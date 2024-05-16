The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their third consecutive playoff appearance, yet one of the biggest collapses in NFL history overshadowed what previously looked to be a promising season. Philadelphia lost six of its last seven games after a 10-1 start to exit in the wild-card round of the playoffs, leading to a change in offensive (Kellen Moore) and defensive coordinators (Vic Fangio) for the second consecutive season.

There's still plenty of optimism around the Eagles, thanks to a busy front office this offseason to make Philadelphia a Super Bowl contender once again. Not only did general manager Howie Roseman lock up his young core with contract extensions, but the Eagles added Saquon Barkley as one of the prized free agent signings of the offseason.

Philadelphia also added Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of the draft, revamping a secondary that also saw the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agnecy. The Eagles also added Bryce Huff to the pass rush in an effort to add bigger edge rushers to Fangio's scheme.

The revamped roster, coupled with an easier strength of schedule in 2024, gives the Eagles hope they can compete for their second Super Bowl appearance in three years.

The Eagles have a prime-time-heavy schedule (again) in 2024. Here is the entire Eagles schedule for the 2024 season:

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs. Packers (Sao Paulo, Brazil) Sept. 6 8:15 p.m. Peacock 2 vs. Falcons Sept. 16 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 at Saints Sept. 22 1 p.m. FOX 4 at Buccaneers Sept. 29 1 p.m. FOX 5 Bye 6 vs. Browns Oct. 13 1 p.m. FOX 7 at Giants Oct. 20 1 p.m. FOX 8 at Bengals Oct. 27 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 vs. Jaguars Nov. 3 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 at Cowboys Nov. 10 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Commanders Nov. 14 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 12 at Rams Nov. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 at Ravens Dec. 1 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 vs. Panthers Dec. 8 1 p.m. FOX 15 vs. Steelers Dec. 15 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 at Commanders Dec. 22 1 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Cowboys Dec. 29 4:25 p.m. FOX 18 vs. Giants TBD TBD TBD

Key schedule observations

Philadelphia will begin the season away from home for the fifth straight year, the franchise's longest stretch of consecutive road games to start a season since six straight from 1983-88.

The Eagles and Cowboys will not play a prime-time game for the first time since 2006.

The Eagles will have three games on CBS, including playing the Cowboys on CBS for the first time since 1993.

Six straight games either at 4:25 p.m. or 8 p.m. or later from Week 8 through 13.

Philadelphia has five scheduled prime-time contests for the third year in a row. The Eagles have appeared in the second-most prime-time games (105) in the NFL dating to 2000.

Philadelphia will play four home games over the final five weeks of the regular season for the first time since 1951.

Following a "Sunday Night Football" matchup on the road against the Rams in Week 12, the Eagles will not have to travel by plane over the last six weeks of the season.

Five must-see games

5. at Giants (Week 7): Saquon Barkley makes his return to MetLife Stadium in his first game against his former team. Barkley left the Giants to sign a three-year deal with the Eagles this offseason.

4. vs. Packers (Week 1): The Eagles lose a home game to play the NFL's first regular-season game in South America, against an NFC contender in the Packers. This game is a swing game on the calendar that determines playoff seeding, that the Eagles won't have home-field advantage for. This one could go either way.

3. at Bengals (Week 8): Jalen Hurts will square off against Joe Burrow for the first time in the NFL, and for the first time since the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals. The Bengals have made at least the AFC Championship when Burrow is healthy enough to finish the regular season, making this a massive early-season test.

2. at Ravens (Week 13): Jalen Hurts vs. Lamar Jackson is already a must-see quarterback duel. The Ravens might be the best team the Eagles will see on the schedule throughout the year, and Philadelphia has never won a regular-season game in Baltimore. This will be a test.

1. at Cowboys (Week 10); vs. Cowboys (Week 17): The Eagles-Cowboys showdowns aren't in prime time this year, but both are pivotal for the NFC East (Eagles haven't won in Dallas since 2017). The Week 17 matchup in Philadelphia will likely determine the division.

Game-by-game prediction

Here is a quick game-by-game prediction with short reasoning behind the prediction: