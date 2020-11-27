|
|
|CHI
|GB
Bears-Packers Preview
As poorly as things have gone for the Chicago Bears over the last month, they have a chance to close November by getting right back in the thick of the NFC North race.
If the Bears don't capitalize on the opportunity, the Green Bay Packers will head into December well on their way to clinching a second straight division title.
Chicago (5-5) has lost four straight and trails the Packers (7-3) by two games as the teams renew the NFL's oldest rivalry Sunday night at Green Bay.
''We're fighters,'' Bears running back David Montgomery said. ''So if anybody's counting us out, that's fine. But we're fighters, so we're going to keep fighting.''
The Packers have their own issues.
After racing to a 4-0 start, the Packers have split their last six games. Green Bay has struggled lately at home with the pandemic preventing the Packers from allowing any fans to games.
In their last two home games, the Packers lost 28-22 to the Minnesota Vikings and eked out a 24-20 victory over the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars. The Packers are back at Lambeau Field after blowing a two-touchdown halftime lead in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis.
But the Packers still could gain a commanding three-game division lead by winning Sunday night in the first of two regular-season meetings between these teams. The Packers and Bears meet again Jan. 3 in Chicago to close the regular season.
''We're on Sunday night football, it's the only game playing at that time, it's a divisional rival against the Bears and it's a huge game in our division,'' Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. ''If you're not pumped up for this one, then I don't know what to say to you.''
This game features another quarterback change for the Bears.
Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of Nick Foles during the Bears' third game and later injured his right shoulder. Trubisky now will get another chance to lead the Bears' offense after Foles injured his hip and glute in the Bears' last game, a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16.
Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday that Trubisky will start. Nagy said it was too early to tell whether this move could last beyond this week and that he's focusing only on the Green Bay game for now.
''Right now we're excited that Mitch is ready, and it's an opportunity for him,'' Nagy said. ''I know for Nick, with him being doubtful and his not being able to be out here at practice, it's frustrating, but that's a part of this game, and he's been supportive with the other quarterbacks all week long.''
THIRD-DOWN MATCHUP
The Packers rank among the NFL's most efficient teams in third-down situations. They are converting on 47.9% of their third-down attempts. Only Las Vegas, Kansas City and Buffalo have better third-down percentages.
Chicago is allowing its opponents to convert only 33.3%, giving the Bears the NFL's best third-down defense. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says this will be the toughest defense Green Bay has faced.
''Khalil Mack is a game wrecker,'' LaFleur said. ''You better know where he's at on every snap because, you know, he's got the ability just by himself to go wreck whatever you're trying to do.''
RODGERS REIGNS OVER BEARS
While the Bears have an uncertain quarterback situation heading into Sunday's game, they'll have to beat a two-time MVP quarterback who has dominated this series throughout his career.
Green Bay owns a 19-5 record against the Bears in games Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started.
SPECTATORS AT LAMBEAU
This will mark the Packers' first home game with any spectators at all.
Packers officials have announced that team employees and their family members - about 500 people in all - will be in the stands to test out Lambeau Field COVID-19 protocols in case paying fans are allowed at home games later this season.
MONTGOMERY'S RETURN
Montgomery sat out one game with a concussion but is expected to play Sunday night. Montgomery has rushed for a team-high 472 yards on 131 carries.
That's a big addition for a team that severely lacks running back depth. Without Montgomery available, wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson had 12 of the Bears' 17 carries in the Vikings game.
BEARS' RECORD RETURNER
Patterson scored on a 104-yard kickoff return against the Vikings, enabling him to tie an NFL record with eight such touchdowns in his career. He shares the record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.
Patterson, of course, can have the record all to himself if he scores on a kickoff return at Green Bay. The Packers have struggled on special teams lately, though their issues haven't involved kickoff coverage. Darrius Shepherd fumbled on a kickoff return at Indianapolis. One week earlier, the Packers allowed Jacksonville's Keelan Cole to score on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return.
---
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:54
|20:55
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|5-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|189
|213
|Total Plays
|27
|37
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|85
|Rush Attempts
|9
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|15-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|57
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-57
|1-8
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|213
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|11/17
|107
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|6
|73
|0
|57
|9
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|2
|11
|0
|11
|7
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|7
|4
|40
|1
|20
|10
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|4
|2
|21
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|9
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
R. Ridley 88 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Ridley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCullers-Sanders 75 DT
|D. McCullers-Sanders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
D. Harris 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|15/18
|128
|3
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|9
|50
|0
|14
|5
|
J. Williams 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Williams
|7
|16
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
24
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|12
|0
|10
|24
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Adams
|7
|5
|54
|1
|15
|11
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|4
|23
|1
|8
|8
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|3
|3
|20
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|2
|2
|16
|1
|11
|7
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Winn 93 DE
|B. Winn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CHI 1(0:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN [Z.Smith].
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CHI 0(0:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet. PENALTY on GB-C.Kirksey Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards enforced at GB 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(0:29 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson [Z.Smith].
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CHI 3(0:35 - 2nd) M.Trubisky up the middle to GB 3 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 16(0:43 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Montgomery to GB 3 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 22(1:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to R.Ridley to GB 16 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CHI 22(1:15 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(1:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney ran ob at GB 22 for 9 yards (A.Amos).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 33(1:27 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 31 for 2 yards (K.Clark; Z.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(1:45 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 33 for 9 yards (C.Kirksey; R.Greene).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(1:51 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney ran ob at GB 42 for 12 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(2:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle ran ob at CHI 46 for 11 yards (J.Alexander).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(2:13 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller to CHI 35 for 12 yards (K.King) [P.Smith].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 16(2:31 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 23 for 7 yards (C.Kirksey; R.Greene).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(3:06 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 16 for 3 yards (R.Greene; B.Winn).
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 72 yards from GB 35 to CHI -7. C.Patterson to CHI 13 for 20 yards (W.Redmond). GB-K.Martin was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - CHI 18(3:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 11 for -7 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith] RECOVERED by GB-P.Smith at CHI 14. P.Smith for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CHI 40(3:49 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 40 for 12 yards (D.Savage). PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 28(3:54 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:34 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 28 for 3 yards (R.Greene; A.Amos).
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GB 2(4:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 9(5:23 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 2 for 7 yards (K.Fuller; D.Trevathan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(6:04 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to CHI 9 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - GB 28(6:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at CHI 14 for 14 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 30(7:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles up the middle to CHI 28 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 32(8:12 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to CHI 30 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(8:58 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to CHI 32 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(9:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at CHI 36 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 42(10:12 - 2nd) E.St. Brown left end pushed ob at GB 49 for 7 yards (R.Quinn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GB 50(10:16 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams. PENALTY on CHI-E.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at GB 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(10:59 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 37 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 28(11:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 36 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 20(12:17 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 28 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(12:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams (E.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(12:31 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right intended for D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by D.Savage at GB -7. Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 13 - CHI 46(13:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to GB 38 for 16 yards (R.Greene).
|Penalty
|
1 & 18 - CHI 41(13:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-K.Clark Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(13:42 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at GB 46 for 5 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on CHI-D.Mooney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 49.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 29(14:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to A.Robinson to CHI 49 for 20 yards (A.Amos).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(14:48 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 29 for 8 yards (K.King).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to CHI 0. C.Patterson to CHI 21 for 21 yards (O.Burks; M.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 5(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 16(0:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to CHI 5 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(1:25 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 16 for 2 yards (R.Smith; D.McCullers).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 28(1:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right tackle to CHI 18 for 10 yards (K.Fuller). GB-C.Linsley was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 29(2:35 - 1st) J.Williams left end to CHI 28 for 1 yard (J.Johnson; B.Nichols).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(3:12 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 29 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(3:18 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown [B.Nichols]. PENALTY on CHI-B.Nichols Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(3:55 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to E.St. Brown to CHI 49 for 15 yards (E.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 33(4:40 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 36 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Skrine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:14 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 33 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CHI 9(5:17 - 1st) C.Santos 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHI 9(5:23 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to A.Robinson (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CHI 9(5:27 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (C.Kirksey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHI 8(6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 9 for -1 yards (D.Lowry; C.Kirksey).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 35(6:50 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 8 for 57 yards (J.Alexander; K.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(7:15 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at CHI 35 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 49 yards from GB 35 to CHI 16. D.Harris to CHI 32 for 16 yards (K.Martin; V.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:22 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 12(7:31 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 12(7:34 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 12(8:18 - 1st) J.Williams right end to CHI 12 for no gain (B.Urban K.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 16(8:56 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to CHI 12 for 4 yards (K.Mack; D.McCullers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 17(9:40 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to CHI 16 for 1 yard (R.Quinn).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:20 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to CHI 17 for 8 yards (D.Shelley; Ta.Gipson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 34(11:02 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to CHI 25 for 9 yards (B.Skrine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(11:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to CHI 34 for 5 yards (R.Smith; K.Fuller).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 47(12:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 39 for 8 yards (B.Skrine; J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 49(13:03 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to CHI 47 for 2 yards (B.Skrine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(13:32 - 1st) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 49 for 1 yard (B.Skrine).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 36(14:17 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to 50 for 14 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(14:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis to GB 36 for 11 yards (B.Skrine).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
