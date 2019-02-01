2019 NFL Mock Draft: Redskins trade up for Kyler Murray, Montez Sweat in the top five

Do you have a read on the Redskins? Because I don't. It's so hard to hammer down what the true direction of that franchise is right now, with Alex Smith unlikely to play in 2019 and no young, promising quarterback on the roster.

So do they pick a super-experienced starter who'd schematically be a bad fit for Jay Gruden's offense in Drew Lock? By the way, how secure is Gruden's job? Could Washington take someone like Kyler Murray, or is the aftershock from Robert Griffin III still impacting the front office?

Let's get to the picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Another week, another mock with Allen at No. 1 overall to Arizona. I'd pick Bosa here, but there's a lot of buzz about Allen erupting at the combine, and while he's not a finished product yet -- his hand work is marginal at best -- he can bend the edge at lightning-quick speeds at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. Dream fit here for Bosa and the 49ers. Despite massive early-round investment on the defensive line in the last few drafts, Bosa is the alpha rusher San Francisco desperately needs. Get Solomon Thomas more reps on the inside next to DeForest Buckner.

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Bigger needs for New York? Sure. But Williams is too talented to pass up here. He has good burst off the ball, outstanding hand work to beat offensive linemen with a variety of moves, and plays with a low center of gravity and a non-stop motor.

4. Oakland Raiders

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. Sweat did exactly what he needed to do at the Senior Bowl ... absolutely dominate in practice. And he measured in at a legit 6-foot-6 with nearly 36-inch arms. Those are top-half-of-the-first-round measureables for the productive edge rusher. He shouldn't be expected to be a Khalil Mack clone instantly, but the sky is the limit for this long, athletic defender.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. There some talk in league circles that Oliver's going to weigh in under 280 pounds at the combine. Could that drop him out of the top five? Maybe. But the Buccaneers could pick a defensive tackle in back-to-back drafts with Gerald McCoy rumored to have already played his last down in Tampa.

6. New York Giants

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. This isn't an "instant starter" pick by the Giants. In fact, if this happened, I wouldn't be surprised if GM Dave Gettleman (who I seem to mention in every mock draft) announced Eli as the 2019 starter after this pick was made. So Haskins would get the Patrick Mahomes treatment and sit for (essentially) an entire season before taking over in 2020, when he'll be just 23 years old.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The Jaguars have to address the quarterback spot. And in this scenario, they aren't able to land Nick Foles or Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. Lock's the pick, and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will be tasked to parlay the quarterback's hot end to the 2018 season into a calm, cool, and collected start to his pro career.

8. Detroit Lions

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Not many mocks with Detroit nabbing a cornerback, but if you look at the Lions' depth chart, after Darius Slay, it barely has any depth at the position, especially on the outside. Williams is a long, fluid athlete with plus ball skills.

9. Washington Redskins (via MOCK TRADE with Buffalo)

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. TRADE, ya'll. Last week, I presented the prudent decision for the Redskins: Stay put and snag Lock at 15. Here, with Lock and Haskins gone, the Redskins get antsy and move into the top 10, ahead of the Broncos, Bengals, and Dolphins, and swing for the fences with Murray.

10. Denver Broncos

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Broncos are the enigma, X-factor, wild card -- whatever you want to call it -- of the top 10. Do they go quarterback? Will John Elway be timid selecting that position after the Paxton Lynch disaster? Does Denver turn its attention to other pressing needs and roll with Case Keenum again in 2019? If the draft unravels this way, I can see the Broncos going best player available, which here would be Williams. He can play right tackle as a rookie and potentially flip to left tackle in Year 2 if Garret Bolles continues to struggle there.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. Somewhat of an easy decision for the Bengals here, a club with a stellar defensive front and a brutal linebacker group. White has the size of the middle linebacker and can run like a weak-side playmaker. It's time to find a replacement for Vontaze Burfict.

12. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Slowly rub those hands together, Mike Pettine. This is your type of guy. Speed, bend, some polish via pass-rushing moves and a nasty spin. Green Bay needs this type of springy edge rusher on its roster.

13. Miami Dolphins

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. With Cameron Wake now 37, the Dolphins have to plan ahead on the edge. Ferrell actually bears a striking resemblance to Robert Quinn, who signed with Miami as a free-agent in 2018 and had a solid albeit underrated season. Ferrell gives the Dolphins length, strength, athleticism, and flashes of brilliance with his hands.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Atlanta needs more talent on the inside of its defensive line. Top 10 might be too high for Simmons, who could drop after not being invited to the combine due to past domestic violence issues.

15. Buffalo Bills (via MOCK TRADE with Washington)

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. The Bills move down and are still able to get a franchise right tackle -- yes, they're a thing now -- in Taylor, a large, nimble, and powerful blocker who'll start immediately. Buffalo gets Washington's third and fifth-round picks in the trade.

16. Carolina Panthers

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Panthers have to get sturdier up front. GM Marty Hurney drafted Jordan Gross all the way back in 2003, an undersized left tackle who had an illustrious and underrated career in Carolina. Risner is in that mold.

17. Cleveland Browns

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. The Browns surprise with Butler, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound field-stretcher fresh off a 1,300-yard season at Iowa State. He has a scary "my ball" mentality and impressive yards-after-the-catch skills. Music to the ears of Baker Mayfield.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma. Another team in need of offensive line reinforcement. I'm not a huge position-change guy -- especially for someone you pick in Round 1 -- but I love the idea of Ford as a mauling, mobile offensive guard. And he does have experience on the inside. He played right tackle well for Oklahoma in 2018. Play him anywhere, Vikings.

19. Tennessee Titans

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Tennessee's gong to ride with Marcus Mariota right? If that indeed is the case, it's time to get him more pass-catching weapons. Harmon bursts off the line at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, thrives in jump-ball situations, and has awesome body control.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Steelers need to better the secondary. It's that simple. Baker may not be the fastest corner in the class. And that's fine. He has an argument as the most NFL ready. He can thrive in zone and stick with receivers in man.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware. The Seahawks have long loved a plus athlete, and based on his film, Adderley looks like one. We'll find out for sure in about a month at the combine. Anyway, the springy FCS safety has impeccable range thanks to his explosiveness and ability to sustain speed, and Seattle could use more youth on the back end of its defense.

22. Baltimore Ravens

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Relative to most projections for Metcalf right now, this would be somewhat of a slide for him. If the neck doesn't give him any issues, he's essentially a sure-fire lock for Round 1, and the Ravens have to get Lamar Jackson better weapons on the outside.

23. Houston Texans

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State. Dillard is a dazzling pass blocker with an exquisite combination of light, constantly moving feet and deceptive power. He's the franchise left tackle the pass-happy Texans need.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. I can envision a scenario in which GM Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden are enthralled by Brown's downfield speed and play-making ability in pass. And receiver is a need for Oakland.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State. Abram ahead of Deionte Thompson from Alabama? It could happen. Abram is bigger, more physical safety with plenty of dynamic physical traits, and Philadelphia has to build its secondary.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. The Colts need another game-changer outside of its front seven, and Murphy can be an aggressive, jump-underneath-routes corner in Indianapolis. His ability to cover the slot thanks to serious lateral quicks is a major luxury.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan. Bush is a little compact for the linebacker spot. He plays with his hair on fire and with flashes of top-end speed to make up for it. Another priority for the Raiders taken care of in Round 1.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. Samuel is a crafty route runner with at times electric ability in the open field. He's the type of receiver who'd thrive with Philip Rivers throwing him the football short, over the middle.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Chiefs are psyched the Eagles passed on Thompson, and will gladly take him at No. 29 overall in this mock. While not an easy-to-see impact player at Alabama, Thompson has outstanding range and is a willing defender in the box.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. I keep going back to this pairing. Love it. Benzschawel is as pro ready as they come out of Wisconsin, will instantly bolster Green Bay's run game, and provide a much-needed upgrade in the pass-protection department at either guard spot.

31. New England Patriots

Charles Omenihu, EDGE, Texas. A tall, long, and strong defensive lineman who can get home from anywhere up front. I think Bill Belichick will be a big fan of Omenihu as a prospect.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Rams need to plan for the future at left tackle and at corner. Someone like Ole Miss' Greg Little or West Virginia's Yodny Cajuste would be options here. Instead, I went with Oruwariye, a long, click-and-close, zone cornerback.