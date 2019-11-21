Race for No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals, Redskins have winnable games in Week 12

For much of the first half of the season, the Dolphins appeared to be on their way to securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Not only did they lose their first seven games (in historically bad fashion), they also acquired two more first round picks after trading Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil to the Texans and Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers.

But after consecutive wins at the season's midway point, the Dolphins have relinquished the front-runner position for next year's No. 1 pick to the Bengals, the NFL's last winless team. The Bengals, barring tremendous play by rookie Ryan Finley during the season's final six weeks, could select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, an Ohio native who is currently the Heisman front-runner.

Here's a look at the current draft order, along with five games this weekend that could help determine the order at the top of the 2020 draft.

Pittsburgh (5-5) at Cincinnati (0-10)

1 p.m. EST (CBS, stream on CBS All Access, follow on CBS Sports App)

Cincinnati is entering its third week of the Finley era after first year head coach Zac Taylor made the move to start his rookie quarterback over veteran Andy Dalton at the season's midpoint. While Finley -- and the rest of this teammates -- struggled mightily in a 49-13 blowout loss to Baltimore in his first career start, the Bengals were competitive last Sunday in Oakland, losing their fifth one-possession game while holding the 6-4 Raiders to just 17 points.

While Finley struggled (going 13 of 31 while getting sacked five times), Cincinnati had success in the running game, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Third-year running back Joe Mixon led the way, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. On defense, safety Jessie Bates had seven tackles and an interception of Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, while defensive lineman Geno Atkins and Carl Lawson combined to record 2.5 sacks. Linebacker Nick Vigil led the Bengals with 12 tackles while also recovering a fumble.

If the Bengals' running game continues to click, and if Cincinnati's fifth-ranked red zone defense can have success against Pittsburgh's 28th-ranked red zone offense, an upset could definitely be in play. The Steelers may also be without running back James Conner and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday's game.

Detroit (3-6-1) at Washington (1-9)

1 p.m. (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

While the Redskins will have slew of needs to address this offseason, they could address their pass rush with their first pick in the draft, most notably with Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who has 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in eight games for the Buckeyes this season. Young would be reunited in D.C. with former Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin. Haskins, the 15th overall pick in this past year's draft, is still in search of his first win as an NFL starting quarterback. McLaurin, the 76th overall pick in the 2019 draft, leads the Redskins with 566 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

New York Giants (2-8) at Chicago (4-6)

1 p.m. (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

While the Giants have a slew of needs on the defensive side of the ball, New York may decide to spend their first round pick on a receiver to help rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, whose favorite target so far this season has been tight end Evan Engram. With this in mind, CBS NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso has the Giants selecting Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy in his most recent Mock Draft. Jeudy, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound target, has 64 receptions for 867 yards and nine touchdowns this season. In 2018, he caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 19.3 yards per reception. His production may see a decline given Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending injury.

Miami (2-8) at Cleveland (4-6)

1 p.m. (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Speaking of Tua, I am not sold on the Dolphins passing over him in favor of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. While the initial prognosis was not too positive, Tua reportedly underwent a successful hip surgery after sustaining the injury this past weekend. Given the current uncertainty of his future in football, I'd go with the Dolphins taking Herbert in the first round at this point in time. If Tagovailoa's recovery is successful enough to warrant top-10 draft pick consideration, I believe Miami will pull the trigger and select Tua, the quarterback many assumed they were taking for in the first place.

Tampa Bay (3-7) at Atlanta (3-7)

1 p.m. (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

Both teams are currently in the mix for a top-10 pick in this year's draft. While Georgia lineman Andrew Thomas makes sense for the Falcons, they may instead choose to address their secondary. Trapasso has the Falcons doing the later in his recent mock, as he has Atlanta taking LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton. After having to sit out the entire 2017 season over a drug test issue, Fulton has developed into one of the nation's top defensive players and have played an intricate role in the Tigers' 10-0 start.

While the Buccaneers could also use help in their secondary, don't sleep on Tampa Bay taking a quarterback in the first round. That will largely depend on whether or not head coach Bruce Arians believes that Jameis Winston is his long-term solution at quarterback moving forward. While Winston is currently second in the NFL in passing yards, he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes while leading the league with 18 interceptions.