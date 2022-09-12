And just like that, we have one week of regular season football mostly in the books. While the Seahawks and Broncos still need to kick off their season in a head-to-head on Monday night, the 2022 campaign is in full swing and got started on a wild note. Already, we saw multiple overtime games, a tie, upsets and a bunch of first-year head coaches get into the win column. Looking ahead, Week 2 promises to continue the action starting on Thursday with an AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, and wrapping up with a doubleheader on Monday.

Below, we'll take our first glimpse of these matchups and get our impression of the opening lines for these games to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top. Out of the gate, it's worth noting that some of these lines opened way back in the spring when the schedule was released, so we'll look at the that and also break down the latest movement following Week 1.

Week 2 early odds

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0), Thursday

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Chiefs -3

In case you were wondering, the Chiefs offense seems to be just fine without Tyreek Hill. Kansas City's offense put on a clinic against the Cardinals in the opener, dropping 44 points in the win. Patrick Mahomes threw for fives touchdowns in the winning effort and the Chiefs look primed to be among the top contenders in the AFC once again. In part because of that performance, this line has moved up a half point to Chiefs -3.5 when they open up Arrowhead Stadium on a short week. Meanwhile, the Chargers were able to outlast the Raiders and got a stellar performance from their quarterback Justin Herbert. He tossed three touchdowns against Las Vegas while completing 76.4% of his passes.

Kansas City has been a strong bet as a home favorite as they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in that scenario. They are also 5-2 ATS in their last seven Thursday games. As for the Chargers, they are also 5-2 ATS in their last seven Thursday matchups but own a 1-5 ATS record in their last six games following a win.

Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)

Latest Odds: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Ravens -3.5

Miami is 1-0 in the Mike McDaniel era after handling the Patriots, 20-7. The defense played a big part in that winning effort after forcing three turnovers and the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle looks like it'll pose problems for secondaries all season long. In Baltimore, the Ravens earned their first win of the year convincingly as they were able to down the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

This line has held firm throughout the summer and through Week 1 with Baltimore working as a 3.5-point favorite in their home opener. Since 2019 (Lamar Jackson's first season as the full-time starter), the Ravens are 9-12 ATS as the home favorite. As for the Dolphins, they are 8-6-1 ATS on the road dating back to 2020.

Jets (0-1) at Browns (1-0)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -6.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Browns -4.5

This line has since moved up to Browns -6.5, which is a full point bump from when it was Browns -5.5 before kickoff on Sunday. That could be a reaction to Cleveland outlasting a late rally from Carolina and booting the go-ahead field goal in the final minutes. New York's inability to find the end zone until the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Ravens may also have bettors shying away from them on the road.

Under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 10-9 ATS after a win and 6-11 ATS at home. Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 2021 season where they were 2-5 ATS on the road.

Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)

Latest Odds: Detroit Lions -2 Bet Now

Opening line: PK

The Lions are now a 1.5-point favorite in Week 2 after opening as a pick'em and those odds are holding leading into kickoff on Sunday. Despite the loss, Detroit was somewhat able to hang tough with an Eagles team that many point to as a possible Super Bowl contender and rallied with 14 points in the fourth quarter. However, they did struggle to contain wideout A.J. Brown, who went off for 155 yards receiving, and allowed 216 yards on the ground to go along with four touchdowns.

That can't continue if they want to earn their first win of the year and cover against a Commanders team that had quite the back-and-forth with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Antonio Gibson was a dual threat weapon out of the backfield, totaling 130 yards from scrimmage, while rookie wideout Jahan Dotson hauled in two touchdowns in his debut.

The Lions were one of the betting darlings last year and were 7-2 ATS at home. They also bounced back extremely well following a loss with an 8-5 ATS mark. Under Ron Rivera, Washington is 8-5 ATS following a win.

Colts (0-0-1) at Jaguars (0-1)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -4 Bet Now

Opening line: Colts -4.5

The line here is now Indianapolis -4, but that doesn't have much to do with the events of Week 1 as this was the number heading into the weekend. In one of the surprising outcomes of Week 1, the Colts couldn't pull away from their AFC South rival in the Texans, and ultimately ended the game in a tie. Running back Jonathan Taylor was his usual self, totaling 161 yards rushing, and wideout Michael Pittman caught nine passes for 121 yards and a score, but that production came mostly in the fourth quarter after being held to three points through the first three quarters.

They'll need to have a better overall offensive attack against Jacksonville, who was solid against Washington despite coming out on the losing end. Under head coach Frank Reich, the Colts have been a good bet on the road, owning a 21-13-2 ATS record.

Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0)

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 Bet Now

Opening line: Buccaneers -4

This line stood at Buccaneers -3 entering Sunday and has since dropped another point to Buccaneers -2. Both of these NFC South teams were able to get the win on Sunday with the Saints beating the Falcons and the Bucs taking down the Cowboys. Historically, the Saints have enjoyed a lot of success against Tampa Bay and are 7-1 ATS in their last eight meetings. That said, they are currently on a 1-4 ATS streak in their last five home games.

For whatever it's worth, these division rivals have been on the polar opposite ends of the spectrum at this time of the year. In their last five Week 2 games, the Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS while the Saints are 0-5 ATS.

It's also worth noting that the underdog in this matchup is 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings.

Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)

Latest Odds: New York Giants -2.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Giants -1.5

This line stood at Giants -1 throughout the week but has bumped to Giants -2.5 following the events of Week 1. The Brian Daboll era in New York started on a strong note with an upset win over the Tennessee Titans down in Nashville. That winning effort came on the shoulders of running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 164 yards and caught six of his seven targets for 30 yards receiving. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Panthers against his former team and nearly pulled off the win.

Carolina is coming into this matchup 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games and is 0-6 ATS following a straight-up loss. As for the Giants, they are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games as a home favorite, but things could be a bit different for them with Daboll now running the show.

Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers +1 Bet Now

Opening line: Patriots -1

New England is now a 1.5-point favorite, as they've been for the bulk of the summer. In this matchup, there are two injuries to keep an eye on. For the Patriots, quarterback Mac Jones did get X-rays following the loss to the Dolphins due to a back injury. Meanwhile, T.J. Watt may have suffered a serious pectoral injury in the win over Cincinnati. Naturally, the status of those players could shift the lines as the week continues.

The Patriots are currently on an 0-4 ATS streak on the road and are 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall. As for the Steelers, they largely play the AFC well, owning an 8-3 ATS record in their last 11 games against conference foes.

Falcons (0-1) at Rams (0-1)

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams -10 Bet Now

Opening line: Rams -13.5

Throughout the summer, the Rams were massive favorites against the Falcons with the line opening and holding at 13.5. However, that advantage has dipped some as it moved to -12 on Sunday night and now stands at -11, which is still a big number. This comes as the Rams fell to 0-1 on the season and looked a bit disjointed in their loss to the Bills in the NFL opener last Thursday.

Historically, L.A. has responded well to losses, sporting a 12-5-1 ATS mark in their last 18 games following a loss. While Atlanta is clearly the inferior club, they have held firm on the road with a 5-2-1 ATS record in their last eight games away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Seahawks (0-0) at 49ers (0-1)

Latest Odds: San Francisco 49ers -8.5 Bet Now

Opening line: 49ers -7.5

The Niners are now an 8-point favorite in this head-to-head. Of course, we won't see too much movement here until Seattle's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Broncos is in the books, but this could be an interesting spot between two NFC West rivals. San Francisco began the year in a monsoon in Chicago and allowed the Bears to pull off the upset. While the conditions were less than ideal, Trey Lance didn't instill much confidence in Week 1, completing just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards and an interception.

In their past 10 meetings in San Francisco, the Seahawks are 7-3 ATS. The underdog is 5-2 ATS.

Bengals (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -7 Bet Now

Opening line: PK

While this line opened as a pick'em, Dallas did move to a 2.5-point favorite over the summer, but things have now shifted rather dramatically due to Dak Prescott's hand injury that is slated to keep him out multiple weeks. After coming off the board following the injury, the line re-opened at Bengals -7.

Cincinnati came up just short in the opener, losing to the Steelers in overtime. However, they were pretty resilient last season, going 5-2 ATS following a loss. They are also 8-1 ATS in their last nine games entering Week 2 and 5-0 ATS in their last five road games.

Texans (0-0-1) at Broncos (0-0)

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos -10 Bet Now

Opening line: Broncos -10.5

Houston hung tough with the Colts in the opener and walked away with the tie. While they may have surprised folks in Week 1, it hasn't changed the lines much here as they now stand as a 10-point underdog to the Broncos, who visit the Seahawks on Monday night.

Denver is expected to be one of the elite teams in the AFC with the addition of Russell Wilson and this is a franchise that has historically played well in September, owning a 5-1 ATS record in their last six September games. Meanwhile, Houston is 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

Cardinals (0-1) at Raiders (0-1)

Latest Odds: Arizona Cardinals +4.5 Bet Now

Opening line: Raiders -2.5

Arizona had no answer for the Kansas City Chiefs as they allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw it all over the field for five touchdowns. Now, they look to Week 2, where they are 3.5-point dogs to the Raiders on the road. Las Vegas was on the losing end of their opener against the Chargers but did enjoy an extremely strong debut from Davante Adams, who totaled 141 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Arizona is currently running cold as they are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games, but they have fared well on the road under Kliff Kingsbury. During his tenure, the Cardinals are 17-7-2 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite.

Bears (1-0) at Packers (0-1)

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -10 Bet Now

Opening line: Packers -8.5

The Packers are now 9.5-point favorites against the Bears after this line opened at -8.5. However, this number has come down a tad after sitting at Packers -10 on Friday. Chicago was able to outlast the 49ers in the home opener on Sunday, albeit under rainy conditions.

As for the Packers, their offense looked completely disjointed not only without Davante Adams -- who was traded to the Raiders this offseason -- but also without their starting offensive tackles. Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times in the loss and the offense only managed to put up seven points. The status of both Green Bay starting tackles will be worth monitoring this week as will be the status of wideout Allen Lazard, who also missed Week 1.

The Bears are currently 0-5 ATS in their last five games against the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Packers have historically responded well to quiet performances offensively as they are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games after scoring 15 points or less the previous week. The favorites are also 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Titans (0-1) at Bills (1-0), Monday

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -10 Bet Now

Opening line: Bills -7.5

Buffalo's advantage has increased by two points, making them now a 9.5-point favorite in this Monday night matchup. The Bills looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl favorite in their blowout win over the Rams in the opener and Josh Allen looked like a legit MVP candidate. On the other side, Tennessee was just upset by the Giants in a game where they had no answer for Saquon Barkley. Even Derrick Henry wasn't his usual self, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.

The Titans are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall and are not facing a Bills team that has plenty of rest after playing last Thursday. Buffalo is also 5-1-1 in their last seven games and 3-0-1 ATS at home.

Vikings (1-0) at Eagles (1-0), Monday

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -2 Bet Now

Opening line: Eagles -2.5

Philadelphia has become a 3-point favorite in this matchup against Minnesota, despite both clubs coming out of Week 1 with a win. This matchup will feature two of the better receivers that the NFL has to offer in Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Both showed out in Week 1 with Jefferson totaling 184 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Green Bay, while Brown had 155 receiving yards in Philly's win over Detroit.

The Eagles have played well as a home favorite with a 3-0-1 ATS record in their last four games in that setting. However, they have run a bit cold as of late with an 0-4 ATS record in their last four games overall coming into Week 2. As for the Vikings, they historically have not played well on Monday, owning a 4-12 ATS record. They are also 3-7 ATS following a straight-up win.