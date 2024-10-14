NFL Week 6 will conclude with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. With New York firing head coach Robert Saleh last week, will that impact how you view Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and other Jets as NFL DFS picks? The team also has a new play-caller, so we could see new wrinkles in New York's offense for Bills vs. Jets DFS lineups. As for Buffalo, its offense revolves around quarterback Josh Allen, but what other Bills warrant inclusion in NFL DFS stacks?

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is always an intriguing name for daily Fantasy football players, but many of them are still waiting for him to break out. With receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) questionable to suit up, your NFL DFS strategy could turn to someone like Curtis Samuel or Mack Hollins. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Jets vs. Bills, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bills receiver Keon Coleman. The second-round pick has been the nominal replacement for Gabe Davis as a downfield threat and redzone option in Buffalo's offense. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 19.4 yards per catch and is tied for the team lead with two TD receptions. Outside of Allen, Coleman leads all Bills' skill position players in offensive snaps, so he should have ample opportunities to produce on Monday Night Football.



He has to face a tough pass defense, but defending wideouts appears to be a vulnerability for the Jets. They haven't allowed a receiving TD to a running back or tight end this season, but New York has allowed four TDs to opposing wide receivers. Given how much Coleman is on the field, and that WR Shakir is expected to miss another game, Coleman has a great chance at being the latest wideout to find the endzone against New York.



Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Braelon Allen. The 20-year-old rookie has played roughly a third of offensive snaps over the last four games and averaged 9.6 touches and nearly 50 scrimmage yards during this run. He could be in line for even more opportunities considering Hall's recent struggles, as the veteran back has averaged just 27.5 scrimmage yards over his last two games. Even if Hall returns to form, this matchup is just too good to pass up on for any Jet who takes a handoff.

No defense has been as giving to opposing running backs than Buffalo's as it has allowed the most Fantasy points to the position. The Bills are allowing a league-high 5.2 yards per carry, and they've been shredded thru the air by running backs, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns to running backs. Last week versus Houston, Cam Akers had 47 yards and a score, while Dare Ogunbowale had 87 total yards, so Hall's presence shouldn't stop you from rostering Allen as multiple backs from the same team have found success against the Bills. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Bills

