Only eight teams are left in the 2024 NFL playoffs with just over three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVIII. Like every week in the NFL, we've got a bevy of injury updates to address with conference championship appearances at stake.

While each remaining team is dealing with injuries, no one has been hit harder than the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott started the week by classifying nine of his players as day-to-day as Buffalo prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo managed to get past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend despite not having safety Taylor Rapp, wideout Gabe Davis, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson at their disposal. The Bills suffered more injuries during their 31-17 win over Pittsburgh.

Below is an update on the Bills as well as the NFL's other seven teams who are still in contention.

Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

Alexander suited up for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and made an impact, but he is again questionable to play with shoulder and ankle injuries this week. He was limited on Tuesday, but sat out on both Wednesday and Thursday. Dillon's practice report read opposite, as he sat out Tuesday and Wednesday with thumb and neck injuries, but returned as a limited participant on Thursday. The punter, Whelan, is dealing with an illness, but head coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful he will play.

The 49ers are ready to roll following their first-round bye. Ferrell was ruled out after missing practice all week, while Greelaw is questionable with an Achilles injury. He did not practice on Tuesday, but did return as a limited participant for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

After missing the first two walkthrough sessions this week, the Bucs saw the return of both Barrett and Edmonds on a limited basis on Friday. They are both questionable along with Wolford, who did not practice Friday due to an illness.

Detroit limited Sam LaPorta on Thursday and Friday, and are now officially listing him as questionable. After hyperextending his knee a couple week ago, LaPorta did say Friday that trusting his knee has "progressed quite a bit." LaPorta did play last week against the Rams, catching 3 passes for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Moore, Nnadi and Morris were unable to practice on Friday, and have since been ruled out. Both Toney and Ross were limited throughout the week, culminating their questionable statuses. Gay popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a neck injury, and is questionable to play. On Saturday, the Chiefs made some changes to their final injury report, ruling Toney OUT, while Omenihu was added to the report with an illness. He is questionable to suit up.

Sean McDermott had previously ruled out wide receiver Davis, Benford, Spector, and Rapp so there were not surprises on the final injury report. Terrel Bernard did not practice throughout the week, but the team is still holding out hope that he could play after listing him as questionable. After popping up on Thursday's injury report with a foot injury, star wideout Stefon Diggs was limited on Friday and carries no designation.