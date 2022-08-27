Drive Chart
|
|
|LAR
|CIN
CIN
4 Pass
0 Rush
49 YDS
2:38 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAR 26
8:47
J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to N.Eubanks (A.Hines) [C.Garrett].
+20 YD
2ND & 6 LAR 46
9:29
J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 26 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 CIN 50
10:06
J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 46 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 CIN 39
10:44
J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to 50 for 11 yards (G.Haley).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CIN 39
10:49
J.Browning pass incomplete deep middle to T.Moss.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 CIN 25
11:25
J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 39 for 14 yards (D.Isom - J.Hummel).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:25
M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
LAR
4 Pass
63 Rush
80 YDS
5:52 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:25
M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
+3 YD
2ND & Goal CIN 3
11:36
B.Perkins scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal CIN 6
12:12
J.Funk left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (A.George).
7
9
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
E.McPherson 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
10
plays
76
yds
3:51
pos
0
9
Field Goal 5:24
E.McPherson 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
13
plays
75
yds
7:49
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:28
|26:45
|1st Downs
|12
|15
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|204
|287
|Total Plays
|44
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|37
|Rush Attempts
|24
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|120
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|14-18
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|22
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-2 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|14/18
|143
|0
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|7
|34
|1
|11
|14
|
J. Funk 34 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Funk
|12
|32
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Ragas 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ragas
|5
|18
|0
|8
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. McCutcheon 82 WR
12
FPTS
|L. McCutcheon
|7
|5
|76
|0
|32
|12
|
J. Pinkney 46 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Pinkney
|2
|2
|28
|0
|25
|4
|
L. Akers 84 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Akers
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Trammell 82 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Trammell
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Carter 49 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Carter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Funk 34 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Funk
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Harris 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Ragas 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thomas 96 LB
|K. Thomas
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hummel 59 LB
|J. Hummel
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 39 LB
|J. Gervase
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 43 SAF
|R. Yeast
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Whitley 51 LB
|B. Whitley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Isom 41 SAF
|D. Isom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Garcia 69 DE
|E. Garcia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hines III 57 LB
|A. Hines III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Garrett 48 LB
|C. Garrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 90 DE
|E. Brown IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carter 20 CB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowe 38 CB
|D. Lowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
1
FPTS
|M. Gay
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|49.8
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lowe 38 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Lowe
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Browning 6 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Browning
|13/18
|144
|0
|0
|5
|
B. Allen 8 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Allen
|11/15
|130
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Williams 32 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Williams
|7
|22
|0
|8
|10
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|5
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
B. Allen 8 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Allen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|
K. Pryor 19 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Pryor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|9
|8
|88
|0
|20
|16
|
K. Pryor 19 WR
11
FPTS
|K. Pryor
|6
|5
|65
|0
|38
|11
|
T. Williams 32 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Williams
|4
|4
|40
|0
|20
|10
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Morgan
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Lassiter II
|4
|2
|22
|0
|11
|4
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|3
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Eubanks 86 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Eubanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Moss 81 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Anderson 26 SAF
|T. Anderson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnston 44 LB
|C. Johnston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hood 37 CB
|D. Hood
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Scales 45 LB
|T. Scales
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Henderson 41 DB
|T. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. George 42 CB
|A. George
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 99 DT
|T. Shelvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gunter 93 DE
|J. Gunter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jones 47 LB
|K. Jones
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Spence 52 DE
|N. Spence
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Johnson III 69 DE
|R. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 72 DT
|D. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
9
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|39
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|53.5
|0
|65
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|2
|37.5
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|-2.5
|0
|0
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 26(8:47 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to N.Eubanks (A.Hines) [C.Garrett].
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 46(9:29 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 26 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 50(10:06 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 46 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 39(10:44 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to 50 for 11 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 39(10:49 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep middle to T.Moss.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:25 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 39 for 14 yards (D.Isom - J.Hummel).
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 3(11:36 - 4th) B.Perkins scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 6(12:12 - 4th) J.Funk left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (A.George).
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 38(12:51 - 4th) B.Perkins pass deep left to L.McCutcheon ran ob at CIN 6 for 32 yards (D.Hood).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(13:32 - 4th) J.Funk left guard to CIN 38 for 1 yard (T.Shelvin).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 41(14:20 - 4th) T.Ragas right guard to CIN 39 for 2 yards (N.Spence - J.Gunter).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 41(15:00 - 4th) T.Ragas left tackle to CIN 41 for no gain (D.Davis; K.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 49(0:19 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to R.Carter pushed ob at CIN 41 for 8 yards (D.Hood).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(1:03 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to T.Ragas to CIN 49 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31(1:40 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass deep middle to L.McCutcheon to 50 for 19 yards (C.Johnston).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(2:17 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 31 for 11 yards (M.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CIN 35(2:27 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 65 yards to end zone - Center-C.Adomitis - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 35(2:30 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to K.Lassiter (E.Garcia).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 30(3:08 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 35 for 5 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 30(3:47 - 3rd) C.Evans right tackle to CIN 30 for no gain (E.Garcia).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LAR 42(3:56 - 3rd) T.Ragas left guard to CIN 37 for 5 yards (T.Scales; M.Thomas). FUMBLES (T.Scales) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Hood at CIN 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 48(4:31 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to A.Trammell pushed ob at CIN 42 for 10 yards (D.Hood).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(5:14 - 3rd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 48 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 35(5:41 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to L.Akers to LAR 43 for 8 yards (T.Henderson). CIN-T.Henderson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(6:20 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Pinkney to LAR 35 for 3 yards (K.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 29(6:55 - 3rd) T.Ragas left tackle to LAR 32 for 3 yards (J.Gunter).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21(7:31 - 3rd) T.Ragas right tackle to LAR 29 for 8 yards (D.Hood).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 16(8:08 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 21 for 5 yards (A.George).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 9(8:49 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 16 for 7 yards (K.Jones; A.George).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(9:29 - 3rd) J.Funk right end to LAR 9 for -2 yards (C.Johnston - R.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 42(9:37 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 31 yards to LAR 11 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by A.Trammell.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CIN 42(9:45 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to K.Lassiter.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 47(10:24 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 42 for 5 yards (G.Haley; D.Lowe).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(11:00 - 3rd) T.Williams left tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (E.Brown).
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 36(11:39 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin to LAR 49 for 15 yards (D.Isom).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(12:13 - 3rd) T.Williams left guard to CIN 36 for 8 yards (Tj.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - LAR 12(12:24 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 55 yards to CIN 33 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Lassiter to CIN 28 for -5 yards (G.Haley).
|Fumble
3 & 6 - LAR 29(13:10 - 3rd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (Z.Carter). FUMBLES (Z.Carter) [Z.Carter] - recovered by LAR-B.Evans at LAR 12. Sack credited as 17 yards due to fumble recovery.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 24(13:55 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to J.Funk to LAR 29 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:23 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 34 for 6 yards (C.Johnston - K.Jones). PENALTY on LAR-J.Pinkney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Funk left tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (J.Gunter).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 17 - CIN 17(0:02 - 2nd) E.McPherson 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CIN 7(0:06 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Moss for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-T.Moss - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 7(0:10 - 2nd) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 17(0:32 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Williams to LAR 7 for 10 yards (A.Hines; J.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22(0:41 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 17 for 5 yards (J.Gervase).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(0:46 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin ran ob at LAR 22 for 14 yards.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 44(1:10 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 36 for 8 yards (A.Hines).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(1:30 - 2nd) T.Williams left tackle to LAR 44 for 7 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 29(1:53 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 49 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CIN 24(2:02 - 2nd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep right to T.Irwin. PENALTY on LAR-K.Thomas - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 24 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 25(2:42 - 2nd) T.Williams right end to CIN 24 for -1 yards (K.Thomas).
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - CIN 12(3:18 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to CIN 25 for 13 yards (D.Durant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 22(3:51 - 2nd) J.Patrick left guard to CIN 24 for 2 yards (K.Thomas). PENALTY on CIN-J.Carman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 23(3:59 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 45 yards to CIN 32 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Lassiter. PENALTY on CIN-D.Hood - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 29(4:37 - 2nd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 23 for -6 yards (N.Spence).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(5:16 - 2nd) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (T.Shelvin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:20 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon.
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CIN 21(5:24 - 2nd) E.McPherson 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 21(5:29 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to K.Pryor.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 13(6:13 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19(6:54 - 2nd) T.Williams right guard to LAR 13 for 6 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(7:37 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to LAR 19 for 11 yards (J.Hummel).
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 36(8:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 30 for 6 yards (T.Burgess).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 43(9:02 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans to LAR 36 for 7 yards (T.Burgess; J.Gervase).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 44(9:39 - 2nd) C.Evans left tackle to LAR 43 for 1 yard (B.Whitley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(10:22 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to T.Irwin to LAR 44 for 1 yard (R.Yeast).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 45(11:06 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 45 for 10 yards (J.Gervase - J.Hummel).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(11:45 - 2nd) K.Pryor right end pushed ob at CIN 45 for 2 yards (J.Gervase).
|+38 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 5(12:30 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep right to K.Pryor to CIN 43 for 38 yards (T.Burgess) [M.Hoecht].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 4(13:09 - 2nd) T.Williams right tackle to CIN 5 for 1 yard (C.Garrett; J.Hummel).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 3 - LAR 10(13:20 - 2nd) J.Funk right tackle to CIN 5 for 5 yards (T.Henderson). FUMBLES (T.Henderson) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Davis at CIN 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 12(13:56 - 2nd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at CIN 10 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17(14:28 - 2nd) J.Funk right guard to CIN 12 for 5 yards (T.Scales).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LAR 30(15:00 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon pushed ob at CIN 17 for 13 yards (T.Anderson) [J.Gunter].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 33(0:08 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short left to L.Akers to CIN 30 for 3 yards (T.Scales).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 33(0:16 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 42(0:51 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Pinkney pushed ob at CIN 33 for 25 yards (T.Scales). Penalty on CIN-A.George - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(1:37 - 1st) J.Funk right guard to LAR 42 for 1 yard (T.Scales).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 36(2:16 - 1st) B.Perkins right end ran ob at LAR 41 for 5 yards (T.Anderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 35(2:52 - 1st) J.Funk up the middle to LAR 36 for 1 yard (T.Henderson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 29(3:25 - 1st) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 35 for 6 yards (D.Hood; T.Henderson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - CIN 29(3:32 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 42 yards to LAR 29 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by L.Akers.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CIN 29(3:38 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to Mi.Thomas (D.Lowe).
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - CIN 27(4:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans pushed ob at CIN 29 for 2 yards (J.Hummel).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 37(4:50 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle pushed ob at CIN 49 for 12 yards (T.Burgess). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 37(4:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(5:34 - 1st) B.Allen right guard to CIN 37 for 3 yards (E.Garcia).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 28(6:16 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to Mi.Thomas to CIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Durant - J.Gervase).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:54 - 1st) C.Evans right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (B.Whitley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 28(7:05 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to CIN 24 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Lassiter MUFFS catch - and recovers at CIN 25. K.Lassiter to CIN 25 for no gain (M.Orzech).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 28(7:10 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short middle to L.Akers (T.Henderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 26(7:54 - 1st) B.Perkins scrambles left end to LAR 28 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24(8:33 - 1st) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 26 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to LAR 2. D.Lowe to LAR 24 for 22 yards (T.Scales).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - CIN 20(8:45 - 1st) E.McPherson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 4(9:30 - 1st) B.Allen sacked at LAR 20 for -16 yards (K.Thomas).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 3(10:10 - 1st) T.Williams up the middle to LAR 4 for -1 yards (J.Hummel - E.Brown).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 8(10:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Williams pushed ob at LAR 3 for 5 yards (C.Garrett - D.Durant).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(11:20 - 1st) B.Allen pass deep right to S.Morgan ran ob at LAR 8 for 32 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt Return
4 & 3 - LAR 20(11:33 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to CIN 29 - Center-M.Orzech. T.Taylor to LAR 40 for 31 yards (M.Orzech; R.Dixon).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAR 20(11:37 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 16(12:20 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Harris to LAR 20 for 4 yards (A.George).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 13(12:56 - 1st) J.Funk left tackle to LAR 16 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis - K.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 43(13:04 - 1st) K.Huber punts 44 yards to LAR 13 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by A.Trammell.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 43(13:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Morgan.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 45(13:48 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle to CIN 43 for -2 yards (K.Thomas).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(14:25 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle to CIN 45 for 8 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to Mi.Thomas to CIN 37 for 12 yards (R.Yeast) [G.Haley].
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
