The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a Super Bowl run, already making a move to improve their chances of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Philadelphia decided to acquire Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in an effort to bolster its pass rush, which will be needed to stop high-powered offenses like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Pass rush was the biggest area of improvement for the Eagles heading into the trade deadline, so where does Philadelphia go from here? How does a 6-0 football team get even better over the next few days?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will be aggressive in improving the roster, even with just six draft picks at his disposal. The Eagles have two first-round picks in 2023 (including one from the New Orleans Saints), a second, third, and two seventh-round picks. Philadelphia has eight draft picks in 2024, including a first, two seconds, a third, and a fourth -- draft capital that could be used to acquire even more talent.

What trades can the Eagles entertain? This could be what the front office has up their sleeve to improve the roster.

1. Add a pass catching running back

The Eagles could use some depth at the position, as Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell have just 39 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns on the year (3.64 yards per carry). The duo have just five catches for 23 yards on the season and the Eagles running backs as a whole have only 16 catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns.

Trey Sermon looks to be more of a Scott replacement than an actual No. 2 running back, but there's a role for him in the offense. Gainwell has been disappointing in Year 2, which brings the Eagles needing a pass catching back that could help out on third down.

Enter Kareem Hunt, who the Cleveland Browns are looking to deal as he's in the final year of his contract. The Eagles don't have a fourth-round pick in 2023 to give the Brown, but they could pry him away with a third or 2024 fourth. Of course, bringing in the 27-year-old Hunt for a potential Day 2 pick would mean the Eagles would have to make a decision whether to sign him or Sanders this offseason.

Hunt's pass-catching ability would be immensely beneficial on third down, along with spelling Sanders for a couple series. He has just 10 touches over the last two weeks and is in line for a significant role -- with another team.

The Eagles will have contenders trying to bid for Hunt, which could take him out of their price range. Going for a Super Bowl title takes risks, and this one may be worth the reward.

2. Acquire safety depth

The Eagles won't have to pay much to find a player behind Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, just in case one of the two players happen to miss time with injury. K'Von Wallace exposed the lack of depth at safety in the Week 6 win over the Cowboys, as Cooper Rush had his best drives of the game when Gardner-Johnson was out with an arm injury.

Josiah Scott can play slot cornerback and safety, yet has played 30.77% of the defense snaps this season (most of them are when Avonte Maddox was out with an injury) and Reed Blankenship hasn't played a defensive snap all year. The Eagles could use a seventh-round pick in 2023 or 2024 to improve this aspect of the roster.

Wallace is fine, but a team with Super Bowl aspirations could find a more consistent player in the secondary.

3. More pass catching depth

The Eagles could use another target for Jalen Hurts, giving the quarterback an embarrassment of riches on that side of the ball. Whether that player is a wide receiver or tight end is to be determined.

Philadelphia did activate the 21-day practice window for Tyree Jackson, so he's in line to return and become the No. 2 pass catching tight end. The Eagles currently have Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra at the position, so adding Jackson would be a much-needed boost in certain subpackages. Adding a tight end by the deadline is highly unlikely.

What about wide receiver? The Eagles are deep at the position starting with the dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins have a combined 12 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown on the season (one is a 50-yard touchdown by Watkins in Week 2).

Watkins and Pascal provide excellent depth, but the Eagles could get more of both. Or they could just add another veteran to make the pass game even more formidable. Giving up a 2024 pick wouldn't cost much to add another wide receiver into the fold, especially when the franchise is committed to Hurts for the long term.