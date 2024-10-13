Welcome to the Week 6 grades!

It took six weeks, but we finally got our first 50-burger of the season, and it came on Sunday when the Buccaneers beat the Saints 51-27. Going into Week 6, the highest point total by any team this year was 47, which the Saints (Week 1) and Bills (Week 3) had both previously pulled off.

The Buccaneers led a high-scoring early slate of games on Sunday that saw five teams score at least 30 points, including the Chicago Bears. The Bears went to London and put up 35 on Jacksonville, and after scoring 36 in Week 5, that means the Bears have now put up at least 35 points in two straight weeks for the first time since 2013. It's been MORE THAN A DECADE.

So how did the Bears grade out?

Let's check out the grades for every team this week, starting with Chicago.

Chicago 35-16 over Jacksonville in London

A Bears It took 75 years, but it appears the Bears have finally found their next franchise quarterback. For the second straight week, Caleb Williams looked nearly unstoppable. After throwing an interception in the second quarter, Williams rebounded to go 16 of 20 for 130 yards and three touchdowns after that (he threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns on the day). He also threw at least two completions to five different receivers, including Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen, who both caught two TD passes. Williams is the first Bears rookie QB to throw four touchdowns in a game since 1999. The Bears seem to be getting better every week, and at 4-2, they feel like a team that will almost certainly be competing for a playoff spot down the stretch.

D- Jaguars Jaguars owner Shad Khan offered a vote of support



Baltimore 30-23 over Washington

B- Commanders The Commanders defense has been the team's biggest weakness all season and that was definitely their biggest issue in this game. They couldn't stop the run, they couldn't stop the pass and really, they couldn't stop anything the Ravens did on a day where Baltimore piled up nearly 500 yards. The defense, which was on the field for 36 minutes, seemed to wear down in the second half. Offensively, the Commanders rushing attack got bottled up and although Jayden Daniels threw the ball pretty well, he also faced a lot of pressure (He was sacked three times). Although they lost, the Commanders should feel good about the fact that they went toe-to-toe with one of the NFL's best teams. A- Ravens It's hard enough to stop the Ravens offense when Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are running the ball well, and it's almost impossible when the air attack is also working and the air attack was working on Sunday. For the second straight game, Jackson threw for over 300 yards and he did a good job of spreading the ball around with three receivers all finishing with at least 60 yards. Zay Flowers was the star of the show with nine catches for 132 yards, which all came in the first half. Henry -- AKA the human steamroller -- tacked on 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This offense was already scary and it seems to be getting better every week, which should frighten the rest of the NFL.

Green Bay 34-13 over Arizona

F Cardinals The Cardinals had a chance to get to .500 with a win, but instead, they got destroyed in a game that was never close. The Cards were trailing 24-0 before they had a single drive get inside of Green Bay's 40-yard line. They lost three fumbles, they punted from Packers' territory and Kyler Murray had no room to run. The Cards have now lost three of four and if they keep playing like this, they're not going to win many more games this season. A Packers One week after being suspended, Romeo Doubs returned with a bang. Jordan Love showed some serious love for the Packers receiver, who caught three passes for 49 yards, including two touchdowns. Love kept the Cardinals defense guessing by completing 22 passes to NINE different receivers (He threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns). Although Love has looked a little rusty since returning from injury, the Packers' high-powered offense appears to have finally found its rhythm.

Indianapolis 20-17 over Tennessee

A- Colts The Colts decided to start Joe Flacco on Sunday and they got the full Flacco experience. Flacco threw an ugly interception in the first half, but he more than made up for that by throwing two TD passes, including a 10-yard scoring throw to Michael Pittman Jr. in the fourth quarter that gave the Colts the lead for good. Defensively, the Colts came up clutch in the fourth quarter, holding Tennessee to just 41 yards while also picking off Will Levis. This wasn't a sexy win, but any time you win a divisional game with your starting QB and starting running back both out due to injury, that's impressive. C Titans The Titans decided to let Will Levis start at QB this week, and that decision backfired. Not only did he throw for just 95 yards, but he also threw a back-breaking interception in the fourth quarter. Levis has now thrown a pick in five straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. Levis was especially bad in the fourth quarter, completing just 3 of 10 passes for 23 yards (plus the interception). It might not be time to pull the plug on Levis just yet, but the Titans are going to have to rethink their offense if they're going to win more games.

Houston 41-21 over New England

A- Texans The Texans didn't have Nico Collins, but they did have Joe Mixon back in the lineup, and his return was a huge boost for Houston's offense in this game. Mixon totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 touches. He led a Texans rushing attack that averaged an absurdly impressive 6.9 yards per carry. With Collins out, C.J. Stroud turned to Stefon Diggs (six catches for 77 yards, one TD) and Tank Dell (seven catches, 57 yards, one TD) to keep the passing game going. Defensively, the Texans beat up on Drake Maye: Not only did they sack him four times (Will Anderson Jr. had three of those sacks), but they also forced four turnovers with three of those coming from Maye. If the Texans keep playing like this, they should be able to survive Collins' stint on injured reserve. C- Patriots The Patriots offense didn't look great with Jacboy Brissett running it, but it looked a lot better with Drake Maye. In the first start of his career, Maye showed some flashes by throwing three TD passes, which is more than Brissett threw during the first five weeks combined. However, when you start a rookie QB, there are almost always some growing pains, and the Patriots got this with Maye turning the ball over three times (two interceptions and a lost fumble). Of course, the Patriots offensive line has been so bad this year, it almost doesn't matter who the QB is. The line had given up the second-most sacks in the NFL through five weeks and that total went up after Maye got sacked four times. The only silver lining in this loss is that the offense definitely looked better with Maye running it, and right now, that's what matters.



Tampa Bay 51-27 over New Orleans

A- Buccaneers The Buccaneers forgot to show up for the second quarter, but they absolutely dominated every other aspect of this game. Sean Tucker had a breakout day for Tampa Bay with 192 yards and two touchdowns on 17 touches. The Bucs' ability to run the ball -- they rushed for 277 yards, which was the third-highest total in franchise history -- kept the offense chugging along in a game where Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions. Mayfield made up for those picks by throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints had no answer for Chris Godwin, who caught 11 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay ended up totaling a franchise-record 589 yards in the game. The Bucs could have folded after a disastrous first half, but instead, they bounced back by crushing the Saints, 27-0, in the second half. That's the kind of resilience you get when you have a veteran team and the Bucs definitely have that. D Saints In the first start of Spencer Rattler's career, the Saints appeared to get a spark from their new starter in the first half, but that spark quickly went out over the final two quarters of the game. The second half was a nightmare: The defense gave up 305 yards and 27 points, the offense got shutout and Rattler got sacked four times over the final two quarters while also throwing two interceptions. The Saints also surrendered 594 yards of offense, which was the second-highest total in franchise history. When you're playing defense like that, you're not going to win very many games, no matter who your QB is. The Saints have now lost four games in a row and it feels like they're season is now officially spiraling out of control.

Philadelphia 20-16 over Cleveland

C- Browns The Browns' special teams came up with a touchdown on a blocked field goal, the defense only let the Eagles offense get inside the red zone one time the entire game, but the Browns lost because the offense continues to be a disaster. Deshaun Watson threw for just 168 yards, meaning he's now been held under 200 yards in every game this season. Watson did actually throw the ball well in the second half, going 11 of 12 for 122 yards, but that didn't translate to any touchdowns for a Browns team that desperately needed to get into the end zone. The Browns have only scored one TD in their past 29 drives and that's simply not going to cut it in the NFL. The nightmare season continues for Cleveland. C+ Eagles For the first time since Week 1, the Eagles had A.J. Brown on the field, and it's a good thing they did, because they absolutely needed him. Brown caught six passes for 116 yards, including a 40-yard catch with under two minutes left to play that iced the game. The offense wasn't perfect, but Jalen Hurts definitely looked more comfortable with both Brown and Devonta Smith (64 receiving yards, 1 TD) back in the lineup. The defense came up big with five sacks of Deshaun Watson. This was a game that the Philadelphia absolutely couldn't afford to lose, and fortunately for the Eagles, they were able to escape with a win.

San Francisco 36-24 over Seattle (Thursday)