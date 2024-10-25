The 2024 NFL trade deadline is around the corner, though a number of teams have already struck big-name deals in advance of the cutoff, with Pro Bowlers like Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins recently landing with new teams. Could there be other major deals in the works?

Here, we're proposing five other deals that could make sense:

Diontae Johnson to the 49ers

Potential compensation: 2025 fourth-round pick

Diontae Johnson CAR • WR • #5 TAR 58 REC 30 REC YDs 357 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

San Francisco has big bucks tied up in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but the former is battling a lingering illness and the latter is done for the year with a knee injury, leaving Brock Purdy to lean on rookie Ricky Pearsall and a banged-up Jauan Jennings out wide. Johnson was just acquired by the Carolina Panthers this offseason, but he's not signed beyond 2024, making him ripe for another relocation. His route-running could help replace the downfield threat that Aiyuk brought to the 49ers' offense.

Christian Kirk to the Buccaneers

Potential compensation: 2025 fourth-round pick

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 42 REC 25 REC YDs 320 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Two years removed from a 1,100-yard breakout as Trevor Lawrence's top target, Kirk has been less involved since the Jacksonville Jaguars spent a first-round pick on Brian Thomas Jr., and his squad could be motivated to recoup assets at 2-5. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is suddenly in dire need of reinforcements for Baker Mayfield, with No. 1 Mike Evans sidelined due to a hamstring injury and fellow starter Chris Godwin done for the year with an ankle issue. Kirk's proven slot skills could make him an easy fit.

Dalvin Tomlinson to the Cowboys

Potential compensation: 2025 fifth-round pick

Tomlinson remains a cog of Jim Schwartz's stingy Cleveland Browns front, but at 30, due more than $11 million in each of the next two seasons, he hardly projects as a long-term fixture for a team at another crossroads. Dallas, on the other hand, badly needs a gap-plugger at the heart of its ugly run defense, and Tomlinson has a history with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who brought the big man to the Minnesota Vikings during his last season as head coach back in 2021.

Potential compensation: 2025 fifth-round pick

Again, the one thing the Browns have going for them is the defensive front, of which Smith is a major part, logging four sacks and five quarterback hits in seven games. At 32, though, he may have more long-term value to Cleveland as a trade chip. Accordingly, the Lions are in desperate need of emergency edge-rushing help, with star sack artist Aidan Hutchinson likely out for the rest of the year. Smith knows the NFC North well, having already suited up for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Jaycee Horn to the Vikings

Potential compensation: 2026 second-round pick, conditional 2026 fourth-round pick

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in a tricky spot, fielding a Sam Darnold-led team that's more competitive than expected: Taking a splashy swing could help keep Minnesota in a loaded NFC North race, but going overboard risks jeopardizing a post-Darnold future, be it in 2025 or beyond. Targeting someone like Horn could provide the best of both worlds, adding immediate cover skills to an older cornerback group while securing a potential long-term building block of Brian Flores' secondary.