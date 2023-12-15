A week ago, The Practice Squad Power Rankings had backup quarterback flavor. This week, I'm going next level and highlighting the Backup Quarterback Playoffs, otherwise known as Week 15 in the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule.

After whatever that Easton Stick vs. Aidan O'Connell battle was last night, we'll be treated to the following:

And we'll see Joe Flacco, Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson, Bailey Zappe and Davis Mills take on normal starters in games that either feature a team with a winning record or at least one with reasonable playoff aspirations.

I'm not sarcastically using the term "treated" either. In those two Saturday games, it's only fair we get backup vs. backup. And when it's backup vs. backup, unprecedentedly, strange things can occur. We all should be down for that.

Plus, too, the rest of those backups are, yeah, playing some good football. Flacco looks like he's back on ESPN2 in the FCS playoffs at Delaware. DeVito has cemented himself as a made man in Giants lore, Wilson went over 300 in a rainstorm against the surging Texans last week, Zappe won in Pittsburgh against T.J. Watt and Co. in prime time, and Mills, yeah well maybe the verdict is still out on him because Sunday will be his first start of the 2023 season.

Funny, too: The Backup Quarterback Playoffs occur the same week in which we get Dak Prescott visiting Josh Allen's Bills, Trevor Lawrence hosting Lamar Jackson, and a juicy "Monday Night Football" clash between Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts in Seattle.

To celebrate the Backup Quarterback Playoffs, everyone in this week's PSPR is on a team starting a backup in Week 15.

As for The Call Up Tracker (the CUT), there were three elevations for Week 14 -- RB Tyler Goodson, TE Stephen Anderson and WR Marquez Callaway, ensuring what I call a "winning season," meaning, the PSPR is now guaranteed to average at least one call-up per week. The number triumphantly sits at 20 entering the weekend action of Week 15.

Before we get to the update, let's quickly pay homage to Practice Squad Power Ranking alums like Saints TE Juwan Johnson, 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings, Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt and Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins (among many others) who have all graduated to become important mainstays on their clubs' respective 53-man rosters and contribute in their own ways each weekend.

What I'm asking of you as a loyal PSPR patron: Alert me on X/Twitter @ChrisTrapasso if you see a tweet about a PSPR getting The Call so I can add to The CUT.

10. Kyron Johnson, OLB, Steelers

Johnson is little for the edge-rusher position in the NFL. He'd probably even tell you that. That did not matter whatsoever while he was at Kansas. He registered 39 pressures on 268 pass-blocking snaps in his final season in Lawrence then rocked at the Senior Bowl with surprising pop, thanks to his ability to convert speed to power. Pittsburgh's awesome edges are a little banged up right now. Johnson could get an opportunity.

9. Yodny Cajuste, OT, Giants

Cajuste was a brick wall at left tackle at West Virginia, and at 6-foot-5 and around 310 pounds with sculpted 34-inch arms, he felt like an ideal project-y pass protector in the NFL. The Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft, and the injury bug hit. Bummer. He's only appeared in 17 professional games to date, but the Giants might need him if Evan Neal isn't fully healthy for Week 15's suddenly important for the playoffs (!) matchup against the Saints.

With Jonathan Taylor still out, the Colts could use as much offensive skill-position talent as possible. And Goodson is talented. At a rather compact 5-foot-9 and around 200 pounds, he ran 4.42 at the 2022 combine. He'd be the textbook lightning to Zack Moss' thunder. Get him on the field on Saturday, Indy.

Eze spent a week at No. 1 in this season's PSPR, after a stellar career at TCU. The Steelers never elevated the monstrous blocker, but given the state of health along the Steelers offensive line, this might be a necessity now for New York as it tries to right the vibe at the end of what's been a tumultuous season. Eze is over 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds with arms that stretcher further than 36 inches. Huge human.

6. Myles Jack, LB, Steelers

Jack was a relatively early free-agent signing by the Steelers in 2022 and accumulated 104 tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass breakups as one of the starting inside linebackers. Now, Jack has dealt with a myriad of injuries -- and did decide to retire after being signed by the Eagles in August. But he entered the league as one of the freakiest athletic specimens we've seen at the position in recent memory. Given Pittsburgh's linebacker situation, Jack would be a welcomed addition to the second level of the Steelers defense.

5. Garret Wallow, LB, Texans

Wallow was a do-everything defender at TCU and tested like an above-average athlete at his combine workout. He's accumulated exactly zero statistics in the NFL to date. In college he was everywhere. Over 210 tackles in his final two seasons in the Big 12 with 27 tackles for loss. If Blake Cashman -- who's been A DUDE this season at linebacker for the Texans -- isn't 100% or can't go, Wallow should get the nod.

4. Kevin Harris, RB, Patriots

Harris sits on New England's practice squad, but was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022 after showing off explosive traits at South Carolina. In his final two years with the Gamecocks, Harris forced 60 missed tackles on 338 rushing attempts and in 2020 alone, 15 of his 185 carries went for 15 or more yards. With Rhamondre Stevenson dinged, it'd be sensible for the Patriots to elevate Harris for Week 15's showdown with the Chiefs.

3. Steven Sims, WR, Texans

With Tank Dell out, Sims can be a servicable-ish stand-in. No, he's not going to run electric, exquisitely intricate vertical routes that generate as much separation as the rookie did, but he's similarly sized to Dell and plays with plenty of lateral juice with the ball in his hands and when attempting to free himself from corners underneath. He had a 23-yard reception in November.

2. DeWayne McBride, RB, Vikings

McBride isn't going to hit 90-yard touchdowns, but there are only a select few legitimate game-breakers at the running back position in today's NFL. He's naturally elusive with light feet and sturdy contact balance. With Alexander Mattison out for Minnesota's huge game on Saturday in Cincinnati, it's time to call up McBride and give him carries! Right meow.

Phelps is waiting patiently on the practice squad, and now, a once ridiculously deep defense is gritting its way through an avalanche of injuries. At Kansas in 2022, after amazing quarterback-disrupting productivity at Miami of Ohio, Phelps was again a menace around the corner. Super productive. I love his ability to use powerful hands while bending the edge. He should see some pass-rush snaps against the Bears in Week 15.