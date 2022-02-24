The 2022 offseason is just starting to get underway in the NFL. The window to tag players just opened up this week, and we're inching closer to the NFL Scouting Combine and the start of free agency in mid-March. It's at this time that we start to see teams fill out their blueprint for how they want this offseason to unfold and how they'll look to shape their roster for the 2022 season. The AFC East is no exception.

This is set to be one of the more intriguing divisions to watch over the next few months for a multitude of reasons. The Bills are looking to add to what is already a Super Bowl-contending roster, the Patriots are hoping to build off the momentum of a spending spree last offseason, and both the Dolphins and Jets are armed with loads of cap space to improve their rosters as well. Needless to say, this will be quite the arms race. But what do each of these teams actually need? Below, we highlighted the top needs for each AFC East club.

Note: Salary cap figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Buffalo Bills

Top-five needs (unranked): CB, WR, OL, DT, RB

The Bills are coming into 2022 after back-to-back seasons where they've won the AFC East. Had things landed a different way in the postseason, they arguably could have made a much deeper run than falling to the Chiefs in the divisional round. This offseason, the first order of business will be to get cap compliant. According to Spotrac, they are around $1.3 million over the salary cap, which isn't exactly cause for much alarm as they should be able to clear up space rather easily. As for needs, there are not too many glaring areas. Buffalo has one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, but that doesn't mean they can't find spots to improve upon.

One of the more notable situations worth following is the recovery of Tre'Davious White, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late November. Some insurance in the secondary as he works his way back could prove to be a difference-maker for Buffalo in the early goings of the season. Along the front-seven, the Bills should look to add some bodies that can stop the run, as they were ranked as the 13th-best unit at stopping the ground game last season. Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see how the organization handles the free agent status of veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes with various young pass rushers slated for bigger roles.

On offense, adding another young receiver could be a wise move, even as Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis sit as a solid top pairing. With Emmanuel Sanders set to be a free agent, they could dip into the market to find an upgrade. As for the O-line, the Bills unit did seem to find its stride towards the tail end of the season with Ryan Bates slotted in at left guard. The club should emphasize keeping him as he hits restricted free agency.

Estimated current cap space (top 51): $-1,330,816

CBS draft projections: Daxton Hill -- S (Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards), Jameson Williams -- WR (Chris Trapasso), Andrew Booth Jr. -- CB (Kyle Stackpole)

New England Patriots

Top-five needs (unranked): CB, WR, LB, OL, NT

The Patriots spent like they never had in the franchise's history last offseason and filled several needs that helped them get back into the postseason after a one-year absence. Matthew Judon and Hunter Henry were two of the most impactful signings to go along with an impressive draft class. Of course, the most notable addition via the draft was quarterback Mac Jones, who put together an encouraging rookie campaign that won't have New England again looking to fill the position this offseason. Instead, it'll look to build around Jones for the foreseeable future. On top of Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson were two other rookies who made instant impacts in Year 1.

While the team did add wide receiver talent like Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor last year, the offense is still lacking a clear No. 1 option along with a true slot receiver, especially with Jakobi Meyers set to hit restricted free agency. Given how New England's offense has operated over the years, that need for a slot receiver could be a more important position to fill. That said, top-line talent is a must-add for this receiver group. Names like Calvin Ridley (trade), Allen Robinson (free agency), Chris Godwin (free agency), or Brandin Cooks (trade) are worthwhile options to consider.

On the defensive side of the ball, the true top need for the Patriots is speed. Whichever way they can get faster on defense -- preferably at linebacker -- will be important for this unit going forward. As for the secondary, the possible departure of J.C. Jackson could make cornerback the top need on the team. He is set to hit unrestricted free agency, and New England does not have the depth behind him to cushion that potential loss.

Estimated current cap space (top 51): $7,328,099

CBS draft projections: Trent McDuffie -- CB (Ryan Wilson), Boye Mafe -- DL (Chris Trapasso), Garrett Wilson -- WR (Josh Edwards), Nakobe Dean -- LB (Kyle Stackpole)

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Miami Dolphins

Top-five needs (unranked): OL, RB, TE, WR, QB

The Miami Dolphins are the most turbulent team in the AFC East at the moment. They started the year with a 1-7 record but then won eight of their last nine games to finish 9-8, which included a sweep of the Patriots. Despite that, Miami made the surprising decision to fire head coach Brian Flores, who has since has jumped into a legal battle with the NFL that includes allegations of tanking by owner Stephen Ross. While that off-the-field saga wages on, the Dolphins have hired a new coach in Mike McDaniel and are now heading into an offseason where they have the most amount of cap space in the league.

First and foremost, Miami should take a firm stance on Tua Tagovailoa. If it decides to keep him slotted as its QB1, that need is essentially thrown out the window for this offseason. If the Dolphins want to move on, the need naturally jumps to the front of the list. For our discussion here, we'll assume the Dolphins decide to see what Tagovailoa looks like under McDaniel. In that case, the offensive line becomes the key need. Miami has rolled out one of the worst offensive lines in the league for the past few years and now enters an offseason where it has the capital to fix that problem. It has the cap space to attack this need at the highest level, targeting the likes of tackle Terron Armstead and/or center Ryan Jensen if they hit the open market.

The Dolphins also need to bring aboard a legit running back. The patch job of Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed hasn't allowed the offense to establish much of any presence on the ground. (Its rushing offense ranked 29th in the NFL in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.) Finding a true starting running back in the NFL Draft should be a high priority later this spring. The Dolphins would also be of the right mind to add another pass-catcher to this offense, especially with tight end Mike Gesicki possibly hitting unrestricted free agency.

Estimated current cap space (top 51): $61,232,642

CBS draft projections: Logan Hall -- DL (Ryan Wilson), Tyler Smith -- OL (Chris Trapasso), Bernhard Raimann -- OL (Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole)

New York Jets

Top-five needs (unranked): CB, WR, OL, TE, S

The Jets again found themselves in last place in the AFC East, but unlike in years past, there is room for optimism. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson showed some flashes of his potential during his rookie season, and first-time head coach Robert Saleh now has a year of experience under his belt heading into 2022. Not only is New York slated to have the sixth-most amount of cap space in the league this offseason, but it also possesses two first-round picks inside the top-10 to further build upon its young core.

As New York continues to set its foundation, it should look to add top-tier talent at the wide receiver and cornerback positions, specifically. The Jets ranked dead last in the NFL in DOVA against the pass and gave up roughly 260 passing yards per game, which was the third-most of any team in the NFL in 2021. They could look to the free-agent market to improve at that spot with the likes of J.C. Jackson and Carlton Davis both possibly hitting the free-agent market. Meanwhile, Wilson does need some more weapons at his disposal as he continues to develop. In this free agent cycle, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, and Davante Adams could become unrestricted free agents, which would certainly fit the bill of a top pass-catcher.

Speaking of pass-catchers, adding a tight end would also serve the Jets offense well. Ryan Griffin was New York's starting tight end for the bulk of the year and finished 35th among his peers in receiving yards. With Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, O.J. Howard, and C.J. Uzomah all hitting the market, the Jets could improve at this spot.

The offense line also needs some adjusting this offseason. Left tackle Mekhi Becton, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, and right tackle George Fant all seem to have their jobs set for 2022, but adding a right guard and center into the mix will be points of emphasis in free agency and via the draft. Finally, safety is the big question mark for this New York secondary with both Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner set to be free agents. If they both leave, that creates a big hole at the safety position.

Estimated current cap space (top 51): $44,728,732

CBS draft projections: No. 4 overall -- Charles Cross -- OL (Ryan Wilson), Ikem Ekwonu -- OL (Chris Trapasso and Kyle Stackpole), Kayvon Thibodeaux -- EDGE (Josh Edwards); No. 10 overall -- Drake London -- WR (Ryan Wilson), Garrett Wilson -- WR (Chris Trapasso), Derek Stingley Jr. -- CB (Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole)