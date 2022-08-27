Drive Chart
LAR
CIN

CIN
4 Pass
0 Rush
49 YDS
2:38 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAR 26
8:47
J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to N.Eubanks (A.Hines) [C.Garrett].
+20 YD
2ND & 6 LAR 46
9:29
J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 26 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 CIN 50
10:06
J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 46 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 CIN 39
10:44
J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to 50 for 11 yards (G.Haley).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CIN 39
10:49
J.Browning pass incomplete deep middle to T.Moss.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 CIN 25
11:25
J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 39 for 14 yards (D.Isom - J.Hummel).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:25
M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
LAR
4 Pass
63 Rush
80 YDS
5:52 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:25
M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
+3 YD
2ND & Goal CIN 3
11:36
B.Perkins scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal CIN 6
12:12
J.Funk left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (A.George).
4th Quarter
Point After TD 11:25
M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Touchdown 11:36
B.Perkins scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
80
yds
5:52
pos
6
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:02
E.McPherson 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
10
plays
76
yds
3:51
pos
0
9
Field Goal 5:24
E.McPherson 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
13
plays
75
yds
7:49
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:45
E.McPherson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
5
plays
20
yds
2:40
pos
0
3
Team Stats
Time of Pos 24:28 26:45
1st Downs 12 15
Rushing 5 1
Passing 7 14
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-9 2-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 204 287
Total Plays 44 49
Avg Gain 4.6 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 84 37
Rush Attempts 24 14
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 2.6
Net Yards Passing 120 250
Comp. - Att. 14-18 24-33
Yards Per Pass 6.0 7.1
Penalties - Yards 2-15 4-40
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-49.8 4-45.5
Return Yards 22 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-2 -50% 0-3 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 0-2 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rams 1-1 00077
Bengals 0-2 36009
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 120 PASS YDS 250
84 RUSH YDS 37
204 TOTAL YDS 287
Los Angeles
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Perkins  16 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 143 0 0 144.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.0% 256 2 0 118.2
B. Perkins 14/18 143 0 0 14
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Perkins  16 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 1
B. Perkins 7 34 1 11 14
J. Funk  34 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
J. Funk 12 32 0 6 2
T. Ragas  32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 23 1
T. Ragas 5 18 0 8 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
L. McCutcheon  82 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 76 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 183 2
L. McCutcheon 7 5 76 0 32 12
J. Pinkney  46 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 28 0
J. Pinkney 2 2 28 0 25 4
L. Akers  84 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 21 0
L. Akers 3 2 11 0 8 3
A. Trammell  82 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 73 0
A. Trammell 1 1 10 0 10 2
R. Carter  49 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 14 0
R. Carter 1 1 8 0 8 1
J. Funk  34 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 9 0
J. Funk 1 1 5 0 5 2
J. Harris  87 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 24 0
J. Harris 1 1 4 0 4 1
T. Ragas  32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 1 0
T. Ragas 1 1 1 0 1 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
G. Haley  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
G. Haley 5-1 0.0 0 0
K. Thomas  96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-0 1.0 0 0
J. Hummel  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-8 0 0.0
J. Hummel 3-3 0.0 0 0
J. Gervase  39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Gervase 3-2 0.0 0 0
R. Yeast  43 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Yeast 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Whitley  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Whitley 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Isom  41 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Isom 2-0 0.0 0 0
E. Garcia  69 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
E. Garcia 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Kendrick  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Hoecht  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
M. Hoecht 2-0 1.0 0 0
T. Burgess  26 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. Durant  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Durant 2-1 0.0 0 0
A. Hines III  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
A. Hines III 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Garrett  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Garrett 1-1 0.0 0 0
E. Brown IV  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Brown IV 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Carter  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Williams  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Lowe  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Lowe 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay  8 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
M. Gay 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Dixon  11 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 3
R. Dixon 4 49.8 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lowe  38 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Lowe 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Browning  6 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 144 0 0 139.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 279 0 0 79.1
J. Browning 13/18 144 0 0 5
B. Allen  8 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 130 0 0 146.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 134 0 0 88.0
B. Allen 11/15 130 0 0 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Williams  32 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 42 1
T. Williams 7 22 0 8 10
C. Evans  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 0 0
C. Evans 5 10 0 8 3
B. Allen  8 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
B. Allen 1 3 0 3 5
K. Pryor  19 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Pryor 1 2 0 2 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Irwin  16 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 8 88 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 29 0
T. Irwin 9 8 88 0 20 16
K. Pryor  19 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 117 1
K. Pryor 6 5 65 0 38 11
T. Williams  32 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 40 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 15 0
T. Williams 4 4 40 0 20 10
S. Morgan  17 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
S. Morgan 2 1 32 0 32 4
K. Lassiter II  18 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 96 0
K. Lassiter II 4 2 22 0 11 4
M. Thomas  80 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 18 0
M. Thomas 3 2 18 0 12 3
C. Evans  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 16 0
C. Evans 2 2 9 0 7 3
T. Taylor  11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 106 0
T. Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Eubanks  86 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 -2 0
N. Eubanks 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Moss  81 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 40 0
T. Moss 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Anderson  26 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Anderson 5-0 0.0 0 0
C. Johnston  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-4 0 1.0
C. Johnston 5-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hood  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hood 4-1 0.0 0 0
T. Scales  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Scales 4-1 0.0 0 1
T. Henderson  41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Henderson 3-1 0.0 0 1
A. George  42 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. George 3-1 0.0 0 0
T. Shelvin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Gunter  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Gunter 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Jones  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-4 0.0 0 0
N. Spence  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
N. Spence 2-0 1.0 0 0
J. Davis  35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Thomas  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Carter  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Z. Carter 1-0 1.0 0 1
R. Johnson III  69 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
R. Johnson III 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Davis  72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
D. Davis 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson  2 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/7 3/3
E. McPherson 3/3 39 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman  4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 53.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 1
D. Chrisman 2 53.5 0 65
K. Huber  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 1
K. Huber 2 37.5 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
K. Lassiter II 2 -2.5 0 0
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
T. Taylor 1 31.0 31 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 LA 13 1:36 3 7 Punt
8:40 LA 24 1:46 3 4 Punt
3:25 LA 29 5:16 11 66 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:20 LA 25 1:29 3 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LA 25 2:47 4 -13 Punt
9:29 LA 11 5:42 10 52 Fumble
2:17 LA 20 5:52 10 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CIN 25 2:04 4 18 Punt
11:20 LA 40 2:40 5 20 FG
6:54 CIN 25 3:29 6 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 CIN 4 7:49 13 75 FG
3:51 CIN 22 3:51 10 61 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 CIN 28 2:44 5 30 Punt
3:47 CIN 30 1:30 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 CIN 25 2:38 6 49

CIN
Bengals

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 26
(8:47 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to N.Eubanks (A.Hines) [C.Garrett].
+20 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 46
(9:29 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 26 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 50
(10:06 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 46 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 39
(10:44 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to K.Lassiter to 50 for 11 yards (G.Haley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 39
(10:49 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep middle to T.Moss.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(11:25 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 39 for 14 yards (D.Isom - J.Hummel).
Kickoff
(11:25 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LAR
Rams
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 80 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:25 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 3
(11:36 - 4th) B.Perkins scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 6
(12:12 - 4th) J.Funk left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (A.George).
+32 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 38
(12:51 - 4th) B.Perkins pass deep left to L.McCutcheon ran ob at CIN 6 for 32 yards (D.Hood).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39
(13:32 - 4th) J.Funk left guard to CIN 38 for 1 yard (T.Shelvin).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 41
(14:20 - 4th) T.Ragas right guard to CIN 39 for 2 yards (N.Spence - J.Gunter).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 41
(15:00 - 4th) T.Ragas left tackle to CIN 41 for no gain (D.Davis; K.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 49
(0:19 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to R.Carter pushed ob at CIN 41 for 8 yards (D.Hood).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50
(1:03 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to T.Ragas to CIN 49 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31
(1:40 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass deep middle to L.McCutcheon to 50 for 19 yards (C.Johnston).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20
(2:17 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 31 for 11 yards (M.Thomas).

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CIN 35
(2:27 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 65 yards to end zone - Center-C.Adomitis - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 35
(2:30 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to K.Lassiter (E.Garcia).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 30
(3:08 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 35 for 5 yards (G.Haley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 30
(3:47 - 3rd) C.Evans right tackle to CIN 30 for no gain (E.Garcia).

LAR
Rams
 - Fumble (10 plays, 52 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
Fumble
1 & 10 - LAR 42
(3:56 - 3rd) T.Ragas left guard to CIN 37 for 5 yards (T.Scales; M.Thomas). FUMBLES (T.Scales) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Hood at CIN 30.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 48
(4:31 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short left to A.Trammell pushed ob at CIN 42 for 10 yards (D.Hood).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43
(5:14 - 3rd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at LAR 48 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 35
(5:41 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to L.Akers to LAR 43 for 8 yards (T.Henderson). CIN-T.Henderson was injured during the play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32
(6:20 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Pinkney to LAR 35 for 3 yards (K.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 29
(6:55 - 3rd) T.Ragas left tackle to LAR 32 for 3 yards (J.Gunter).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21
(7:31 - 3rd) T.Ragas right tackle to LAR 29 for 8 yards (D.Hood).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 16
(8:08 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 21 for 5 yards (A.George).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - LAR 9
(8:49 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 16 for 7 yards (K.Jones; A.George).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11
(9:29 - 3rd) J.Funk right end to LAR 9 for -2 yards (C.Johnston - R.Johnson).

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 42
(9:37 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 31 yards to LAR 11 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by A.Trammell.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CIN 42
(9:45 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to K.Lassiter.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 47
(10:24 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to LAR 42 for 5 yards (G.Haley; D.Lowe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49
(11:00 - 3rd) T.Williams left tackle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (E.Brown).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 36
(11:39 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin to LAR 49 for 15 yards (D.Isom).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28
(12:13 - 3rd) T.Williams left guard to CIN 36 for 8 yards (Tj.Carter).

LAR
Rams
 - Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - LAR 12
(12:24 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 55 yards to CIN 33 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Lassiter to CIN 28 for -5 yards (G.Haley).
Fumble
3 & 6 - LAR 29
(13:10 - 3rd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (Z.Carter). FUMBLES (Z.Carter) [Z.Carter] - recovered by LAR-B.Evans at LAR 12. Sack credited as 17 yards due to fumble recovery.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 24
(13:55 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short middle to J.Funk to LAR 29 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28
(14:23 - 3rd) B.Perkins left end to LAR 34 for 6 yards (C.Johnston - K.Jones). PENALTY on LAR-J.Pinkney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Funk left tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (J.Gunter).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

CIN
Bengals
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
2 & 17 - CIN 17
(0:02 - 2nd) E.McPherson 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
Penalty
2 & Goal - CIN 7
(0:06 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Moss for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-T.Moss - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 7 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 7
(0:10 - 2nd) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 17
(0:32 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Williams to LAR 7 for 10 yards (A.Hines; J.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22
(0:41 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Williams to LAR 17 for 5 yards (J.Gervase).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36
(0:46 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin ran ob at LAR 22 for 14 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 44
(1:10 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 36 for 8 yards (A.Hines).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49
(1:30 - 2nd) T.Williams left tackle to LAR 44 for 7 yards (D.Kendrick).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 29
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short middle to T.Irwin to CIN 49 for 20 yards (G.Haley).
Penalty
3 & 8 - CIN 24
(2:02 - 2nd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep right to T.Irwin. PENALTY on LAR-K.Thomas - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 24 - No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 25
(2:42 - 2nd) T.Williams right end to CIN 24 for -1 yards (K.Thomas).
+13 YD
1 & 20 - CIN 12
(3:18 - 2nd) J.Browning pass short right to K.Pryor to CIN 25 for 13 yards (D.Durant).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 22
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Patrick left guard to CIN 24 for 2 yards (K.Thomas). PENALTY on CIN-J.Carman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.

LAR
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 23
(3:59 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 45 yards to CIN 32 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Lassiter. PENALTY on CIN-D.Hood - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 32.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 29
(4:37 - 2nd) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 23 for -6 yards (N.Spence).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25
(5:16 - 2nd) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (T.Shelvin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(5:20 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon.
Kickoff
(5:20 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

CIN
Bengals
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - CIN 21
(5:24 - 2nd) E.McPherson 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 21
(5:29 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to K.Pryor.
No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 13
(6:13 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at LAR 21 for -8 yards (M.Hoecht).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19
(6:54 - 2nd) T.Williams right guard to LAR 13 for 6 yards (M.Hoecht).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30
(7:37 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to LAR 19 for 11 yards (J.Hummel).
+6 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 36
(8:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 30 for 6 yards (T.Burgess).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 43
(9:02 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans to LAR 36 for 7 yards (T.Burgess; J.Gervase).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 44
(9:39 - 2nd) C.Evans left tackle to LAR 43 for 1 yard (B.Whitley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45
(10:22 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to T.Irwin to LAR 44 for 1 yard (R.Yeast).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 45
(11:06 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short middle to T.Irwin to LAR 45 for 10 yards (J.Gervase - J.Hummel).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43
(11:45 - 2nd) K.Pryor right end pushed ob at CIN 45 for 2 yards (J.Gervase).
+38 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 5
(12:30 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep right to K.Pryor to CIN 43 for 38 yards (T.Burgess) [M.Hoecht].
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 4
(13:09 - 2nd) T.Williams right tackle to CIN 5 for 1 yard (C.Garrett; J.Hummel).

LAR
Rams
 - Fumble (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
Fumble
3 & 3 - LAR 10
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Funk right tackle to CIN 5 for 5 yards (T.Henderson). FUMBLES (T.Henderson) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Davis at CIN 4.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 12
(13:56 - 2nd) B.Perkins scrambles right end pushed ob at CIN 10 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17
(14:28 - 2nd) J.Funk right guard to CIN 12 for 5 yards (T.Scales).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - LAR 30
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon pushed ob at CIN 17 for 13 yards (T.Anderson) [J.Gunter].
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 33
(0:08 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short left to L.Akers to CIN 30 for 3 yards (T.Scales).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 33
(0:16 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right.
+25 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 42
(0:51 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Pinkney pushed ob at CIN 33 for 25 yards (T.Scales). Penalty on CIN-A.George - Defensive Holding - declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41
(1:37 - 1st) J.Funk right guard to LAR 42 for 1 yard (T.Scales).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 36
(2:16 - 1st) B.Perkins right end ran ob at LAR 41 for 5 yards (T.Anderson).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 35
(2:52 - 1st) J.Funk up the middle to LAR 36 for 1 yard (T.Henderson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 29
(3:25 - 1st) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 35 for 6 yards (D.Hood; T.Henderson).

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - CIN 29
(3:32 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 42 yards to LAR 29 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by L.Akers.
No Gain
3 & 18 - CIN 29
(3:38 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to Mi.Thomas (D.Lowe).
+2 YD
2 & 20 - CIN 27
(4:22 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans pushed ob at CIN 29 for 2 yards (J.Hummel).
Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 37
(4:50 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle pushed ob at CIN 49 for 12 yards (T.Burgess). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 37 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 37
(4:55 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34
(5:34 - 1st) B.Allen right guard to CIN 37 for 3 yards (E.Garcia).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 28
(6:16 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to Mi.Thomas to CIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Durant - J.Gervase).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(6:54 - 1st) C.Evans right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (B.Whitley).

LAR
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 28
(7:05 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to CIN 24 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Lassiter MUFFS catch - and recovers at CIN 25. K.Lassiter to CIN 25 for no gain (M.Orzech).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 28
(7:10 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short middle to L.Akers (T.Henderson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 26
(7:54 - 1st) B.Perkins scrambles left end to LAR 28 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24
(8:33 - 1st) J.Funk right tackle to LAR 26 for 2 yards (T.Anderson).
Kickoff
(8:40 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to LAR 2. D.Lowe to LAR 24 for 22 yards (T.Scales).

CIN
Bengals
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 20 - CIN 20
(8:45 - 1st) E.McPherson 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 4
(9:30 - 1st) B.Allen sacked at LAR 20 for -16 yards (K.Thomas).
-1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 3
(10:10 - 1st) T.Williams up the middle to LAR 4 for -1 yards (J.Hummel - E.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 8
(10:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Williams pushed ob at LAR 3 for 5 yards (C.Garrett - D.Durant).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40
(11:20 - 1st) B.Allen pass deep right to S.Morgan ran ob at LAR 8 for 32 yards.

LAR
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt Return
4 & 3 - LAR 20
(11:33 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to CIN 29 - Center-M.Orzech. T.Taylor to LAR 40 for 31 yards (M.Orzech; R.Dixon).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LAR 20
(11:37 - 1st) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left to L.McCutcheon (T.Flowers).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 16
(12:20 - 1st) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Harris to LAR 20 for 4 yards (A.George).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 13
(12:56 - 1st) J.Funk left tackle to LAR 16 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis - K.Jones).

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 43
(13:04 - 1st) K.Huber punts 44 yards to LAR 13 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by A.Trammell.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 43
(13:11 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Morgan.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 45
(13:48 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle to CIN 43 for -2 yards (K.Thomas).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37
(14:25 - 1st) C.Evans left tackle to CIN 45 for 8 yards (D.Kendrick).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to Mi.Thomas to CIN 37 for 12 yards (R.Yeast) [G.Haley].
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
