The Kansas City Chiefs have added another man to their backfield. According to a report from ESPN, Jerick McKinnon is returning to the fold, and is signing a one-year deal to remain in Kansas City.

McKinnon played just 19 percent of offensive snaps for the Chiefs during the regular season, but emerged as their best option in the backfield during their playoff run. In three postseason games, he carried 34 times for 150 yards while also catching 14 passes for 165 additional yards and a touchdown, giving him an average of over 108 total yards per game. Kansas City's other three backs combined for 116 total yards during the playoff run.

He'll re-join Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs' running back room, along with newly-signed Ronald Jones. McKinnon has largely worked as a pass-catching specialist throughout his career, and seems likely to be involved on third downs, the two-minute offense, and other passing situations. Given his skill set, Jones seems a fit for short-yardage and goal-line opportunities, while Edwards-Helaire could operate as the team's option on base downs.

The Kansas City offense is likely to look different this season than it previously has during the Patrick Mahomes era after the team traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and replaced him with a combination of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and second-round pick Skyy Moore. Perhaps involving running backs in the pass game more often could be part of the game plan, in which case bringing McKinnon back would be an important move.