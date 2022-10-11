The Panthers moved on from coach Matt Rhule on Monday, and it might not be long before they move on from other big names. With an overhaul underway, other teams are already "sniffing around" Carolina to inquire about the trade availability of veterans like Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Another potential target: No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore, who's hinted at the frustrations of playing in the Panthers offense.

Moore, 25, just this summer signed a three-year, $61.8 million contract extension tying him to Carolina through 2025. For that reason, he's far more unlikely to be moved than, say, McCaffrey, who plays a less premium position and owns a more extensive injury history. But that also means Moore figures to command better compensation, which could make him an attractive trade chip for an organization admittedly desperate for a solution at quarterback.

In the wake of a frenetic receiver market that saw Pro Bowlers like Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown swapped for multiple draft picks, it's possible Moore could be next on the market. If so, here are five logical landing spots:

D.J. Moore CAR • WR • 2 TAR 37 REC 17 REC YDs 197 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

What they really need is help up front, where Matthew Stafford is getting shoddy protection. But big-ticket addition Allen Robinson has been a virtual non-factor out wide, also leaving Stafford to exclusively look in the direction of Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. General manager Les Snead is perpetually in win-now mode, and it's bordering on an emergency situation in L.A. after an ugly 2-3 start. Maybe, if they're lucky, they can find a way to offload Robinson and his salary as part of a trade.

If not now, when? That's surely what Aaron Rodgers is thinking, regarding the Packers' opportunity to get him a bona fide No. 1 for what might be his final run. Green Bay has felt the effects of Davante Adams' departure during its sluggish 3-2 start, and it's not as if Moore profiles as a rental to be regretted later, either. He'd instantly make the rest of the receiving corps better, shifting them down the depth chart, and provide Matt LaFleur a Pro Bowl-caliber weapon with or without Rodgers down the road.

Brian Daboll is getting the most out of New York's mid-level talent, but imagine if Daniel Jones actually had a legitimate wideout at his disposal. With Kenny Golladay a sunk cost, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard consistently banged up, and 5-foot-9 Richie James pacing the pass catchers, Moore would be an instant and major upgrade at the position. New GM Joe Schoen would be giving a surprise contender a big-time reinforcement at a premium position, but he could also rest assured that Moore would be a long-term building block, regardless of how things unfold at QB and elsewhere beyond 2022.

As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, they'll be contenders, and Travis Kelce remains an unofficial No. 1 wideout at tight end. But if they intend to match a juggernaut like the Bills, they could use a more complete starter on the outside, pushing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling into the secondary roles they deserve. Yes, the Chiefs' biggest move of the year was dealing Tyreek Hill, but Moore is both younger and cheaper. GM Brett Veach has said he's always exploring ways to better support Mahomes, and this would do just that. They've still got extra picks to spare from the Hill swap.

Lamar Jackson can save games with his legs, but it's about time Baltimore invests in a true No. 1 receiver -- at least since granting Marquise Brown's offseason wish to head elsewhere. Both Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman have flashed this year, but Moore would give Jackson a fully realized version of his current targets, not only now but for years to come. The more talent out wide, the less pressure for Baltimore's run game to dominate. As a bonus, Moore is very familiar to the area, playing his college ball at Maryland after being born and raised in Philadelphia.