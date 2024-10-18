Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in the Nashville suburb of Franklin on Thursday night, and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun while under the influence, according to Fox 17 in Nashville.

No other details were released on the incident, but the 41-year-old's mugshot was made available.

Cutler starred at Vanderbilt University in Nashville from 2001-05, and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 after throwing for 3,073 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His legendary college career led to him being selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

After three years with Denver, and one Pro Bowl season in 2008, Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears. He spent eight years in Chicago, going 51-51 as the starter. Following his playing career, Cutler was named one of the 100 greatest Bears of all time (No. 85).

Cutler played one year with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, and retired at the end of the season.