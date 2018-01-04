NFL Playoffs 2018: Crazy regular-season stats, 5 stats to know for Wild-Card round

It's time for the playoffs to begin and (insert Luke Skywalker voice) it's time for the 2017 NFL regular season to end. But before we officially move on to the next phase of the NFL calendar, let's just acknowledge the stranger than usual nature of the regular season we just witnessed. Look no further than this weekend's upcoming playoff matchups as evidence.

The Bills, who haven't made the playoffs since 1999, are facing the Jaguars, who haven't made the playoffs since 2007. The Titans survived until January, where they'll face the Chiefs, even though their quarterback threw more interceptions than touchdowns. The former "middle-school offense" of the Rams is actually hosting a playoff game against the Falcons, the defending NFC champs. The Saints will somehow trot out a defense that's just as good as the Panthers'. The group of quarterbacks playing this weekend includes Blake freakin' Bortles.

You get the point. It's been a weird year, and we haven't even addressed all of the protests, the ongoing Colin Kaepernick saga, and the fact that the Bears willingly chose to start Mike Glennon over Mitchell Trubisky -- that last thing seriously happened!

Without further ado, to provide further evidence of the strangeness of the regular season, here are the 15 craziest statistics that define it:

Crazy year. Now, let's turn the page and move onto the playoffs. Read on for five stats to know for Wild-Card Weekend.

1. Tyrod Taylor vs. Jaguars D

The Bills are finally back in the playoffs as the sixth seed and they drew one of the best matchups in the history of sixth seeds. On Sunday, the Bills will face the Jaguars, and they'll enter the game with the better of the two quarterbacks, though Tyrod Taylor's task will undoubtedly be more difficult than Blake Bortles'.

For one, Taylor might be without his sidekick, running back LeSean McCoy. And two, he's going up against the league's best defense. The Jaguars enter the playoffs ranked first in defensive DVOA, second in yards allowed, second in points allowed, second in sacks, second in interceptions, and tied for third in forced fumbles. Let's focus on the takeaways, because it's going to be the most intriguing aspect of the game.

The Jaguars have picked off opposing quarterbacks 21 times and forced 17 fumbles. But they might be hard-pressed to force any turnovers against the Bills. If there's one area Taylor is truly elite in, it's limiting back-breaking mistakes. Since 2016, he's thrown 10 picks.

If the Bills can limit their turnovers against an aggressive defense, they'll have a chance to win the game, because on the other side of the field will be Bortles, who has thrown an NFL-high 64 interceptions since his rookie year (2014). The Bills are the worse overall team, but turnovers can bridge the gap. The Bills' defense ranks in the top-eight in both interceptions and forced fumbles.

That's how the Bills can pull off the upset: Take care of the ball and let Bortles Bortle the game away. It's not an impossible recipe to follow.

2. Drew Brees vs. Carolina's blitz

The Panthers have a problem. They're going up against the Saints for a third time this season and they lost their previous two meetings by a combined 31 points.

Their problem is that they love blitzing and Saints quarterback Drew Brees is deadly against the blitz. According to PFF, the Panthers used the blitz 44.7 percent of the time in the regular season (league average was 29.4 percent). Brees' numbers against the blitz? A 70.5 completion percentage, 8.3 YPA, six touchdowns, three picks, and a 101.4 passer rating.

The truth is, there just isn't a good way to attack Brees. And that's probably why the Panthers will come up short. The Saints have the better quarterback, running game, and receivers. And, they're at home.

3. Derrick Henry creates big plays

The Titans are nine-point underdogs against the Chiefs, so they'll need a few bounce to go their way to pull off the upset. Something that could help: Derrick Henry's knack for making big plays.

With his 66-yard touchdown catch, Derrick Henry (@Titans) is the only player in the NFL with three scrimmage TD of 65+ yards this season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2017

And the Chiefs' defense is susceptible. They're ranked third to last in defensive DVOA.

4. Freeman and Gurley on one field is magic

There are a ton of reasons to be excited about the Falcons-Rams matchup. Can the young, inexperienced, but better Rams handle the pressure of the playoffs against a team that's been here before? Can Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense finally hit their potential? Will the Rams' uncertain kicking situation doom them considering the Falcons have the reliable Matt Bryant?

Among those reasons: We shouldn't forget how lucky we are to be able to watch Devonta Freeman and Todd Gurley on the same field.

Devonta Freeman & Todd Gurley are only players in NFL with 3,000+ rushing yards and 30+ touchdowns over last 3 seasons. #ATLvsLA — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 3, 2018

5. The last time

The last time the Rams hosted a playoff game, it was 1986. Rams coach Sean McVay wasn't even alive at the time.

The @RamsNFL will host a playoff game in Los Angeles for the first time since January 4, 1986... 20 days before Sean McVay was born



The only current Rams players alive at the time were center John Sullivan and left tackle Andrew Whitworth — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 2, 2018

In 1986, "Top Gun" was the top movie. So yeah, it's been a while.