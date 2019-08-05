2019 NFL MVP odds: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley among 10 biggest risers since the lines opened
Who's favored to win MVP honors in 2019? We've got an updated look at Vegas projections
The 2019 NFL season is just a month away, and with real football fast approaching, the lines are shifting when it comes to odds for which players are most likely to claim this season's MVP honors.
Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes remains the darling of Las Vegas oddsmakers, topping Westgate SuperBook projections with 4/1 odds, and the rest of the top five looks the same as when lines opened in June: Aaron Rodgers (10/1), Andrew Luck (12/1), Carson Wentz (12/1) and Drew Brees (16/1) remain favorites to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs star, while Tom Brady (18/1) and Philip Rivers (18/1) are also right there among contenders.
Down the list, however, this week's updated odds feature a number of notable movers, including Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson catapulting from 60/1 to 20/1 odds now that preseason is underway.
Here's a look at the top 10 risers in Westgate SuperBook's latest 2019 NFL MVP odds compared to the sportsbook's odds from when they opened in June:
- Deshaun Watson -- 20/1 (opened at 60/1)
- Jared Goff -- 30/1 (opened at 60/1)
- Derek Carr -- 30/1 (opened at 100/1)
- Saquon Barkley -- 50/1 (opened at 80/1)
- Alvin Kamara -- 50/1 (opened at 80/1)
- Lamar Jackson -- 50/1 (opened at 100/1)
- Mitchell Trubisky -- 60/1 (opened at 200/1)
- Nick Foles -- 100/1 (opened at 200/1)
- James Conner -- 100/1 (opened at 200/1)
- Damien Williams -- 100/1 (opened at 200/1)
While Watson is now just outside the top five favorites to win MVP with 20/1 odds, perhaps the most notable moves are that of Carr, Jackson and Trubisky -- each of whom dropped by at least 50 points. Carr was an MVP candidate back in 2016 but is seemingly entering a make-or-break season alongside Jon Gruden -- even though he's reportedly moving in next to Gruden in Vegas. Jackson could be benefiting from the Ravens' insistence on running him more -- or his insistence on running less. And Trubisky is facing a critical step in his development as the Bears' unpredictable face of the franchise.
