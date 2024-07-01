The Pistons are reportedly signing forward Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million deal, per ESPN. Harris was an unrestricted free agent after playing five-and-a-half seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, and lands with a Detroit team that is looking for veteran leadership in a young locker room.

Despite several tumultuous seasons with the Sixers on a $180 million contract, in which he was often criticized for not showing up in moments when Philadelphia needed him in the playoffs, Harris averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and three assists with the team, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range. But in Philly's first-round playoff exit against the New York Knicks this season, Harris mustered up just nine points per game, while shooting 43.1% from the field. He went scoreless in a season-ending Game 6 loss.

Harris' $52 million deal will see him eclipse $300 million in career earnings. Harris' $301 million career earnings are the most in NBA history for a player without any All-Star Game selections, per CBS Sports research.

Harris -- who spent three seasons in Detroit earlier in his career -- will now be joining a team with significantly less expectations than the Sixers (who replaced Harris with Paul George), as the Pistons embark on a new era after firing Monty Williams a couple weeks ago. JB Bickerstaff will be Detroit's next head coach after he was let go from his post with the Cleveland Cavaliers recently. In addition to signing Harris, the Pistons have also signed former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to a rookie max contract extension, locking him in for the foreseeable future.

The Pistons are coming off a franchise worst season, where they went just 14-68, and broke the record for most consecutive losses at 28 games. It was a low point for a team that has promising young talent, but hasn't been able to put things together to create any sort of success. But with a new president of basketball operations in charge in Trajan Langdon, Detroit is ready to try to turn things around. It may not be a complete 180-degree change next season, but by parting ways with the head coach and former general manager Troy Weaver, the Pistons are signaling that they're ready to try something different.