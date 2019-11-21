NFL Week 12 QB Power Rankings: The Chargers have a Philip Rivers problem, Dak Prescott deserves more MVP love

When, with 1:53 remaining on the game clock, Philip Rivers got the ball back at the Chargers' own 9-yard line with a chance to score a touchdown and force overtime in a must-win game against the Chiefs on Monday night, there wasn't a person in the United States or Mexico or the solar system that didn't already know how the game was going to end. We all knew it ended with Rivers throwing one of his patented game-losing interceptions before he sulked off the field and stared up at the heavens, wondering why the football gods decided he was the one worth cursing -- partly because we'd already watched him throw three interceptions (it should've been four, but Tyrann Mathieu dropped a pop up) and partly because the game-losing interception has come to define his career.

So even when he converted an immediate fourth-and-4 with a 10-yard completion to Hunter Henry, even when he threw up an improbable, but somehow successful 50-yard bomb to Mike Williams a few plays later that brought the Chargers to within 25 yards of tying the game, and even when Rivers hit Austin Ekeler for an 11-yard gain that took the Chargers inside the 15-yard line, nobody was actually fooled into thinking Rivers was on the cusp of leading a stunning game-tying drive. No matter just how much hope Rivers tried to give Chargers fans, he was never going to give them the ending they wanted.

Just because we knew the ending didn't make watching it any less entertaining. It was like watching the prequel to a movie we love. We knew how it had to end, because we knew what happened next. But it was still fascinating to see how it came to be. We knew "Rogue One" needed to end with the Death Star plans in Leia's hands because we've all seen "A New Hope", but that didn't make Vader's hallway sequence any less thrilling. Likewise, we knew Rivers was going to blow the game. But we still couldn't take our eyes off the screen.

And he didn't disappoint:

Vintage Rivers face included:

To be clear -- if it wasn't already -- Rivers was bad beyond that final series. He threw an interception on the previous drive because he ignored two open receivers to hoist up an arm punt, which should remind everyone of how he handled his attempted game-winning drive against the Raiders two weeks ago.

His second interception displayed his diminishing arm strength paired with a shocking lack of recognition.

I have more plays GIF'd up, but for the sake of time, I'll leave it there.

It's been that kind of season for Rivers, arguably the greatest quarterback to have never reached the Super Bowl. Through 11 weeks, Rivers ranks 17th in completion percentage, 13th in yards per attempt, 24th in touchdown percentage (just behind Bills running back quarterback Josh Allen), fourth in interception percentage (as in, the fourth-highest rate), 22nd in passer rating, 12th in DYAR, 17th in DVOA, and 24th in total QBR. According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Rivers has generated a 17.7 passer rating when the Chargers have trailed by one possession in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. Related: The Chargers are 2-7 in one-score games.

It's obviously the turnovers that have been problematic. Only Jameis Winston (18) has thrown more interceptions than Rivers (14). The lack of touchdowns has also been a problem. Rivers is throwing a touchdown on only 3.6 percent of his passes, which represents the lowest rate of his career (since he became the Chargers' starter in 2006). The touchdown rate is less concerning given touchdowns tend to fluctuate more on a year-to-year basis. That percentage should, in theory, improve next year.

But ... speaking of next year, it's beginning to look more and more like this is actually Rivers' final lap with the Chargers. Rivers is an impending free agent. He'll turn 38 next month. While there's no doubt that Rivers isn't the only reason why the Chargers are 4-7 and that the issues around him deserve scrutiny (the offensive line has been shaky and the Chargers have displayed questionable decision making pertaining to their running back committee), there's also no questioning the fact that this is the first time that Rivers actually looks washed, which makes sense given his age (ascending) and support structure (not ascending). With the Chargers on track to land a decently high draft pick, this is when they need to invest in a new potential franchise quarterback.

The good news for Rivers is that, despite his struggles this year, he should have suitors in free agency if the Chargers don't bring him back -- and don't rule that out. The Chargers could bring Rivers back and start him as their rookie gets acquainted with the league. One year after it happened to Eli Manning, it could happen to Rivers.

But if the Chargers do let Rivers walk, he's going to get the chance to write a different ending to his career. There are a couple near-playoff teams that could be in need of a rental quarterback, like the Panthers and Bears. Carolina -- depending on how the Cam Newton situation unfolds, of course -- would afford him the opportunity to find finish his NFL career where he spent his college years. Chicago would be a fitting match: Rivers heading to a city starved for quarterback success, and a city that never learned to fully appreciate Jay Cutler getting stuck with Cutler's former nemesis.

I know I just spent the past few hundred words hammering him, but I do hope Rivers gets the chance to write a happier ending to his under-appreciated career -- whether it's in Los Angeles or Chicago or Carolina or wherever. It's sad to say, but if Rivers retired at the end of the season, he'd be remembered more for his failures than his successes. Fair or not, to borrow a line from Jose Mourinho (timely, I know), Rivers is going to be remembered by many as "a specialist in failure."

And it might be what prevents him from getting into the Hall of Fame while far inferior quarterbacks -- cough cough Eli Manning cough cough -- waltz on into Canton.

Anyway, that's enough words on Rivers. Let's get to the quarterback power rankings. It should come as no surprise to hear that Rivers fell into the bottom half of this week's leaderboard. It's not all his fault, but the turnovers and fourth-quarter failures are impossible to ignore.

