The Los Angeles Chargers scored a huge 23-16 win over the rival Denver Broncos in Week 6, but they did have a bit of a scare before the game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh went to the locker room right around kickoff, and later told CBS Sports his absence was due to arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat.

While Harbaugh did eventually return in the first quarter to coach the game, he told reporters Monday that he will wear a heart monitor for the next two weeks, and take blood thinners to control his heartbeat after consulting with a cardiologist, per NFL.com. Harbaugh also said undergoing an ablation procedure could be an option, but he does not plan on missing any games.

"It would take my heart stopping for me to not be out there on the sideline," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh's brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, was even called out of his postgame press conference on Sunday when Jim left the field in Denver. John told reporters Monday that his brother was doing well.

"We knew [he] wasn't immediately in trouble at that point," John said, via the Ravens' official website. "Later, it calmed down enough where, I don't think the doctors really wanted him necessarily to go out there, but they cleared him somehow … somehow he convinced them to clear him to go out there and get back on the field and he was fine."

This is an issue that Harbaugh said he's dealt with before. While he was in the locker room for the early portion of the game, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over as the interim head coach.