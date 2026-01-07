This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🔥 Five things to know Wednesday

🏀 Do not miss this: Cooper Flagg comes up clutch again

Can the clutch gene be developed? Or are you simply born with it? No matter what that answer is, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg definitely has it.

It would be tough to blame Flagg, who just turned 19 less than three weeks ago, for being a little tentative or deferring to his teammates in high-leverage moments. Instead, Flagg loves having the ball in his hands, and Dallas is better for it. Flagg has scored 70 clutch points, those scored in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

That ranks sixth in the league, and it puts Flagg head and shoulders above other highly-touted rookies in recent history, as Jasmyn Wimbish explains.

Wimbish: "To put that into perspective, Victor Wembanyama scored 84 clutch points his rookie season. Anthony Edwards scored 43 points. Cade Cunningham had 67 points. Since the league has been tracking clutch stats, only six rookies have scored 100 or more clutch points. Flagg could get to 100 clutch points before the All-Star break. He could break Brandon Jennings rookie clutch points record of 138 points by season's end, if the Mavericks continue this trend of down-to-the-wire finishes."

Speaking of clutch, Kevin Durant said it was pretty satisfying to hit the game-winning shot against the Suns, his former team.

🏈 Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings retrospective

Where did the time go? We blinked and the 2025 NFL regular season is over, and that means we've reached the final edition of Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings. With that in mind, he displayed an admirable amount of accountability and reviewed what he got wrong in his initial rankings.

A couple of his misses were putting the Chiefs and Ravens -- neither of which are playoff teams -- in his top five. Pete can be forgiven, though, because I don't remember too many people doubting those teams in early September. On the other end of the spectrum, Prisco admitted that he didn't see the Patriots or the Seahawks taking off like they did.

Prisco: "The Seahawks and Patriots were my biggest misses. Seattle ended up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- and my final No. 1 team in the power rankings -- and I had them at 22. New England is No. 2 in the AFC and second in these final rankings. Maybe those Seahawks fans who get nasty with me are on to something. I was wrong."

I won't give a sneak peek of the full rankings this week. (It's the last batch until the 2026 season, so go cherish them.) However, I offer fans of non-playoff teams some hope, courtesy of Josh Edwards.

