Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, played together on an NBA court for the first time during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The elder James started the game and was rested halfway through the first quarter. He returned to start the second quarter alongside his son, who was making his first appearance of the game.

While it didn't technically make history because it's the preseason, a father-son duo has never played in the same NBA game. In all likelihood, the James duo will become the first to accomplish the feat at some point during the regular season. Sunday's appearance was still a sight to behold, however, as the 39-year-old LeBron took the court next to his 20-year-old son, Bronny -- on his birthday, no less.

Sunday was LeBron's first game of the preseason, while Bronny put up two points, three blocks one assist and one rebound in his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Visibly nervous, Bronny -- who was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in June's NBA Draft, struggled to find his footing in the opener, going 1 for 6 from the field and missing his only 3-point attempt. It remains to be seen how much time he will spend with the Lakers' G League affiliate throughout the season, though it's a safe bet that he'll get significant time down there.

Entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron was a third team All-NBA selection last season, averaging 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds per game on brilliant 54/41/75 shooting splits. It's a testament to his longevity and conditioning that playing in an NBA game with his son is even possible.