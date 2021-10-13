As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. It's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. And it makes sense: In a passing league, the passers are like royalty -- the biggest influences on whether a team is destined more for a Super Bowl title or a No. 1 draft pick.

It's with that in mind that we come to you with the most important pecking order outside of traditional team power rankings: QB Power Rankings. Consider this your cut-and-dry guide to the best and worst of the NFL's signal-callers -- a weekly 1-to-32 rundown of every starter under center.

How are the QBs ranked? We try to factor in both current standing and future upside. So a long resume doesn't always guarantee an edge over untapped potential, just as a cold streak doesn't always erase a history of success. At the end of the day, we're simply trying to sort the QBs based on 2021 value, both now and in the near future.

Riser of the Week: Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen is ahead of the Ravens QB in this week's rundown, but just barely, with Jackson catapulting all the way from the back of the top 10 to No. 6. Don't get caught up in the numbers game, though. The bottom line is Lamar has been spectacular as a dual threat, but not just that, a winner in crunch time. Baltimore has played four different one-score games this year, and he's come through when the Ravens have needed him most, with Monday night's overtime comeback against the Colts just the latest example of his play-making changing the game.

Now, without further ado, let's get to the rest of our Week 6 rankings:

