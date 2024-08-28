The Commanders cut their roster down to the required 53 Tuesday afternoon, and the theme of the day is that overhaul continued under new general manager Adam Peters and new coach Dan Quinn. Just a week after trading Jahan Dotson to Philadelphia, Washington cut several members of recent draft classes, including 2023 picks Ricky Stromberg, Braeden Daniels, K.J. Henry, Chris Rodriguez and Andre Jones Jr.

That leaves only two players -- cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and safety Quan Martin -- from a seven-player group drafted just 16 months ago.

Peters and Quinn knew there was a lot of work to do with this roster, and with a bevy of offseason signings and a nine-player draft class (including six top 100 picks), they quickly got to work turning over a new leaf. The result is a roster that's nearly unrecognizable from a year ago and a sentiment that a new direction is being taken. From 2020-23 under Ron Rivera, Washington drafted 33 players. Only 12 of those players are still on the roster.

"We're always going to make what we think is the best decision for the team," Quinn said Tuesday. "That's our obligation. There's no 'ours' or 'theirs,' or any of that kind of good stuff. Like once I was here, I connected with lots of players here. So yeah, no looking at it as anything other than just do what we need to do best for the team and really that's where it starts and ends."

Keep in mind that the "final" 53 is a misnomer. This is in no way final. Washington holds the second waiver wire claim spot, only after the Panthers. Given the cuts around the league plus some clear areas of need, this group is an ever-evolving one that will change starting tomorrow afternoon, when waiver claims and practice squad spots process.

"As the wire comes back out today, obviously the scouting department is the key part of that, of assessing a player that may be on another team that gets released and a current player on our team," Quinn said. "It's pretty normal around the league this year at this time that a lot of these conversations and things happen. And quite often, you look at some players that never end up making it on the waiver wire. I think we'll have a better assessment for that as we head into tomorrow afternoon and the days ahead."

Here's what the Commanders have for now:

Quarterback (3)

Cuts: Sam Hartman, Trace McSorley

It's a brand new quarterback room, and it's headlined, of course, by Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick has exceeded expectations throughout the offseason, and he played well in short stints of the first two preseason games as well. Mariota, another former No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy winner, will be the primary backup. However, Mariota missed time with a minor injury, and Driskel was the beneficiary.

Running back (3)

Cuts: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Michael Wiley, Austin Jones

Robinson, Ekeler and McNichols were consistently the top three running backs throughout camp, and they have stayed that way for now. Rodriguez just didn't quite pop after showing some nice things late last year as a rookie. Wiley and Jones both scored in the preseason, and one could end up back with the team on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6)

Cuts: Martavis Bryant, Kazmeir Allen, Davion Davis, Mitchell Tinsley, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Brycen Tremayne

McLaurin is the clear leader here, and McCaffrey (a third-round pick) and Brown were always in good standing to make the roster. Zaccheaus had a strong camp. Crowder and Pringle both help in the return game. In an ideal world, Washington would have had some younger guys step up -- Kliff Kingsbury said Allen could be used in a Deebo Samuel-esque role, and Brycen Tremayne had a strong start to camp -- but both were quiet in actual games. Bryant had a strong preseason finale but was always behind the eight ball after joining the team just two weeks ago. There's certainly some practice squad material here, with Bryant, Allen and Tremayne as top options.

Tight end (4)

Cuts: Cole Turner

Here's the first (somewhat) surprising decision: not that Turner, who struggled with drops, was cut, but that Yankoff made it. It's been a winding road. He started at Washington as a quarterback and transferred to UCLA as a quarterback before turning into a wide receiver and then a running back/fullback. He had just 13 carries and two catches (for -5 yards, no less) last year and went undrafted, but he impressed with his athleticism and effort, and he's the type of player a team in the very early building stages can take a shot on. At 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, he brings the physicality Peters and Quinn crave, and he also ran a 4.61 40-yard dash.

Offensive line (9)

Cuts: C Ricky Stromberg, C Cameron Tom, G Julian Good-Jones, T Braeden Daniels, T Armani Taylor-Prioleau, T David Nwaogwugwu

The first five players listed above are starters, though Coleman could eventually take over Lucas' spot once he gets healthy. The third-round rookie out of TCU was named a starter on Washington's initial "unofficial" depth chart ahead of preseason Week 1 before suffering a pec/shoulder injury. He hasn't participated in team drills since. His injury may have paved the way to Scott making it, though Paul also showed some tackle versatility. Deiter is an experienced, versatile interior backup.

Defensive line (9)

PLACED ON PUP:



PLACED ON IR:

Cuts: DE K.J. Henry, DE Andre Jones Jr., DE Jalen Harris, DE Justin Hollins, DT Haggai Ndubuisi, DT Benning Potoa'e

At first glance, there are a pair of surprises here: five defensive tackles sticking and Henry not. But remember, this is an initial "final" 53. The Commanders have been active in trade talks regarding Ridgeway, according to the Washington Post. For now, both he and Mathis are in alongside standouts Allen and Payne and second-round rookie Newton, who has dealt with a foot issue. Both Ridgeway and Mathis had strong preseason finales, helping their cause.

As for the edges, Henry ends up on the wrong side of the bubble despite flashing throughout training camp and recording a sack in the preseason finale. One would think he'll end up elsewhere, unless he somehow makes it through waivers and ends up on Washington's practice squad. Jean-Baptiste, a seventh-round rookie who also flashed, and Davis pushed Henry off. Davis is moving from linebacker to edge, and while it's a steep learning curve, he's a terrific athlete who earned praise from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. recently. His strip sack in the second preseason game certainly helped his cause.

Linebacker (5)



PLACED ON IR:

Cuts: Chapelle Russell, Anthony Pittman

Fowler is listed as a linebacker, but will likely play an edge/hybrid role, so we could really consider this a group of four. Wagner and Luvu are clear starters, and Walker got lots of action when either one wasn't on the field. Walker also plays special teams, helping him beat out Pittman, a special teams standout. Hampton, a sixth-round pick, is moving from safety to linebacker and provides a lot of speed. Magee was off to a strong start before a knee injury, and he's expected to be back as soon as he's eligible.

Cornerback (5)

Cuts: Chigozie Anusiem, Nick Whiteside, AJ Woods, Kyu Blu Kelly, James Pierre, Tariq Castro-Fields

There was plenty of competition on the back end here, but the veteran options won out. Sainristil will man the slot, with Forbes and St-Juste figure on the outside. Davis and Igbinoghene were acquired this summer. Anusiem had impressed at times after being a priority undrafted rookie free agent, but he found himself on the outside looking in.

Safety (6)

Cuts: Sheldrick Redwin, Kendell Brooks

For now, Washington has leaned into a strength by keeping six safeties. Chinn and Martin will start, and all four backups can help on defense and on special teams. Forrest, a starter for much of 2022, was right on the bubble after some injury issues last year and in camp.

Owens joins Yankoff as undrafted rookies on the roster.

"You feel their intensity, you feel their speed when they play," Quinn said. "The speed, the physicality, the effort, the straining, those are things that are Commander-style plays and I thought those two really represented that."

Specialists (3)

There are no surprises here, though we'll see if Washington looks to add competition (or replace) York, whom they acquired for a conditional seventh-round pick last week.

Roster strengths

Defensive tackle is the most obvious strength. Allen and Payne are proven high-level starters who can be game-wreckers when at their best. Washington hopes "at their best" is more often with improved depth. Both played a career-high number of snaps last year. Newton should help, as will Ridgeway or Mathis -- it's hard to envision both being active on game days if both are even on the roster by then.

Safety is a strength as well. Quinn deemed Martin one of the team's best tacklers early in camp, and he and Chinn form a solid duo. Butler has rotated in plenty as the third safety when Washington goes to those looks. Forrest has plenty of starting experience, and Reaves is a former All-Pro special teamer who can contribute on defense, too. Owens is a superb athlete who always seemed to be around the ball during camp.

If there's a third group that can be considered a "strength," it's probably running back. Robinson has been very good in training camp and provides a physical, downhill running style and more pass-catching ability than one may anticipate. Ekeler should help as a pass-catcher and in protection.

Roster weaknesses/areas team could address