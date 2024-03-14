The 2024 NFL free agency period has already been chock-full of lucrative deals, from Kirk Cousins' $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons to Christian Wilkins' $110 million haul from the Las Vegas Raiders. But the best free agent signings aren't necessarily the priciest. Sometimes, it's actually the low-risk, high-upside bets -- the "bargain deals" -- that end up paying off better than anticipated.

With that in mind, here are some of our favorite value deals to start free agency:

Steelers signing QB Russell Wilson

Reported terms: 1 year, $1.2 million

Is Wilson past his prime? The numbers and eye test suggest as much. But Pittsburgh is literally paying him less than what the Buffalo Bills are paying Mitch Trubisky to sit behind Josh Allen. At 35, with a pretty deep ball still in the arsenal, the ex-Seahawks star is built to operate the Steelers' old-school offense, leaning on the run and play-action. Odds are Pittsburgh will be back to square one in a year or two, but Wilson at least registers as an upgrade on Kenny Pickett. If he simply proves competent, keeping the club in the playoff mix a la Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers, he'll have easily out-earned this trial-run deal.

Vikings signing RB Aaron Jones

Reported terms: 1 year, $7 million

Why move on from Dalvin Cook only to add another aging ball-carrier one year later? For one, Jones still appears to have a second gear, fresh off a hot finish to 2023, in which his multipurpose juice helped propel a surprise Packers playoff run. Minnesota appears to be more focused on the long haul, considering its quarterback pivot, but you could do a lot worse for a one-year rental. Durability is a question, but for barely top-10 running back money, pairing Jones with youngster Ty Chandler could be truly dynamic.

Chargers signing RB Gus Edwards

Reported terms: 2 years, $6.5 million

Los Angeles needed someone to headline a backfield sans aging pass catcher Austin Ekeler, and all Edwards has ever done is push the ball forward. His numbers are surely aided by the fact he's only ever played alongside Lamar Jackson with the Ravens, but with 700+ yards -- and a 5.0 yards-per-carry clip -- in four of six seasons, the track record is there. He projects as a perfect 1B at a very minimal cost.

Jets signing OG John Simpson

Reported terms: 2 years, up to $18 million

New York has badly needed O-line reinforcements for years; Aaron Rodgers' abrupt exit due to injury simply exposed to the need to the world. While Simpson is no sure thing, splitting time between the Raiders and Ravens in four seasons, he graded out as an ascending pass blocker for a road-grading Baltimore front in 2023. And he's got room to grow at 26.

Jaguars signing C Mitch Morse

Reported terms: 2 years, $10.5 million

The former Bills stalwart is getting up there, entering his age-32 season, but it's not often you can secure a nine-year veteran at center -- and a Pro Bowl-caliber one, at that -- for such a discount. Any proven blocker who can shore up Trevor Lawrence's protection in Jacksonville is a worthwhile investment.

49ers signing DE Leonard Floyd

Reported terms: 2 years, $20 million

The pass-rushing journeyman got decent money on the surface, but a $10 million annual take actually puts him well outside the top 25 earners at the position. The former Bills and Rams starter has quietly been one of the steadiest pocket-chasers in recent years, ranking 10th among all defenders in total sacks since 2020 (39.5). Now alongside stellar vets like Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, he should be primed for another double-digit sack campaign, if not his first Pro Bowl nod.

Browns signing LB Jordan Hicks

Reported terms: 2 years, $8 million

At his age, coming off injury, Hicks is a short-term rental best suited for part-time duties at the middle of a defense. But he fits Cleveland like a glove, reuniting with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as a tough, instinctive leader. Put him behind a front headlined by guys like Myles Garrett and Dalvin Tomlinson, and it's not hard to see him helping the Browns boast a top-tier unit once again.

Rams signing CB Darious Williams

Reported terms: 3 years, $22.5 million

Big money? Not anymore, at this position. Williams is returning to Los Angeles on a deal that doesn't even crack the list of top 20 earners at corner, yet he's fresh off a ball-magnet season for the Jaguars in which he logged four picks and a career-high 19 pass breakups. Cornerback is notoriously volatile, and going on 31, a drop-off is possible. But the resurgent Rams suddenly look a lot better in the secondary once again.

Bengals signing S Geno Stone

Reported terms: 2 years, $14 million

Stone has never been more than a rotational safety, making his seven-pick 2023 breakout a potential mirage. But the Bengals could really use that kind of splashy range on the back end of a secondary that missed Jessie Bates III. And the price tag isn't outrageous, considering how many times Stone had his hands on the ball for an elite defense; his deal makes him the 16th-highest-paid at his position.

Buccaneers signing S Jordan Whitehead

Reported terms: 2 years, $10.5 million

Whitehead was solid for Tampa Bay to start his career, aiding Todd Bowles' defense during the 2020 Super Bowl run, before quietly living up to his decent free agent deal with the Jets from 2022-2023. Now he's back, and he'll still only be 27 at the start of the season, repaired with all-star Antoine Winfield Jr.