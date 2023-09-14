Jared Goff is on the verge of making NFL history and he could do it as soon as this weekend. If the Lions quarterback attempts 44 passes on Sunday against the Seahawks and doesn't throw an interception, he'll set the NFL record for most pass attempts without throwing a pick.

The current record is held by Aaron Rodgers, which means one former Cal star could end up passing another former Cal star on the all-time list.

Goff closed out the 2022 season by making 324 straight pass attempts without throwing an interception. If you add that to the 35 passes that Goff threw in Week 1 against the Chiefs, that means the veteran QB has now thrown 359 straight passes without an interception, which is the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The third-longest streak previously belonged to Tom Brady, who went 358 pass attempts without throwing a pick while playing for the Patriots. By moving up to third, Goff is now inching closer to Rodgers' all-time NFL record.

Besides Rodgers, the only other player ahead of Goff on the all-time list is Brady. If you're wondering how that's possible, it's because Brady held the second and third-longest streaks in NFL history. Goff has passed Patriots QB Tom Brady on the all-time list, but he's still behind Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Here's a look at the top-five longest streaks in NFL history without throwing an interception:

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 402 pass attempts (2018)

2. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 399 pass attempts (2022)

3. Jared Goff, Lions: 359 pass attempts (2022-23)

4. Tom Brady, Patriots: 358 pass attempts (2010-11)

5. Derek Carr, Raiders: 332 pass attempts (2018)

For his part, Goff said that topping Rodgers' record hasn't been on his mind this week.

"It's really not," Goff said, via PFT. "It's been a lot of things. Obviously, we've been playing well, taking care of the ball and then there's a lot of luck in it. We have balls batted that hit the ground that doesn't always happen, so yeah, there's a lot of a few different things."

Even if Goff doesn't pass Rodgers, he could still end up second on the all-time list if he throws 41 passes without an interception. That would allow him to once again pass Brady.

Of course, even if he doesn't break the record against the Seahawks, that doesn't mean he won't eventually break it. If Goff can make it through his Week 2 game without throwing a pick, he'll get another opportunity to break the record in Week 3 against the Falcons.

Goff hasn't thrown an interception since Week 9 of the 2022 season, when he threw one in a win over the Packers.

In Week 1 against the Chiefs, Goff never really came close to throwing a pick on a night where he completed 22 of 35 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown. Goff has kept his streak alive even though he's not exactly playing it safe. Not only is he making some challenging throws, but he's completing them.

Goff might not ever reach the same career accolades as Brady and Rodgers, but passing them both in the record book would definitely be an achievement that the former No. 1 overall pick could be proud of.