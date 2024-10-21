Steelers vs. Jets score, takeaways: Russell Wilson rolls, Pittsburgh ruins Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams reunion

A game that began as a back-and-forth battle turned into a decisive win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who scored 31 unanswered points en route to a 37-15 win over the visiting New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football."

On a night where they honored their first Super Bowl team, the Steelers (5-2) looked like a championship-caliber squad. A big reason why was the play of Russell Wilson, who recorded three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in his Pittsburgh debut. Conversely, the Jets (2-5) continued to underwhelm in what has been a disappointing season for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

The Jets started strong and took a 15-6 on the strength of Rodgers and running back Breece Hall. But the first of two interceptions of Rodgers by rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. late in the first half shifted the game's momentum. The pick set up the first of five unanswered scores by the Steelers that included two touchdown passes and a touchdown run from Wilson, who threw for 264 yards on 16 of 29 passing. Not surprisingly, Wilson's favorite target was George Pickens, who pulled down five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

While Wilson's debut was a success, the same couldn't be said for Davante Adams, who caught just 3 of 9 targets for 30 yards in his Jets debut and did not record a catch in the second half. Adams' struggles were a reflection of the kind of night it was for Rodgers, who threw two picks that the Steelers turned into 14 points.

Here's a closer look at how Pittsburgh pulled off the "upset" (the Steelers were underdogs entering the game).

Why the Steelers won

After a slow start, the Steelers strung together a series of big plays, starting with Bishop's first pick that set up Wilson's 11-yard touchdown pass to Pickens that cut Pittsburgh's halftime deficit to two points.

On Pittsburgh's first drive of the second half, Wilson hit Pickens for 37 yards before throwing a dime to tight end Pat Freiermuth that went for 21 yards. Those completions set up Chris Boswell's go-ahead field goal. The Steelers' next score occurred less than a minute later after Bishop's second pick of the night set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Wilson, as Pittsburgh extended its lead to 23-15.

The Jets moved the ball on their next drive, but they came away with nothing after Dean Lowry blocked Greg Zuerlein's field goal attempt. With the Jets reeling at this point, the Steelers took advantage by orchestrating an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Wilson touchdown pass to Van Jefferson, increasing the lead to 30-15.

The big plays were key, but another obvious main reason for Pittsburgh's win was the play of Wilson, who started slow before finding his rhythm after hitting Pickens for a 44-yard strike early in the second quarter after the Steelers had three consecutive three-and-outs. Wilson received stellar protection all night and was complemented by a ground game that gained 149 yards, with Najee Harris recording his second straight 100-yard game.

Why the Jets lost

The following sentence will be a sobering one to read if you're a Jets fan. New York simply isn't a good team, despite having future Hall of Famers in Rodgers and Adams and promising young players in Hall, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner.

The Jets have top-end talent, but they have too many obvious weaknesses. Their subpar offensive line was manhandled by Cam Heyward and the rest of the Steelers defensive front, as the Jets rushed for just 54 yards on 15 carries. Rodgers continues to take far too mush punishment, and that punishment on Sunday led to a nasty gash on his left hand that required medial treatment in-game.

On defense, injuries to the secondary hindered that unit's effectiveness. Their struggles contributed to an already pedestrian run defense getting overpowered by Harris, who ended the game with a 10-yard touchdown run that served as the proverbial knockout punch.

Along with all of this, the Jets continue to make too many mistakes that good teams just don't make. An example of this was Wilson's drop of Rodgers' pass that led to Bishop's second pick with the Jets trailing by a point midway through the third quarter. The drop set up another Steelers touchdown.

Turning point

Wilson's first deep completion to Pickens was big, as was Bishop's second interception that extended the Steelers' lead. But the clear choice here is Bishop's first pick that set up Pittsburgh's first touchdown just before halftime.

After the game, Bishop said that he was hoping to have Rodgers sign one of his intercepted balls. It'll be interesting to see if Rodgers obliged.

Play of the game

On a night where Hall of Fame wideouts Lynn Swann and John Stallworth were in the building, it's fitting that Pickens made several balletic catches that conjured up memories of the Steelers' great wideouts of yesteryear. Arguably his best catch of the night was his contested grab early in the third quarter that helped set up the Steelers go-ahead score.

Quotable

"We know how he liked to attack us. Whenever he sees the middle of the field open, he likes to throw those types of passes. I just happened to be right there and play what I saw. On the second one ... that was a route they've been running, even in Green Bay. I played it right, the ball tipped up in the air and I tried to house call it." -- Bishop, during his postgame interview with NBC Sports, breaking down his first two career interceptions

"I also want to give credit to Justin, how he got us in this position, what a great player he is. Just this whole team. I really love it, love being here." -- Wilson giving praise to teammate Justin Fields, who led the Steelers to a 4-2 start when Wilson was out with a calf injury

What's next

The Steelers will play another prime-time game at home when they welcome the 2-5 Giants to town next Monday night. The Jets will face the 1-6 Patriots in New England next Sunday.