancing deep in the playoffs. Towns previously spent the last 24 hours gathering opinions, according to The Athletic.

The Timberwolves are 44-19 and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after Thursday's win. Only the Boston Celtics have a better record, and Minnesota's plus-6.6 net rating ranks third in the league behind Boston and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After playing in only 29 games in 2022-23 due to a calf injury, Towns has missed just two games so far in 2023-24. Both times, forward Kyle Anderson started in his place. Anderson was effective next to Rudy Gobert last season, and this lineup configuration allows the Wolves to continue to bring big man Naz Reid off the bench.

Reid is one of the NBA's best reserves, and Gobert-Reid lineups have outscored opponents by 14 points per 100 possessions, thanks to an incredibly stingy defense. Most of this work has been done against reserves, though, and the Timberwolves cannot replace what Towns does offensively.

With Towns on the court, Minnesota has scored at a slightly above-average rate, and with its starting lineup (Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Towns and Gobert) on the court, it has been elite at both ends. With Towns off the court, it has scored 106.1 points per 100 possessions, which is worse than the 30th-ranked Memphis Grizzlies' offense. (That number is a little better -- 111.1 per 100 -- according to Cleaning The Glass, which removes garbage-time minutes. But it is still the equivalent of a bottom-five offense.)

For however long Towns is out, Edwards, the Wolves' leading scorer, will have a bigger offensive burden and less space to operate. Conley's usage rate -- currently a career-low 14.7% -- will likely rise, too, and McDaniels may get more opportunities to make plays. On Wednesday, Minnesota signed 30-year-old forward T.J. Warren to a 10-day contract. If the veteran can provide some scoring punch at the 4 spot off the bench, he could stick around. Without Towns, the Wolves need all the help they can get on that end.

Three of the Wolves' 20 remaining games (March 19, March 29, April 10) are against the defending-champion Denver Nuggets, who are one game behind them in the standings. At full strength, Minnesota presents some problems for Denver, as it can put Towns on Nikola Jokic, have Gobert roam off Aaron Gordon and throw McDaniels and Edwards at Jamal Murray. If Towns isn't available for those games, expect Reid to play heavy minutes. (McDaniels and Reid were unavailable during the first-round series against Denver last April.) The fourth-place Los Angeles Clippers are 2.5 games behind the Wolves in the standings. The two teams will meet next Tuesday in Los Angeles.