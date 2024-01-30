With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl, not only do we now have the official matchup for this year's championship, but also a better idea of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters.

Since Super Bowl players voted into the NFL's annual all-star event are not eligible to actually suit up for the Games, which include skills competitions and a flag-football tournament, a slew of alternates have since been announced. Other veterans voted in have also begun opting out of participation due to injuries or personal reasons.

Below, you'll find a complete rundown of players who will now be headed to the Pro Bowl Games (and credited with a Pro Bowl selection):

The Pro Bowl Games will take place Feb. 1-4 in Orlando, Florida.