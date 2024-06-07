The Stanley Cup final is now set. The Edmonton Oilers will look to end a lengthy drought for Canadian teams winning the championship when they take on the Florida Panthers. Game 1 starts on Saturday night in what should be an epic series.

The Oilers faced a tough road to get to this point. Edmonton beat the Los Angeles Knights, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars to win the Western Conference behind the incredible offensive attack of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Now, the Oilers look to capture their first Cup since 1990 while also ending the Canadian drought, which dates back to 1993.

That last Canadian Cup came one year before the Panthers played their first season. Florida is back in the final after coming up short a season ago against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Panthers ran the gauntlet in the Eastern Conference, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Presidents Trophy winners New York Rangers. Led by Matthew Tkachuk and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers look to claim their first title in franchise history.

Below is how you can follow the Stanley Cup Final, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ABC ESPN+

Stream: fubo (Try for free)

All times Eastern

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Stanley Cup Final

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers at Panthers: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 2 -- Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 3 -- Panthers at Oilers: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 4 -- Panthers at Oilers Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 5* -- Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 6* -- Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 7* -- Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 5 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Rangers 1 I Recap

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 5, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 5, Stars 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Oilers 3, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

