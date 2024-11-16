Now that we are 10 weeks into the NFL regular season, all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to his hamstring injury, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta are dealing with knee and shoulder injuries that forced them to the sideline this week, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already been ruled out for the second straight game due to a shoulder injury.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below is a rundown of every team's final injury report entering this weekend's games.

All NFL sports betting odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Lloyd woke up that morning with appendicitis. The Packers are checking with the NFL to see if there is a way Lloyd can play later this year, as Green Bay has already opened Lloyd's 21-day practice window.

The Bears received some positive news Friday as both Sweat and Moore were full practice participants. Doug Kramer Jr. will likely replace Jenkins in the starting lineup. Kramer's most notable play this year was his fumble near the goal line during Chicago's Week 8 loss to the Commanders.

Jacksonville had previously announced that Lawrence will be out this week, but made it official on Friday. This now sets up Mac Jones for his second consecutive start.

LaPorta is one of several Lions players will miss Sunday's game. With LaPorta out, backup tight end Brock Wright could see more targets after catching nine passes during the season's first nine games.

Minnesota is largely healthy heading into this matchup as Murphy -- who is currently in his 21-day practice window -- is the lone player ruled out for Week 11. No other player carries an injury designation.

Neither Sneed nor Watson practiced at all this week, so those two officially being ruled out shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Meanwhile, Hardee did return to practice on Friday as a limited participant after missing Thursday's session, giving him positive momentum to play. Boyd was a late addition on Saturday.

After returning to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, Bryant did not participate Friday and has since been ruled out. In other tight end news, Mayer is questionable, but did practice in full throughout the week.

After popping up on the injury report this week with a knee injury, Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey carries no injury designation, meaning he will play on Sunday. The same can be said for Tyreek Hill. The wideout, who is battling a wrist injury, also has no injury designation and practiced fully on Friday.

The Rams are holding out some sliver of hope that Noteboom can suit up on Sunday by not outright ruling him out, but the offensive tackle is doubtful after not practicing all week.

Barmore made his return to practice this week for the Patriots after missing the start of the year due to blood clots. He did not practice on Friday, but is officially listed as questionable for Week 11. Wise Jr. did not practice at all this week due to a foot injury, but is listed as questionable.

Cleveland got some bad news on Saturday, as Wills' knee injury flared up and he will now miss the game. Hall was placed on injured reserve after not practicing on Friday.

Patrick and Williams did not practice all week for the Saints and have since been ruled out. Werner returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and is among those questionable.

Indianapolis will have DeForest Buckner (foot) for Sunday despite the veteran defensive tackle not practicing Wednesday and Friday.

While he is listed as questionable, Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he expects Adams to be able to play Sunday. First-round pick Olu Fashanu will start for the Jets in Smith's place.

After appearing on the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday, Lamar Jackson practiced in full on Friday and carries not injury designation for this game. Safety Kyle Hamilton also logged a full practice Friday after being limited Thursday and has not designation.

The Steelers have ruled out Henderson and Highsmith after not practicing this week while Trice was ruled out on Saturday. They also have Warren listed as questionable after he missed Thursday's practice and was limited on Friday. Fellow running back Najee Harris has not injury designation after logging his second full practice.

As you can see, Atlanta will be without several key players, especially in the secondary. Expect backup defensive backs Clark Phillips III, Kevin King and Richie Grant to play key roles in the outcome of Sunday's game while playing in relief of Alford, Hamilton and Hughes.

Despite logging full practices throughout the week, the Broncos have listed Reynolds, Sanders and Turner-Yell out for Week 11. Starting safety Jones is questionable after being limited throughout the week of practice.

Seahawks: TE Noah Fant (groin), TE Brady Russell (foot), C Connor Williams (personal) OUT

TE Noah Fant (groin), TE Brady Russell (foot), C Connor Williams (personal) OUT 49ers: DT Kevin Givens (groin), P Mitch Wishnowsky (back), CB Charvarius Ward (personal) OUT; CB Darrell Luter Jr. (pelvis) DOUBTFUL; OT Trent Williams (ankle), OL Jon Feliciano (knee), DE Nick Bosa (hip), TE George Kittle (hamstring), G Aaron Banks (thigh), DL Yetur Gross-Matos QUESTIONABLE

Seattle is without two of its tight ends, but it did receive good news with wideout DK Metcalf (knee) not having an injury designation.

The Niners are listing star tight end George Kittle as questionable due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss practice earlier in the week.

Pacheco won't play as the Chiefs recently opened up his 21-day practice window. That means Kareem Hunt will continue to handle the majority of the workload in the Chiefs' backfield. Kansas City will have wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) back in the lineup. This will be the first time the Chiefs will have Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins and rookie wideout Xavier Worthy in the lineup together.

Buffalo is surely hoping Cooper can play given Coleman's absence. Cooper, who missed Buffalo's past two games, said this week that he is trending toward being available for Sunday's game. Either way, the Bills' passing attack will likely continue to be led by wideouts Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins and running back James Cook.

Bengals wideout Tee Higgins (quad) does not have an injury designation for Sunday after missing Cincinnati's last three games. The Bengals are 3-2 with Higgins in the lineup this season and are 1-4 without him. Hendrickson isn't flying out with the team, but is expected to make the trip out to California on Saturday due to personal reasons.

Los Angeles has only Khalil Mack listed with an injury designation for Week 11 as the pass rusher is questionable with a groin injury. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards along with pass rusher Joey Bosa are all off injury report and good to go for Week 11.

Texans: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), T Blake Fisher (concussion) OUT; CB Kamari Lassister (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (quad) QUESTIONABLE

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), T Blake Fisher (concussion) OUT; CB Kamari Lassister (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (quad) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland (foot), CB Jourdan Lewis (neck), QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) OUT; FB Hunter Luepke (calf) DOUBTFUL; LB Nick Vigil (foot), T Chuma Edoga (tow), WR CeeDee Lamb (back), G Zack Martin (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Great news for the Texans, as wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was not given an injury designation. He'll play on Monday night against the Cowboys. No injury designation for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), so he'll also play this week.

The surprise for the Cowboys is Lamb, who was not listed on the injury report all week until Saturday. Lamb was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday. Cooper Rush is expected to start at quarterback. No injury designation for guard Tyler Smith (knee), as he was a full participant on Saturday.