The NFL season has come to an unsatisfying end for six more franchises. Leadership of these teams will have already set its sights on identifying weaknesses on the roster and how it can go about addressing them this offseason.

Here is the ideal first-round selection for every team that lost during Super Wild Card weekend, excluding Cleveland, who does not hold the rights to their selection:

Los Angeles Rams: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 16 | Position ranking: No. 1 CB

Ahkello Witherspoon, Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant played a significant amount of snaps for Los Angeles this season. It was a massive shakeup from two years ago when the team fielded Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams for the opener. McKinstry allowed 205 yards and one touchdown in coverage this season. He has studied under the tutelage of Nick Saban for three years. His transition to the next level should be smooth.

With the amount of young defensive talent the Rams collected last offseason, they may be able to make more noise in the NFC if they are able to plug some holes in the secondary and along the offensive line.

Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 17 | Position ranking: No. 4 OT

Pittsburgh has played Broderick Jones at right tackle after he played left tackle for Georgia. Both tackle spots have been a point of weakness, but it was overshadowed by the inefficiencies at quarterback and with play-calling. Jones can move back to his original role as Fuaga steps in at right tackle. The Steelers have made it a point of emphasis to upgrade the offensive line over the past three seasons, and that continues here. The team can lean on its run game while it sorts out the dilemma under center.

Miami Dolphins: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 15 | Position ranking: No. 4 EDGE

Moving on from Emmanuel Ogbah would save the team more than $13 million towards the salary cap, and Andrew Van Ginkel is set to become a free agent, Miami needs insurance with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb returning from injury. Verse would be great value at this point in the first round, and it allows contract flexibility down the road with Chubb and Phillips.

Verse had nine sacks in his final season. His 19.2% pressure rate was No. 10 among pass rushers with at least 200 pass-rush snaps, according to TruMedia.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Chop Robinson

CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 11 | Position ranking: No. 2 EDGE

Derek Barnett was waived and picked up by Houston during the season. Brandon Graham is not getting any younger. History has shown that Philadelphia will continue investing in the offensive and defensive lines. The Eagles build out their pass rush with Chop Robinson joining Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith.

Robinson had just four sacks in his final season for the Nittany Lions but posted a respectable 17.6% pressure rate, according to TruMedia.

Dallas Cowboys: OG Troy Fautanu, Washington

CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 39 | Position ranking: No. 1 iOL

Left tackle Tyron Smith is scheduled to hit free agency at 33 years old. He played very well this past season, but Dallas should explore its options. Tyler Smith was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was called into left tackle duty when Smith was injured. The team could go back down that route, which creates a void at one of the starting offensive guard spots opposite Zack Martin. Fautanu has played left tackle for Washington but projects inside at the next level.

Fautanu allowed two sacks on 584 pass blocking snaps (.03%), according to TruMedia.

