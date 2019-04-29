Dwayne Haskins successfully predicted the Redskins would draft a quarterback back in 2015

No one seemed more surprised that Dwayne Haskins fell down to the Redskins at No. 15 than Haskins himself, and for good reason. The quarterback threw 50 touchdowns with Ohio State last year, and the apparent consensus when the Giants took Daniel Jones at No. 6 was shock. Haskins, however, who played high school football near Washington D.C., perhaps saw it coming after all.

In 2015, when he was a sports editor for his school paper The Bullis Bulldog, Haskins wrote that if Robert Griffin III didn't pan out, the Redskins would need another quarterback sooner than later, as Andrew Siciliano from NFL Network dug up.

Dwayne Haskins, 17-year-old high school sportswriter, predicts in 2015 that Redskins may need to draft a 1st-round QB by 2020. pic.twitter.com/0E6lwrEL01 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2019

"Hopefully RG3 pans out in DC but if not expect them to draft another in the next [five] years," he wrote.

Needless to say, Griffin didn't pan out in Washington D.C. and he's now nearby in Maryland playing for the Ravens. Haskins will take up the mantle, after Kirk Cousins ended up in Minnesota and Alex Smith's leg continues to keep him a question mark (not to mention depth-chart backup Colt McCoy recovering from a leg procedure).

Basically, everything played out exactly as it needed to for Haskins' own prophecy to come true -- but little did he know that he was talking about himself.