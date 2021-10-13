As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. It's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. And it makes sense: In a passing league, the passers are like royalty -- the biggest influences on whether a team is destined more for a Super Bowl title or a No. 1 draft pick.
It's with that in mind that we come to you with the most important pecking order outside of traditional team power rankings: QB Power Rankings. Consider this your cut-and-dry guide to the best and worst of the NFL's signal-callers -- a weekly 1-to-32 rundown of every starter under center.
How are the QBs ranked? We try to factor in both current standing and future upside. So a long resume doesn't always guarantee an edge over untapped potential, just as a cold streak doesn't always erase a history of success. At the end of the day, we're simply trying to sort the QBs based on 2021 value, both now and in the near future.
Riser of the Week: Lamar Jackson
Josh Allen is ahead of the Ravens QB in this week's rundown, but just barely, with Jackson catapulting all the way from the back of the top 10 to No. 6. Don't get caught up in the numbers game, though. The bottom line is Lamar has been spectacular as a dual threat, but not just that, a winner in crunch time. Baltimore has played four different one-score games this year, and he's come through when the Ravens have needed him most, with Monday night's overtime comeback against the Colts just the latest example of his play-making changing the game.
***
Now, without further ado, let's get to the rest of our Week 6 rankings:
|1
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|Who cares if this man is 44? He's producing like he's 24 on a weekly basis. No one deserves more trust with a game on the line than the ageless TB12. (+3)
|2
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
|A few too many risky lofts (and stare-downs of Davante Adams) against Cincinnati, but he's still got some of the best touch in the game. The Packers are legit as long as he's on the field.
|3
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|His backyard freestyling works nine times out of 10, but he's left way too many plays on the field this year, pulling out acrobatics when he really just needs to stand still and make a routine throw. (-2)
|4
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|The most underappreciated MVP candidate of 2021, he's quietly done everything right in the pocket, and let's not forget he's coming off two concerning injuries. (+1)
|5
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|Sunday night's rout of the Chiefs was peak Allen, with the big man using both his toughness on the ground and huge arm through the air to make it clear Buffalo is pacing the AFC. (+3)
|6
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|Don't be upset he's outside the top 5; this top crop of QBs is jam-packed. He's still a bit loose with the ball, but can you ask for a better never-say-die weapon at the position? (+4)
|7
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|His slight drop has nothing to do with him and everything to do with the other elite QBs here. Herbert could easily be slotted into the top 5 because of his smooth arm and control of the football. (-1)
|8
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|When he's healthy, he's right there with Lamar in terms of game-breaking elusiveness. But is he healthy? He favored his arm in a lower-scoring win over San Francisco. Let's hope. (-1)
|9
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
|Is the real Stafford showing up lately? After a killer, nearly perfect start under Sean McVay, he's come back closer to Earth. The big arm is still there, but so is a bit of the inconsistent touch.
|10
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|He's thrown more picks (six) than you'd like so far, but man, does this guy bring life to every series. The Bengals are a feisty bunch, in large part due to his willingness to air it out. (+2)
|11
Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB
|We already know he's not the same when under heavy pressure, but that doesn't mean he isn't a borderline top-10 operator. His zip and accuracy are keeping Minnesota alive. (+2)
|12
Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB
|His MVP campaign has taken a hit the last two weeks, and now his coach is gone. Might we be in for an earlier fall back to Earth than we're accustomed to with the Raiders? Seems like it. (-1)
|13
Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB
|The Browns are in a really tough spot in terms of evaluating Mayfield's long-term place: He's obviously got the wherewithal to fight in shootouts, but is he ever bound to be a steady top-10 QB? (+2)
|14
Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB
|Talk about a modest season for Tannehill so far. He's been left to either get destroyed behind their line or take a back seat to Derrick Henry.
|15
Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB
|Hello! Ryan's team may not be for real, but he's sure stepped it up in recent weeks, giving his all with a young and/or incomplete supporting cast. (+6)
|16
Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints QB
|Every game with Jameis is a reminder why Sean Payton might be right keeping him under wraps, and why Payton might benefit from opening him up. A boom-or-bust playmaker. (+2)
|17
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB
|His solid, if unspectacular, skills as a methodical overseer for Kyle Shanahan's offense were more apparent in his absence, with Trey Lance struggling to get anything going through the air.
|18
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
|Five games in, and it's unclear what the Eagles really have in him. His mettle is admirable, and his legs are an underutilized weapon, but mental miscues (and coaching fails) have held him back. (-1)
|19
Carson Wentz Indianapolis Colts QB
|On prime time against the Ravens, he looked as comfortable as he's been in a while. He's still holding the ball too long, but he threw it with ease and nearly gave Indy a big upset win. (+3)
|20
Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers QB
|Will the real Sam Darnold please step forth? After a red-hot start, he's still using his legs pretty well, but boy are the mistakes piling up in crunch time. He gave the Eagles the game in Week 5. (-4)
|21
Teddy Bridgewater Denver Broncos QB
|Sunday's close loss to the Steelers was a microcosm of Teddy's career as a starter: Just good enough to keep his team fighting until the end, but not good enough to finish the job.
|22
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
|He may or may not be on the field in Week 6 after getting hurt on a run against Dallas, but he's been composed as a starter all year despite moving parts and coaching issues on his own squad. (+4)
|23
Mac Jones New England Patriots QB
|His pick was bad against the Texans, but he was sharp otherwise. The future is bright, even if the Patriots' present isn't nearly as promising. (-3)
|24
Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB
|He looks good on the move. The question is, how much is he contributing to -- or thriving in spite of -- the Bears' ongoing offensive/play-calling woes?
|25
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|He's been fine on a winless but competitive team, but he can't expect to help Detroit claim its first victory turning the ball over like he did in Week 5. (-2)
|26
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|He might deserve even more credit for the way he's shaken off the dysfunction of his own staff. Still, he's a long way from a finished product for a guy heralded as a historic No. 1 pick. (+2)
|27
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|The arm is still there for the occasional deep shot. The key is for Pittsburgh to keep him right in that 25-attempt territory, putting more of the offensive burden on his club's run game. (+2)
|28
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
|He's expected back after a three-game absence that saw Jacoby Brissett struggle to move the ball. But his overly conservative (and not terribly efficient) tendencies might not be much better.
|29
Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB
|He can't be Russell Wilson. What the Seahawks really need him to do is not lose games: make the routine throws, keep the ball in Chris Carson's hands and hope your receivers help you out.
|30
Taylor Heinicke Washington Football Team QB
|He's got flair and a solid arm, but the decision-making has been poor. Like Ryan Fitzpatrick, his recklessness is both a blessing and a curse. (-5)
|31
Zach Wilson New York Jets QB
|If you want to blame the Jets more than Wilson for the rookie's shortcomings, so be it. Either way, like Sam Darnold before him, he's neither good nor in a good situation right now. (-4)
|32
Davis Mills Houston Texans QB
|He had a heck of a day through the air against the Patriots in just his third-career start, but we'd probably still bet on Wilson's athleticism if given the choice.
2021 NFL jerseys now available
The new NFL season is here! Win or lose, you can shop jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.