The 2020 NFL season has flown by, as we are now entering Week 10 of action. Injuries have certainly derailed the progress of some would-be contenders, and oftentimes, remaining healthy down the stretch is a key attribute of Super Bowl champions. We certainly have plenty of players banged up this week, and the status of several stars for this Sunday is currently up in the air.

Below, we will break down all the important injury information you need to know coming out of the NFL on Wednesday. Additionally, we will break down the final injury reports from the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, as they are set to kick off Week 10 on Thursday evening.

All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Colts at Titans (-2)

Colts: TE Jack Doyle (concussion) OUT, TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Titans: TBA

The Colts won't have Doyle on Thursday night, but they should have Alie-Cox. While he missed practice on Monday, he was a full participant on Wednesday, which should give him a good chance to suit up in this important AFC South showdown. Additionally, star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was a full participant all week with a groin injury, so he's set to return to action tomorrow night.

Wednesday practice reports

Eagles (-3) at Giants

Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (toe/hip) and tight end Kaden Smith (concussion) were all limited participants in Wednesday's practice session for the Giants. Cornerback Logan Ryan and defensive lineman Leonard Williams were absent, but appear to have been given rest days.

Buccaneers (-5.5) at Panthers

The big news coming out of Carolina on Wednesday is that star running back Christian McCaffrey will not play on Sunday, and could potentially be out longer due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Chiefs. He was not at practice on Wednesday and will receive a second opinion on the injury. Offensive tackle Russell Okung also sat out with a calf injury and safety Jeremy Chinn was limited with a knee injury. In good news for the Panthers, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was a full participant with an ankle injury, as was cornerback Donte Jackson with a toe injury.

Jaguars at Packers (-13)

Texans at Browns (-3)

Bills at Cardinals (-2)



Chargers at Dolphins (-2.5)



Broncos at Raiders (-5)

49ers at Saints (-9.5)



Seahawks at Rams (-1.5)



Ravens (-7) at Patriots

