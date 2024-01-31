Happy midweek, everyone. The Super Bowl is around the corner, the Pro Bowl Games are upon us, and before you know it, the 2024 NFL offseason will be churning at full speed. John Breech is taking the day to prepare himself, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

We've got Super Bowl previews, Senior Bowl buzz, coaching rumors and more:

We've got Super Bowl previews, Senior Bowl buzz, coaching rumors and more:

1. Today's show: Top 2024 NFL offseason storylines

Jordan Love USATSI

Pete Prisco and John Breech joined Will Brinson on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to preview the juiciest storylines on tap for the 2024 offseason, beyond Super Bowl LVIII. Some highlights:

Prisco thinks the Lions are "gonna have a hard time winning" the NFC North after nearly reaching the Super Bowl, pointing to the Packers as legit contenders and arguing both the Bears and Vikings should also be better under center.

Brinson envisions the Chiefs potentially making a big splash at wide receiver, such as Mike Evans or Tee Higgins. Breech believes Higgins could also be on the Titans' radar, where the Bengals vet could reunite with coach Brian Callahan.

The guys agree that Kirk Cousins, the biggest quarterback set to be available, is likely to stay put with the Vikings, even if other clubs have comparable offers. "I think he really likes the lifestyle of Minnesota," Brinson says.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Super Bowl prep: How Chiefs got here, Mahomes' trajectory

There is just one game left in this NFL season: Super Bowl LVIII. Here's some of the latest must-read material:

3. Coaching news: Ben Johnson, Bobby Slowik return

Ben Johnson Kirthmon F. Dozier

Here's the latest from the hiring cycle:

4. Bill Belichick buzz: Cowboys, Eagles interested?

All signs presently point to the longtime Patriots coach sitting out the 2024 season after drawing a relatively quiet market in the wake of his exit from New England. But two of the NFL's big-name contenders could be circling Belichick as a fallback option if next season doesn't go according to plan. Rumor has it the Eagles considered pursuing Belichick prior to end-of-year meetings with current coach Nick Sirianni, and could be "first in line" to target him in 2025. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are retaining their own man in Mike McCarthy, but owner Jerry Jones revealed this week he has "no doubt" he could work with Belichick.

5. Pro Bowl replacements: Mayfield, Minshew going to Orlando

Baker Mayfield USATSI

Before the Super Bowl, the NFL's all-stars will gather in Orlando for skills competitions and a flag-football tournament. That includes Pro Bowl alternates, many of which were recently added into the annual event thanks to others bowing out due to injury or personal reasons. You can find a full list of notable replacements right here, but here are some key additions to the Pro Bowl lineup:

6. Senior Bowl standouts: QB Michael Pratt among early stars

The Senior Bowl is underway in Mobile, Alabama, and CBS Sports experts are onsite to evaluate NFL prospects. Among the early risers: Tulane QB Michael Pratt, who's looking to improve his draft stock ahead of April.

While Pratt is currently projected as a third-round pick (according to CBS Sports' prospect rankings), former NFL defensive lineman and current CBS Sports analyst Leger Douzable feels he could be a second-round pick based off what he saw on Tuesday.

"I think this guy could be a sleeper in the draft," Douzable told CBS Sports NFL analyst Ryan Wilson on the "With The First Pick" podcast. "Athletic, tough and can throw the intermediate ball."