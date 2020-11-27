|
|
|ARI
|NE
Cardinals-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) When Kliff Kingsbury began coaching at Texas Tech in 2012, he used to carry a secret weapon on recruiting trips: his Patriots 2003 Super Bowl ring.
''That was something I tried to seal the deal with. It didn't work as much as I would have liked but I definitely tried with the ring,'' Kingsbury said this week.
Kingsbury, a quarterback, was drafted by New England in the sixth round in 2003, joining a roster that included a 26-year-old Tom Brady. Even then, Kingsbury knew there was something different about him.
''He was still the man, there's no doubt. Everybody knew who he was, and he was a superstar,'' Kingsbury recalled.
An arm injury and yearlong stay on injured reserve prevented Kingsbury from ever playing a regular-season snap at quarterback for the Patriots, and he was cut prior to the 2004 campaign. But Kingsbury says he owes his coaching career to the year he spent studying under coach Bill Belichick and his staff.
That season allowed him the opportunity to work in an offensive quality control role under then-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was a defensive assistant at the time.
''There were a bunch of really good offensive coaches that I was fortunate enough to be around,'' Kingsbury said. ''I did a little bit of everything. It taught me how to break down games, and game plan, and all stuff that I still use today.''
Belichick recalls Kingsbury being a fast learner.
''He was not a guy you had to tell anything more than once, and he picked up a lot of things on his own,'' Belichick said.
Now Kingsbury will try to use those tools against his former team when he leads the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) into Sunday's matchup with the Patriots (4-6). With a win the Cardinals can improve their chances of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They can also add yet another blow to New England's fading hopes of extending its streak of 11 consecutive postseason berths.
Arizona won't have one of its best weapons this week. Star receiver Larry Fitzgerald was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday along with receiver Trent Sherfield. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald is in his 17th NFL season and hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2014.
But even without Fitzgerald, Belichick says the Cardinals' big-play ability remains strong.
''Kliff does a good job with the offense of getting the ball into space, getting the ball to receivers - or whether it be backs, tight ends or receivers - but getting the ball to somebody in space where they have an opportunity to make big plays. I think they probably make as many as anybody,'' he said.
KYLER'S CANNON
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray fell on his right throwing shoulder early in last Thursday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Murray could be seen grimacing occasionally on the sideline while throwing, but he stayed in the game and had a solid performance, completing 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Murray said he was limiting throws in practice and felt he'll be fine for the Patriots game.
''I feel good,'' Murray said. ''Obviously getting banged up a little bit the past couple of weeks.''
HELP AT RUNNING BACK
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said on Instagram this week that he is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in last week's loss to the Texans.
Burkhead was one of the more versatile pieces of the Patriots' offense and was having one of the best years of his career with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.
Help could be on the way. Sony Michel was activated from injured reserve last week after being sidelined since Week 3 because of a quad injury. He was a healthy scratch against Houston, but could be ready Sunday to add to a group that still has leading rusher Damien Harris and James White.
LEADING LINE
Arizona's offensive line doesn't have a lot of big names but has quietly been among the best in the NFL this season. That's an important reason why the Cardinals are averaging 414.3 total yards per game, which leads the league.
The usual starting lineup is left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole, right guard J.R. Sweezy and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.
''They usually are the unsung group, but everybody knows they're kind of the heart and soul,'' Kingsbury said. ''I've been very proud of our group and the evolution from Year 1 to Year 2.''
---
AP Sports Writer David Brandt. contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:53
|12:04
|1st Downs
|13
|6
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|176
|71
|Total Plays
|35
|23
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|47
|Rush Attempts
|14
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|130
|24
|Comp. - Att.
|14-20
|3-8
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|2.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|2-54.5
|Return Yards
|26
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|2-75
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|24
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|71
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
5
FPTS
|K. Murray
|14/20
|131
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 41 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Drake
|9
|36
|1
|14
|9
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|12
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
K. Murray 1 QB
5
FPTS
|K. Murray
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|4
|4
|47
|0
|16
|4
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|5
|3
|31
|0
|19
|3
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|5
|2
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Johnson 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
K. Drake 41 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|9
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Williams 87 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Joseph CB
|J. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
4
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Newton
|3/8
|37
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Newton
|4
|23
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|5
|14
|0
|6
|1
|
J. White 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|11
|1
|7
|7
|
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence DT
|A. Spence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
1
FPTS
|N. Folk
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|54.5
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|2
|37.5
|53
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARI 1(0:03 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to NE 1 for no gain (A.Spence J.Bentley).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 8(0:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass short left to K.Johnson to NE 1 for 7 yards (J.McCourty A.Butler). 10-second runoff
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARI 8(0:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 10(1:19 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to NE 8 for 2 yards (A.Butler D.Wise).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 14(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to NE 10 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 20(2:22 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to NE 14 for 6 yards (J.Simon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(3:00 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at NE 20 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 36(3:46 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to NE 23 for 13 yards (T.Hall J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(4:30 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to NE 36 for 3 yards (A.Phillips L.Guy).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARI 48(4:49 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at NE 39 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARI 48(4:55 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(5:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to NE 48 for 4 yards (J.Jones K.Dugger).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARI 31(6:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to ARZ 48 for 17 yards (J.McCourty) [A.Butler].
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARI 31(6:24 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(6:57 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake left guard to ARZ 31 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NE 20(7:07 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to ARZ 21 Center-J.Cardona. C.Kirk to ARZ 28 for 7 yards (J.Bethel Co.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NE 29(7:50 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 20 for -9 yards (I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 26(8:35 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NE 29 for 3 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 26(8:42 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 22(9:25 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 26 for 4 yards (T.Coley D.Campbell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 14(10:09 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 22 for 8 yards (H.Reddick).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARI 40(10:17 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 46 yards to NE 14 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARI 40(10:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(11:02 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked ob at ARZ 40 for -1 yards (C.Winovich).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(11:39 - 2nd) C.Kirk right end pushed ob at ARZ 41 for no gain (J.Bentley). reverse
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 33(12:16 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to ARZ 41 for 8 yards (T.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(12:53 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 33 for 2 yards (L.Guy J.Bentley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 25(13:30 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 31 for 6 yards (T.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 21(14:11 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to ARZ 25 for 4 yards (A.Phillips T.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to ARZ 3. C.Edmonds pushed ob at ARZ 21 for 18 yards (J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - NE 7(14:21 - 2nd) J.White right tackle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 8(15:00 - 2nd) G.Olszewski left end to ARZ 7 for 1 yard (J.Joseph K.Fitts).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 15(0:24 - 1st) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to ARZ 8 for 7 yards (B.Baker P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(0:27 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to N.Harry (J.Joseph).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 43(0:50 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to ARZ 30 for 13 yards (P.Peterson I.Simmons). PENALTY on ARZ-I.Simmons Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at ARZ 30.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 40(1:06 - 1st) C.Newton right end pushed ob at ARZ 30 for 10 yards (B.Murphy). PENALTY on NE-N.Harry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 33.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(1:38 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 64 yards from ARZ 35 to NE 1. D.Moncrief to ARZ 46 for 53 yards (C.Banjo).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ARI 29(1:53 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARI 29(2:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARI 29(2:06 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella [A.Butler].
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(2:50 - 1st) K.Murray left end ran ob at NE 29 for -2 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARI 36(3:17 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins ran ob at NE 27 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(4:01 - 1st) C.Edmonds left guard to NE 36 for 2 yards (A.Spence; J.Simon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARI 46(4:49 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins to NE 38 for 16 yards (A.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(4:56 - 1st) PENALTY on NE Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at ARZ 41 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 34(5:22 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end pushed ob at ARZ 41 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 29(6:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to ARZ 34 for 5 yards (T.Hall D.Wise).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 21(6:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 29 for 8 yards (J.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(6:49 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray pass short right to M.Williams to ARZ 21 for 4 yards (A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 3(7:13 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 17 for 14 yards (C.Winovich D.McCourty).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NE 47(7:25 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 50 yards to ARZ 3 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 47(7:29 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 42(8:12 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 47 for 5 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(9:02 - 1st) D.Harris left end to NE 42 for no gain (D.Campbell).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 16 - NE 25(9:43 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NE 42 for 17 yards (P.Peterson).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - NE 29(10:26 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at NE 25 for -4 yards (D.Campbell).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(11:08 - 1st) N.Harry left end to NE 29 for -2 yards (D.Campbell D.Kennard). reverse
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NE 29(11:13 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers. PENALTY on ARZ-M.Golden Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NE 26 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 22(11:56 - 1st) C.Newton left tackle to NE 26 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(12:03 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd.
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to NE 0. D.Moncrief pushed ob at NE 22 for 22 yards (T.Vallejo).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Penalty
|(12:09 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ARZ-K.Beachum False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 15 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 1(12:13 - 1st) K.Drake left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARI 4(12:59 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to NE 1 for 3 yards (A.Butler).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 23(13:38 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to A.Isabella to NE 4 for 19 yards (D.Wise).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - NE 29(13:45 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left intended for N.Harry INTERCEPTED by M.Golden (J.Hicks) at NE 24. M.Golden to NE 23 for 1 yard (J.Eluemunor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:22 - 1st) J.White up the middle to NE 29 for 4 yards (J.Hicks; H.Reddick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 25 for no gain (H.Reddick D.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback. Belichick 454th career game ties Landry for 3rd all-time (Shula 526 Halas 506).
-
CLE
JAC
17
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CAR
MIN
7
10
2nd 13:00 FOX
-
ARI
NE
10
7
2nd 0:03 FOX
-
TEN
IND
28
14
2nd 1:41 CBS
-
NYG
CIN
10
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
MIA
NYJ
13
3
2nd 1:13 CBS
-
LAC
BUF
6
17
2nd 2:00 CBS
-
LV
ATL
3
6
2nd 2:24 CBS
-
HOU
DET
41
25
Final CBS
-
WAS
DAL
41
16
Final FOX
-
NO
DEN
0
036 O/U
+17
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SF
LAR
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
TB
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
044.5 O/U
-8
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SEA
PHI
0
048.5 O/U
+6
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
PIT
0
041.5 O/U
-10
Tue 8:00pm NBC