2026 NFL training camp report dates, joint practices, top storyline for all 32 teams

For all the excitement of free agency and the NFL Draft and all the tea-leaf reading of OTAs, training camp is when things really get real. There are roster battles, depth chart battles and starting job battles. There will be plenty of roster churn as teams evaluate themselves and outside options. There will be feel-good stories about unlikely players making the roster, and there will be surprising cuts. Tempers will flare, and some joint practices will be far more important than the actual preseason games.

Below is every team's training camp schedule, the joint practice schedule -- joint practices are often the most revealing part of camp -- and finally every team's top training camp storyline as the season nears.

Training camp report dates

Joint practices

Visitor Host Dates Cowboys Rams Aug. 11 Colts Patriots Aug. 11 Buccaneers Jets Aug. 11-12 Titans 49ers Aug. 11 Dolphins Commanders Aug. 12 Jaguars Saints Aug. 13 49ers Chargers Aug. 18 Raiders Texans Aug. 18 Saints Cowboys Aug. 18 Falcons Colts Aug. 19-20 Ravens Vikings Aug. 19-20 Panthers Jaguars Aug. 19 Eagles Patriots Aug. 19-20 Bills Browns Aug. 20 Bears Bengals Aug. 20 Saints Rams Aug. 20 Giants Dolphins Aug. 20 Seahawks Titans Aug. 21 Buccaneers Jaguars Aug. 25-26 Cardinals Packers Aug. 26 Texans Panthers Aug. 26 Commanders Ravens Aug. 26 Bears Titans Aug. 27

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen to DJ Moore

After career lows in catches and yards, DJ Moore landed in Buffalo, where he is immediately the clear No. 1 wide receiver. He still has his downfield chops, and that is crucial for a Bills offense that leaned heavily into short passing last year. Can Moore be the top guy for Josh Allen in a successful passing offense? How willing is new coach Joe Brady, last year's offensive coordinator, to become more aggressive?

Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis

The Dolphins are an extremely young team in the wake of tearing things down to the studs. But they also took a swing on Malik Willis, who played well as a backup in Green Bay. Miami is not Green Bay, though. Willis has arguably the NFL's worst supporting cast, with pretty much no proven wide receivers and several question marks on the offensive line.

New England Patriots

Drake Maye to A.J. Brown

For all the upgrades New England made, none are as big as A.J. Brown. The star wide receiver should be exactly what Drake Maye needs after his breakout season, a big wide receiver with downfield bona fides and the ability to win on in-breaking routes. If they can establish a good rapport early, both should be in for big seasons. Brown's health is worth watching.

New York Jets

Rookies look to carve out roles

The Jets used their three first-round picks on players who should contribute immediately: EDGE David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. For a team looking at a bridge year with a roster filled with intriguing youngsters and solid veterans on short-term deals, the youngsters will be the focus as the Jets look to build momentum.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's contract situation, fit in new offense

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Ravens have a new coach. Jesse Minter should be an immediate boost for the Ravens' defense, which has had spells of excellent play and spells of very poor play seemingly every year. But Lamar Jackson will have all the eyes on him once again. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will place him under center more than he's used to, and there's also the contract extension issue looming in the background.

Cincinnati Bengals

New defense looks to gel

The Bengals made big splashes at defensive line (Dexter Lawrence), EDGE (Boye Mafe, second-round pick Cashius Howell) and safety (Bryan Cook). Last year's first-round pick, EDGE Shemar Stewart, is in the midst of his first full NFL offseason and was always going to be a developmental guy; can he make the jump? The Bengals simply need their defense to be mediocre, not among the NFL's worst.

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson

For a team as early into yet another rebuild as the Browns are, this, on the surface, looks to be a strange quarterback battle. Shedeur Sanders is much younger and, though he struggled massively as a rookie, he had some nice moments and produced some big plays in exceedingly poor circumstances. Deshaun Watson, though, has more experience in systems like new coach Todd Monken's. Either way, viable quarterback play is important for the Browns to at least judge their youngsters at every other offensive position.

Pittsburgh Steelers

New-look offense looks to improve

Aaron Rodgers is back after a middling-at-best season (24th in net yards per attempt, 33rd in air yards per attempt). Was his overreliance on quick, short throws all on him? The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard, which should help unlock DK Metcalf downfield ... if Rodgers is willing to hang in and make some throws. Up front, Troy Fautanu slides from right tackle to left tackle. In the backfield, Rico Dowdle joins Jaylen Warren. Can Mike McCarthy make it all work?

AFC South

Houston Texans

Revamped offensive line, run game

The Texans have a championship-level defense. On offense, C.J. Stroud has to rebound from a tough 2025. One of the best ways for him to do that is the Texans' investments on the offensive line (Keylan Rutledge, Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller) and at running back (traded for David Montgomery), paying dividends. Houston was 30th in rushing success rate.

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones' recovery

Coming off a torn Achilles, Daniel Jones has worked his way back to 7-on-7 drills but hasn't taken part in 11-on-11 this offseason. Fear not, Colts fans: There's still a long way to go until the season, and Jones has maintained he is on track for Week 1. When training camp arrives, Jones' readiness from a health and performance standpoint will be key.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter

Hunter played roughly twice as many offensive snaps as he did defensive snaps in a rookie year cut short due to injury. His best game -- eight catches, 101 yards, one touchdown -- was, unfortunately, also his final one of the season. The Jaguars have more depth at wide receiver than they do at cornerback.

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward's development

Like many of his fellow 2025 rookie quarterbacks who got legit playing time, Cam Ward had some impressive moments but mostly struggled. The Titans made significant upgrades on the offensive side of the ball, led by No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate. The offensive line remains iffy, though, and Ward's first order of business will be to cut down on negative plays.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix's recovery

Bo Nix required a second surgery on his ankle earlier this year, and while the expectation is he'll be ready for training camp, his recovery is very much worth monitoring. He'll also have a new play caller in Davis Webb, who has those responsibilities for the first time. How Nix manages the injury recovery, the new play caller and getting on the same page as new wide receiver Jaylen Waddle bears monitoring.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' recovery

The expectation is for Patrick Mahomes to be ready for training camp, but what level of "ready" is he? Will he partake in every part of practice, or every practice period? Will he be on a pitch count? Mahomes isn't the most fleet of foot, but he is a wily, effective scrambler, and his pocket movement is a massive part of his game. This is his first major injury.

Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza

With apologies to some very good players the Raiders have -- namely Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, Tyler Linderbaum and (potentially) Ashton Jeanty -- Fernando Mendoza is the storyline. How many reps does he get, and how does that number change over the days and weeks of training camp? How does he look? How long can Kirk Cousins hold him off?

Los Angeles Chargers

Welcome to the Mike McDaniel show

The Chargers have new coordinators on both sides of the ball, but the Mike McDaniel addition will be the more drastic change of the two. He's a run-game mastermind who also has excellent offensive creativity overall, and he could help take Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey to the next level.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

How much better is the defense?

The Cowboys used five of their seven picks on defense, headlined by first-round selections Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence. They also traded for Dee Winters and Rashan Gary and added Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant. The most important addition might be defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Dallas also has Quinnen Williams for a full season. How quickly does it all come together, and is there enough talent, even with the perceived upgrades?

New York Giants

Jaxson Dart enters Year 2

Jaxson Dart didn't start until Week 4 last year and, like most young players with talent, he produced some fun highs and some not-so-fun lows, the latter of which included several hard hits taken and one concussion sustained. Dart, in a new offense under Matt Nagy, will look to improve his accuracy, be more cognizant of what hits he can and can't take and, ultimately, get the John Harbaugh era going in a positive direction.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts in a new offense

Another year, another offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts. This is the biggest departure yet, though: Sean Mannion comes over having played under Kevin O'Connell and worked under Matt LaFleur, who put their quarterbacks under center at far higher rates Hurts is used to. He'll also be encouraged to throw more over the middle of the field, another aspect that's new to him. The A.J. Brown-sized hole in the offense will make the transition all the more challenging.

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels in a new offense

The Commanders were almost always in the shotgun under Kliff Kingsbury, which produced some magnificent highs. Now, though, the Commanders are going to be utilizing more under-center, play-action passes under first-time offensive coordinator. David Blough. It'll be a big adjustment for Jayden Daniels, who doesn't, on paper, have much in the way of proven receiving options outside Terry McLaurin.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams' next step

Caleb Williams already combined truly miraculous playmaking ability with an impressive ability to avoid turnovers and, as an added bonus last year under Ben Johnson, avoid sacks. The next steps on his checklist include improved accuracy and continuing to progress as an in-rhythm passer. He'll have to do so with a new center following Drew Dalman's surprise retirement as well as a new left tackle.

Detroit Lions

Offensive line shuffle in front of Jared Goff

This was a tight call between the offensive line and the health of safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Ultimately, the offensive line got the nod. All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell is switching to the left side after Taylor Decker's departure, and first-round pick Blake Miller is taking over at right tackle. Cade Mays is the new center and should add major size and power there, though this will be his first season as a full-time starter. Guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge must step up.

Green Bay Packers

Wide receiver room gains clarity(?)

In letting Romeo Doubs walk in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks, the Packers indicated their preferences in what was once a very crowded wide receiver room. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed got big extensions, and Matthew Golden is expected to make a major jump in his second year. Only one wide receiver, Doubs, played more than half of Green Bay's offensive snaps last year.

Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy

It would be a surprise to see the Vikings not start Kyler Murray -- after all, they chose him, and he chose them -- but Kevin O'Connell very much sounds like a coach who will have a quarterback battle on his hands during training camp. Even if Murray is the starter, J.J. McCarthy showing progress is crucial given his injury history and poor showing in his rookie year. O'Connell would love to have a tight battle because both look good, not because neither steps up.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons are cornering the market on lefty quarterbacks, but beyond that, the similarities between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are relatively few and far between. Tagovailoa is accurate in the short and intermediate game; Penix is more erratic but has a major arm strength advantage. Unfortunately, their biggest similarity might be their lengthy injury histories.

Carolina Panthers

Defense looks to make big jump

The Panthers made the biggest financial splashes at EDGE (Jaelan Phillips) and linebacker (Devin Lloyd) in free agency this offseason. Add in standout returners Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn, plus some other nice surprises such as Mike Jackson and some young recent draftees, and this defense should reach another level. What level it gets to, though, will be crucial.

New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough enters as unquestioned QB1

Tyler Shough generated plenty of excitement down the stretch of last season after taking over for Spencer Rattler. Now, the Saints have upgraded the surroundings -- David Edwards, Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson are the big ones -- as Shough looks to prove he's the guy. Amid some fun highlights, he struggled with accuracy and took too many sacks in his first year; he'll look to show improved consistency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka looks to step up

Emeka Egbuka averaged 89 yards per game and caught five touchdown passes across his first five games. Then he averaged 41 yards per contest and caught just one touchdown the rest of the season. With no Mike Evans for the first time in over a decade, the Buccaneers will be looking for Egbuka to step up as a pass catcher and be a true No. 1.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love, other youngsters look to impress

With the Cardinals in the early stages of their build, they'll look first and foremost at how the players who could be cornerstones in the next few years fare. That starts with Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick. How quickly does he take over a crowded backfield? Furthermore, last year's top picks, Walter Nolen and Will Johnson, will look to surge after flashing in their rookie years amid injuries.

Los Angeles Rams

Myles Garrett headlines overhauled defense

The Super Bowl favorites bring an absolutely loaded roster into the 2026 season. The Trent McDuffie trade added star power to the secondary, and adding Jaylen Watson gave Los Angeles an excellent top two. But then the Myles Garrett blockbuster gave Los Angeles arguably the best defensive front in the sport, too. Chris Shula will have lots of fun dialing up plays for this defense.

San Francisco 49ers

Key players returning from injury

The 49ers, amid myriad injuries, finished dead last in defensive success rate. They still won 11 regular-season games and a playoff game. Now, what can San Francisco do with Fred Warner (ankle), Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams (ACL) coming back from injuries? On the offensive side, how long until George Kittle (Achilles) is back?

Seattle Seahawks

Running backs take center stage

With Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III off to Kansas City in free agency and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks will look to fill a major hole. First-round pick Jadarian Price should contribute immediately, but he was never a full-time player at Notre Dame, where he was teammates with Jeremiyah Love. George Holani, Emanuel Wilson and Kenny McIntosh will all vie for roles, too.